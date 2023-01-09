Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona House Speaker Toma sees some common ground with Gov. Hobbs, Democrats
PHOENIX – The leader of Arizona’s House Republicans says he sees some common ground with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, but differences remain. “I do think there are places where we do have common ground with the new governor,” House Speaker Ben Toma told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.
Arizona judge outlines updates to poor health care in state prisons
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge who previously concluded Arizona was providing inadequate medical and mental health care to prisoners said she will give the state three months to ensure it has enough health care professionals to meet constitutional standards. In a filing late Monday, Judge Roslyn Silver outlined...
Trial over educational spending delayed until March by Arizona judge
PHOENIX (AP) — A lawsuit over how much money Arizona’s lawmakers allocate for school maintenance, buses, textbooks and technology won’t go to trial next week, after a judge granted a request for a delay by the state’s incoming attorney general. Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes said...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 6-8
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a pair of executive orders on Friday, a man accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant is dead and Immersive Monet and The Impressionists return to the Valley for a limited time. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the...
Rep. Gallego building team for potential run at Sen. Sinema’s seat
PHOENIX — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona is building a team of veterans from successful recent campaigns as he eyes a 2024 run for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s seat. Gallego announced Thursday that he’s hired two consultants from Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly’s recent reelection victory. The Phoenix...
Arizona’s Sinema glad for Biden’s southern border visit, skeptical on immigration policy changes
PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is elated for President Joe Biden’s upcoming southern border trip — the first of his tenure — but isn’t convinced about his recently announced immigration policy changes. “Remember that a couple weeks ago I said it was...
Arizona inmate withdraws death penalty request, citing execution struggles
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona death row inmate has withdrawn his request to be executed. In a handwritten motion dated Wednesday and addressed to the Arizona Supreme Court, Aaron Gunches cited three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and saying Arizona Department of Corrections execution team members struggled to insert IV lines during the lethal injection process.
Ex-Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers reportedly to receive presidential medal
PHOENIX — Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers reportedly will be given the nation’s second-highest civilian honor during a White House ceremony Friday. Bowers will receive the Presidential Citizens Medal from Joe Biden for his part in resisting former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the Deseret News reported Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed sources.
Arizona court rules doctors can’t be prosecuted under 1864 near-total ban
PHOENIX — An Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that the new 15-week abortion ban is the law statewide and doctors cannot be prosecuted under the near-total ban that dates back to 1864. The three-judge panel unanimously ruled in favor of Planned Parenthood Arizona. The court said doctors...
Suspect in Idaho slayings agrees to extradition to face charges
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University — a...
Man accused of shooting Scottsdale police sergeant arrested in Tempe
PHOENIX — A man accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix on Friday night was arrested in Tempe on Saturday following a separate officer-involved shooting. Kenneth Hearne, 37, is accused of shooting the sergeant just after 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near First Avenue and...
Scottsdale police reveal new details about sergeant wounded in shooting
PHOENIX — The Scottsdale Police Department released new information Monday about the sergeant who was wounded in a shooting in downtown Phoenix last week, including his identity. Sgt. Scott Galbraith was helping serve a warrant at an apartment complex near First Avenue and Roosevelt Street around 7 p.m. Friday...
Pinal County cites ‘human error’ after vote discrepancies revealed in election recount
PHOENIX — Pinal County, which has had a tumultuous election cycle, is attributing a discrepancy in its vote totals to “human error” after recount results were released Thursday. Democrat Kris Mayes’ statewide margin over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race was cut from 511...
Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona’s high country
PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
Kari Lake files appeal notice after judge rejects her election lawsuit
PHOENIX — Arizona Republican Kari Lake isn’t giving up the court battle to overturn her electoral loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the governor’s race. Lake filed a notice of appeal Tuesday afternoon in her case challenging the results of the Nov. 8 general election. After a...
Storm system brings rain to Phoenix, flash flood warning issued in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — The year started off wet and cold as a strong storm system made its way across Phoenix on Sunday. Much of the Valley recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain by 7:30 p.m., while the East Valley had higher amounts of rainfall. Rain gauges in...
Sam Smith’s new tour to make a stop in Phoenix in September
PHOENIX — Four-time Grammy Award winner Sam Smith is bringing their new tour to Footprint Center in Phoenix later this year. Smith’s “GLORIA the tour” with special guest Jessie Reyez will take place Sept. 3, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday at 9 a.m.
Storm system brings scattered rain, gusty winds to Phoenix
PHOENIX — The year started off wet and cold as a strong storm system made its way across Phoenix on Sunday. Much of the Valley recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain by 4:30 p.m., while the East Valley had higher amounts of rainfall. Rain gauges in...
Defense lawyers say Kari Lake’s election challenge had ‘loose threads’
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day at her two-day trial challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona governor’s race, lawyers for the state said Thursday. Lake also never established her claim...
Parents of 2 children among 3 dead after fall in icy Arizona lake
FOREST LAKES, Ariz. (AP) — A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities of 49-year-old Narayana Muddana and his wife, Haritha Muddana, and 47-year-old Gokul Mediseti.
KTAR News
Phoenix, AZ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.https://ktar.com/
Comments / 0