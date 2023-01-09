(CBSDFW.COM) - The Mexican Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of Beltran Leyva cartel member José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, aka El Gato, for the 2013 killing of Juan Jeus Guerrero Chapa in Southlake Town Square. The 43-year-old was gunned down in broad daylight with his wife sitting by his side in their Range Rover. Chapa was allegedly a lawyer for the notoriously violent Gulf Cartel drug trafficking organization. Chapa, who was sitting in the passenger's seat, was shot at least five times. Police said most of the bullets hit him in the upper torso. His slaying was the first killing in Southlake...

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO