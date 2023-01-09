ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTAR News

Arizona inmate withdraws death penalty request, citing execution struggles

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona death row inmate has withdrawn his request to be executed. In a handwritten motion dated Wednesday and addressed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and saying Arizona Department of Corrections execution team members struggled to insert IV lines during the lethal injection process.
Ex-Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers reportedly to receive presidential medal

PHOENIX — Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers reportedly will be given the nation’s second-highest civilian honor during a White House ceremony Friday. Bowers will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from Joe Biden for his part in resisting former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the Deseret News reported Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed sources.
Suspect in Idaho slayings agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a...
Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona’s high country

PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
