Watch: Bucket truck used to reach seagull entangled in utility wires

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Related
Eagles have landed in record numbers in Southbury
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Right after Christmas and all the way through Mid-March, there is usually high energy at FirstLight’s Shepaug Bald Eagle Observatory in Southbury and a lot of it comes from the groups that come to see the birds of prey in flight. This year the observatory...
NBC Connecticut
Dog Seriously Injured, Adopted Last Year is Back at Branford Animal Shelter
Now, an update on a little pup that has been through some really tough times and some of the details are disturbing. A terrier – named Evander – is back at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford for a second time. Originally in April, he needed a...
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
Connecticut family discovers black bear hibernating under deck
A family in Connecticut found quite a surprise under their deck -- a hibernating black bear!
Hamden Man Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Durham
A 34-year-old New Haven County man was killed in a three-car crash in Middlesex County after allegedly crossing the double-yellow line and crashing head-on into another vehicle. The crash took place around 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Route 17 near Dinatale Driver in Durham. According to the Connecticut State...
Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17
DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
Connecticut Pizzeria Closed For 'Foreseeable Future' After Fire
A Connecticut pizzeria has temporarily closed after an early morning fire broke out in the eatery's kitchen.The blaze broke out at Sapore Pizzeria, located in the new London County town of Old Lyme, at about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, the business announced."We are quite shocked, and will be closed …
NBC Connecticut
Ansonia Building Being Demolished After Asbestos Found Inside
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said there are plans to demolish a building in Ansonia after finding asbestos inside on Thursday. DEEP said they found asbestos at the former Farrell building on North Main Street while responding to a reported oil spill. Crews found asbestos flying into...
capeandislands.org
Connecticut Audubon Society acquires Stratford Point, a haven for hundreds of birds
The Connecticut Audubon Society is celebrating its acquisition of the Stratford Point preserve. More than 300 different bird species have been recorded at the 28-acre coastal habitat, which sits on a peninsula in Stratford jutting into Long Island Sound and the mouth of the Housatonic River estuary. Birds spotted there include the snowy owl, white-tailed kite and purple martin, according to the conservation group.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Connecticut Dental Hygienist Saves Stranger’s Life
Linda Irwin, RDH, a dental hygienist in Middletown, Connecticut, was enjoying dinner out in Farmington when she noticed another diner fall out of his chair. The diner was 68-year-old Larry Friel, who was eating with friends in the restaurant when his heart stopped. Irwin leapt into action and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Friel, keeping his heart pumping until emergency medical team members arrived—essentially saving his life. Irwin visited Friel in the hospital during his recovery and the two have become friends. Both Irwin and Friel are now speaking out about the importance of learning CPR and its role in saving lives. Click here to read more.
Eyewitness News
Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
Hearts Break As Essex Equestrian Center Shutters
Essex Equestrian Center broke many hearts and stirred as many fond memories when it closed last month. Built in the early 1900s, it was family owned and operated over the last 20 years,. The announcement of the closing sparked hundreds of comments on Facebook lamenting the loss of the popular...
iheart.com
CT State Veterinarian Releases Statement about Torrington cat with Rabies
STATE VETERINARIAN STATEMENT ON TORRINGTON CAT INFECTED WITH RABIES. CT DoAg urges owners to vaccinate their pets and livestock against rabies. (HARTFORD, CT) – Today, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, released the following statement due to an unvaccinated young cat becoming infected with rabies in Litchfield County. No human exposure was reported.
NBC Connecticut
One Dead Crash on Route 17 in Durham
A 34-year-old Hamden man had died after a crash on Route 17 in Durham Thursday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. State police said Steven Jefferson, 34, of Hamden, was heading north near Indian Lane at 4:47 p.m. when he crossed over into the southbound lane and his Toyota Camry hit a Nissan Altima head-on.
You Can Experience a Floating Tiki Boat Cruise Right in the Waters of Connecticut
As I compose this article in the middle of January 2023, I can't help thinking about summertime weather which is still six months away. As of January 8th, Connecticut hasn't even experienced its first big-time snowfall, but we all know it's just a matter of time. I've discovered two companies...
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Lady!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is the majestic one-year-old white cat named Lady. While all cats have hypnotic eyes, Lady’s are a bit different, as they’re two different colors. Turkish folklore suggests that cats like Lady have one green eye as the lake and one eye blue as the sky.
Lanes reopen after 3-car crash on Rt. 9 South in Berlin
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash partially closed Route 9 South in Berlin on Thursday morning. The crash took place between exits 21 and 20S around 6:30 a.m., according to the DOT. Lanes were closed for approximately two hours, and the highway reopened after 8 a.m. Officials have not stated what may have caused […]
Conn. pilot explains why planes were grounded Wednesday morning
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – All air travel across the United States, including Connecticut, came to a halt Wednesday morning following a Federal Aviation Administration system failure. Normal operations have resumed, but travelers are still dealing with delays. The ground stop was lifted at 9 a.m., but the backlog caused issues all day at Bradley […]
westportjournal.com
Driver whose SUV was abandoned in Westport still missing
WESTPORT — Mystery shrouds the disappearance of a man whose SUV was abandoned — the driver’s keys, cellphones and empty wallet inside — along the local stretch of Interstate 95 nearly two weeks ago. The 2022 Ford Explorer found Dec. 30 between I-95’s southbound exits 18...
3-Vehicle Westport Crash Leaves Driver Trapped In SUV
One person was injured in a three-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Westport around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 at 40 Bridge St. The Westport Fire Department along with Westport Police and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of 40 Bridge St, said Philip Hessberger, assistant chief of the Westport Fire Department.
UPI News
Washington, DC
519K+
Followers
71K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the dayhttps://www.upi.com
Comments / 0