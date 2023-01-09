ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Pack the city in rice, try to reboot it Wednesday

By Brett McGinness, Reno Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

The Memo is back after an extended holiday hiatus! Happy second week of January, the week when bookstores' self-help sections are abandoned and gym attendance returns to normal.

Also, happy belated birthday to Elvis Presley, who would have turned 87 on Sunday.

If you're still keeping up with your resolutions, if this is finally going to be your year to gain fame and fortune by being your best self -- taking photography classes, signing up for guitar lessons, writing that long-postponed screenplay -- whatever it is, remember the example of Elvis. King of Rock 'n' Roll. More No. 1 hits than any other solo act in American history. Inductee into the halls of fame for rock, country, gospel and rockabilly. Prolific movie star.

But if you ask anyone to name 10 facts about Elvis, "died on the toilet" is going to be in there somewhere. Even decades later, this is a thing we remember about him. Imagine how many more accomplishments any human would have to achieve in their lifetime to not be remembered for the awkward circumstances of their death -- you'd have to somehow out-achieve Elvis at minimum .

Here at Reno Memo HQ, we're setting aside all our other aspirations for 2023. Our only resolution this year: Don't die weird.

Secondary, short-term goals: staying dry. Let's get to the latest news in the first Reno Memo of 2023.

Sit tight, this weather is hanging around

Heavy rainfall is in store for Reno the rest of Monday and into Tuesday, with snow in higher elevations. It's all great news for the region's water reserves, with reservoirs filling up and Tahoe a full 1.5 feet deeper than it was before winter began. On the plus side, NV Energy has restored service to the tens of thousands of customers who lost power due to the New Year's storm, and the Truckee is still several feet below flood stage as of midday Monday. The next storm is set to hit this weekend; Amy Alonzo has more .

Nevada's the place to be. (Well, mostly)

Reno continues to hoover up formerly Californian businesses. The Biggest Little Cali-Expat City was the No. 3 destination city in America for businesses leaving California since 1990, trailing only Las Vegas and New York City. The businesses' formerly California-based employees describe our housing market as "finally affordable." Huh. Jason Hidalgo has more .

It's not all positive news, though ... Custom Ink is shutting down its Reno operations (as well as its production facility in Charlottesville, Virginia) to consolidate operations in Dallas. The move cuts 132 Reno-based production jobs. Jason Hidalgo has details on this one as well .

Avenge him!

Jeremy Renner, Reno's hometown Avenger, is recovering from a freak accident on New Year's Day when he was run over by his own 14,000-pound snowplow at his home on the Mt. Rose Highway. Renner, who plays really good bow-and-arrow guy Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been posting to social media about his hospital stay at Reno's Renown Regional Medical Center; Siobhan McAndrew has the latest .

The rundown

Who's winning the internet?

Reno Soup Week, starting Jan. 22! Some of the area's finest restaurants are serving up the area's wettest food to benefit STEP2. Check out the details here .

Brett McGinness is the engagement editor for the Reno Gazette Journal. He's also the writer of The Reno Memo — a free newsletter about news in the Biggest Little City. Subscribe to the newsletter right here . Consider supporting the Reno Gazette Journal , too.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pack the city in rice, try to reboot it Wednesday

Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

