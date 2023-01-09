ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

fox4news.com

Mugshot released for father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney

MCKINNEY, Texas - A mugshot has been released for the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death last week. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond. He was taken to jail after being hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police.
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Mexican cartel leader 'El Gato' connected to Southlake slaying arrested

(CBSDFW.COM) - The Mexican Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of Beltran Leyva cartel member José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, aka El Gato, for the 2013 killing of Juan Jeus Guerrero Chapa in Southlake Town Square. The 43-year-old was gunned down in broad daylight with his wife sitting by his side in their Range Rover. Chapa was allegedly a lawyer for the notoriously violent Gulf Cartel drug trafficking organization. Chapa, who was sitting in the passenger's seat, was shot at least five times. Police said most of the bullets hit him in the upper torso. His slaying was the first killing in Southlake...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

20-year-old killed in Richardson shooting, police say

RICHARDSON, Texas — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a parking lot in Richardson on Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 901 South Coit Road, which is the address for an apartment complex near Spring Valley Road. Officers...
RICHARDSON, TX
KXII.com

Law enforcement warn residents of the threat of juggers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “And in about a minute, they’ll smash out your window and take your money.”, said Mckinney’s Public Information Officer, Carla Marion- Reeves. Bank robberies are a crime that the public and law enforcement are used to seeing, but a less talked about crime officers want you to be aware of is jugging.
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney

Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
MCKINNEY, TX
wbap.com

Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney identified

MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police have identified the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death Friday. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond Sunday afternoon. He remains hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police. Police said Subramanian...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police searching for critical missing 12-year-old Kailon Speed

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kailon Speed, 12. He was last seen about 7:40 p.m. on Jan.9 in the 7600 block of S Westmoreland Road. He's 5'1", 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light green pants and light green shoes.Police said Speed, who was on foot, may be confused and need help.Call the department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 if you have any information about his whereabouts. 
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
DALLAS, TX
csengineermag.com

McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Three Arrests in Local Car Wash Shooting

The Kennedale Police Department announced that three arrests have been made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old at a car wash. On October 26, Kennedale police responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 2:50 p.m. at a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Hayden Scarlato and a minor were found inside a car, both wounded. After being taken to a local hospital, the minor survived while Scarlato, from Arlington, died.
KENNEDALE, TX

