Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: 'I Guess I'm More Similar to Will Than I Thought' — Watch
Roughly six months after confirming his Stranger Things character’s oft-speculated sexuality, actor Noah Schnapp has also come out as gay. The announcement came Thursday via TikTok (click here to watch), with Schnapp writing, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'” Schnapp’s post also includes him lip-syncing to audio of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” But Schnapp saves the best part for his caption: “I guess...
'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Just Got Some Disappointing News
Fans of Rose Leslie are in for some bad news as more HBO Max cuts are announced. The actress' short-lived series The Time Traveler's Wife is being removed from HBO Max along with several other HBO and HBO Max originals. According to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, all of these shows are being licensed to a third-party company called FAST.
Netflix viewers left 'sobbing uncontrollably' after watching Mother/Android
If you're looking for something new to get into, then how about a film about a mum in the middle of a robot apocalypse. Netflix viewers have been reduced to tears after watching Chloe Grace Moretz and Euphoria star Algee Smith star as a couple on the run when thousands of evil robots turn against their human owners.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Lauren London & Jonah Hill Star In Hilariously Awkward ’You People’ Trailer
Jonah Hill faces off against potential parents-in-law Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in hilariously awkward 'You People' trailer
NME
Tom Hardy lent Prince Harry his ‘Mad Max’ costume for secret Halloween night out with Meghan Markle
Tom Hardy lent Prince Harry his costume from Mad Max: Fury Road for a secret Halloween night out with Meghan Markle when they were dating. As the prince writes in his new memoir Spare [via The Independent], he and his wife were about to go public with their relationship at the time but wanted one last night of anonymity.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ozark’ has lost its place as another Netflix original creeps up on Nielsen streaming records
The records are being made and broken within the halls of Netflix, as Ozark sees its spot in the history books usurped by a fellow streaming original. No prizes for guessing which Netflix series has one-upped Ozark in viewership over the first four weeks of availability, as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday skips past the Jason Bateman thriller series. In four weeks, Wednesday saw a massive 16.2 billion minutes viewed according to Nielsen, some 1.4 billion more than Ozark’s final season.
Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington And More Are Teaming With Tyler Perry For His World War II Netflix Movie
Oprah Winfrey and Kerry Washington are just two of the major talents that have boarded Tyler Perry’s World War II movie for Netflix.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Unveils Official Trailer for Upcoming Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Comedy, 'You People'
Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Kenya Barris‘ upcoming comedy, You People. The film follows Jonah Hill as Ezra and Lauren London as Amira, an interracial couple with plans to get married. The meeting of their families don’t seem to go well, however, and proves to be a rocky path for the couple as they attempt to bring peace to their blossoming relationship while keeping their parents — who are of different cultures, races and faiths — happy and not offended:
‘History Of The World, Part II’: Hulu Drops Official Trailer For Mel Brooks Sequel Series
It’s the long, anticipated follow-up! Mel Brooks takes over the introductory duties in the official trailer for Hulu’s History of the World, Part II, the sequel to his seminal film History of the World, Part I. The 8-episode comedy series that stars Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz premieres March 6 with two episodes. Two new episodes will then drop daily, with the finale planned for March 9. “A landmark four-night event!” the trailer declares. Each episode will feature a variety of sketches that take viewers through different periods of human history. Additional cast includes Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy...
tvinsider.com
‘Fatal Attraction’: Lizzy Caplan & Joshua Jackson’s Affair Sets Premiere at Paramount+
Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson are not going to be ignored as they take on the lead roles in Paramount+‘s reimagining of Fatal Attraction. Gearing up for a spring premiere, the series adaptation will kick off with two episodes on Sunday, April 30, and will be followed by the remaining six installments dropping on a weekly basis. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Paramount+ unveiled several new imagery from the series featuring Caplan and Jackson.
‘1923’s James Badge Dale Explains How First 3 Episodes are the Series’ ‘Prologue’
When fans tuned into the long-awaited premiere episode of the Yellowstone origin series 1923 they were treated to an intense moment. As the series opened, we meet Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton as she blasts a man with a shotgun. She then screams deep into the wilderness, already leaving us all on the edge of our seats.
AMC scraps two TV shows that have already been filmed
61st Street season 2 and Invitation to a Bonfire are no longer going ahead at AMC
'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay in TikTok video
"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp came out as gay in a TikTok video.
Collider
'The Walking Dead': Maggie & Negan Spin-Off 'Dead City' Sets Summer Release Window
The dead run this city. It has been revealed during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour by AMC that the spinoff of the network's flagship series The Walking Dead, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, officially has a release window. The series, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City, is set to arrive on AMC later this year in June 2023.
TVGuide.com
Fatal Attraction on Paramount+: Release Date, Cast, and Everything to Know
The upcoming TV series reimagines 1987's movie starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. The iconic 1987 fim Fatal Attraction starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close dominated the global box office with more than $320 million grossed worldwide, and gained serious award buzz that led up to six Academy Awards nominations. Now, a new iteration of the story about the dangerous romance between Dan Gallagher and Alex Forrest is coming to Paramount+. More than three decades after the original movie released, Alexandra Cunningham helms a series about the deadly consequences of this affair.
1053rnb.com
Legacies On The Line: The Official Trailer For The Third & Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’
After having fans clambering for what seems like months, Hulu finally released the official trailer for the third and final season of their original series ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga.’ You can check it out below!. The series is set in New York City and portrays a fictionalized account...
Dave Lands Season 3 Premiere Date
Dave has locked in a tour date: Season 3 of the FXX comedy will premiere Wednesday, April 5 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the network announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Along with the premiere date, FXX released a first-look photo at the new season, which you can see above. Season 3 will find the titular rapper embarking on his first headlining tour “and looking for love along the way,” according to the official network description. “But as he and the gang...
Mo to End With Season 2 on Netflix
Good news: Mo has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. Bad news: Season 2 will be its last. The streaming giant has renewed the critically acclaimed series for a final season, TVLine has learned. The news comes nearly five months after the release of Season 1, which dropped in its entirety on Aug. 24. The bittersweet announcement comes with a statement from series co-creator and star Mohammed Amer, which reads, “I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of under-represented humans trying to be seen around the globe, and to...
