Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Mugshot released for father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney
MCKINNEY, Texas - A mugshot has been released for the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death last week. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond. He was taken to jail after being hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police.
Man wounded in Fort Worth freeway shooting
A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound suffered in what Fort Worth police are investigating as a gang shooting. Investigators say the victim was driving on I-35 near Morningside Tuesday night about 7 p.m.
Mexican cartel leader 'El Gato' connected to Southlake slaying arrested
(CBSDFW.COM) - The Mexican Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of Beltran Leyva cartel member José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, aka El Gato, for the 2013 killing of Juan Jeus Guerrero Chapa in Southlake Town Square. The 43-year-old was gunned down in broad daylight with his wife sitting by his side in their Range Rover. Chapa was allegedly a lawyer for the notoriously violent Gulf Cartel drug trafficking organization. Chapa, who was sitting in the passenger's seat, was shot at least five times. Police said most of the bullets hit him in the upper torso. His slaying was the first killing in Southlake...
20-year-old killed in Richardson shooting, police say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a parking lot in Richardson on Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 901 South Coit Road, which is the address for an apartment complex near Spring Valley Road. Officers...
KXII.com
Law enforcement warn residents of the threat of juggers
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “And in about a minute, they’ll smash out your window and take your money.”, said Mckinney’s Public Information Officer, Carla Marion- Reeves. Bank robberies are a crime that the public and law enforcement are used to seeing, but a less talked about crime officers want you to be aware of is jugging.
McKinney police issue warning about more bank 'jugging' thefts
In each case, the victim of the crime had just visited a bank and made a cash withdrawal. All of the victims left their cash in their car while they went into a store or ran other errands.
Man wounded in west Fort Worth hotel shooting
A man is in the hospital after being shot early Monday in west Fort Worth. Just a few minutes after 4 a.m. police got 911 calls from a man saying he’d just been shot at a Hampton Inn on I-30 and Green Oaks
Update: Local police identify beer theft suspects
Update: The Bartonville Police Department said late Monday that thanks to tips from the public, officers have identified the beer theft suspects within hours of asking for the public’s help. Original: The Bartonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly stole a...
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney
Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
wbap.com
Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
fox4news.com
Father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney identified
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police have identified the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death Friday. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond Sunday afternoon. He remains hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police. Police said Subramanian...
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
Dallas police searching for critical missing 12-year-old Kailon Speed
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kailon Speed, 12. He was last seen about 7:40 p.m. on Jan.9 in the 7600 block of S Westmoreland Road. He's 5'1", 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light green pants and light green shoes.Police said Speed, who was on foot, may be confused and need help.Call the department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 if you have any information about his whereabouts.
fox4news.com
Neighbor recalls 'heartbreaking' scene in McKinney where police say father stabbed son to death
MCKINNEY, Texas - A McKinney father is facing a capital murder charge after his son was found dead with multiple stab wounds. It happened Friday afternoon in a neighborhood near Highway 380 and Custer Road. McKinney Police Department investigators are working to find out why a father reportedly stabbed his...
fox4news.com
Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
csengineermag.com
McCarthy Moves Dallas Headquarters to New Office
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. has moved their Dallas office to a new location at 3400 N Central Expressway in Richardson. The new office, located in the CityLine mixed-use development, will also serve as headquarters for McCarthy’s parent company, Genuine McCarthy Enterprises and its associated subsidiaries. McCarthy has been building...
dallasexpress.com
Three Arrests in Local Car Wash Shooting
The Kennedale Police Department announced that three arrests have been made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old at a car wash. On October 26, Kennedale police responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 2:50 p.m. at a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Hayden Scarlato and a minor were found inside a car, both wounded. After being taken to a local hospital, the minor survived while Scarlato, from Arlington, died.
escapehatchdallas.com
Dallas loses big-deal steakhouse Maple & Ash, but owners settle dispute that impacts Monarch restaurant
Mired for months of legal battles over ownership, the owners of Dallas’ Monarch restaurant and a previously announced Maple & Ash steakhouse in Uptown have settled their dispute and divided the Chicago-based group’s operations. What If Syndicate co-owners Jim Lasky and chef-partner Danny Grant will retain ownership of...
Comments / 1