WEAR
NAS Whiting Field firefighter recognized for helping injured woman at Sky Zone Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A NAS Whiting Field firefighter is being recognized for helping an injured woman in Pensacola while being off duty this past weekend. Lt. Justin Heinen came to a woman's aid while he was with his children at Sky Zone Pensacola and noticed she was in pain on the ground surrounded by a crowd of people.
Peyton Hillis Is Off Ventilator and 'On Road to Recovery' After Saving Drowning Kids
Peyton Hillis is "on the road to recovery" after being injured while saving his children from a drowning incident in an ocean in Pensacola, Fla.
WALA-TV FOX10
Louisiana man gets split sentence for Baldwin County rape conviction
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Louisiana man convicted of rape in Baldwin County will serve prison time. Baldwin County Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski on Wednesday handed down a 20-year split sentence for Tyler Frame of Metairie, La. Frame will serve five years in state prison, followed by five...
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff deputies investigate Fort Walton Beach shooting scene
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Walton Beach Police received multiple calls Thursday morning of gunshots in the area of Bear Rd and McFarlan Ave. OCSO posted to Twitter around 8:45 am on Jan. 12 about the scene. Deputies said the calls from residents came in around 6 […]
5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list
You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
Crossing guards start ‘Operation Bundle Up’ after seeing need among students
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The crossing guard division under Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office launched ‘Operation Bundle Up’ this school year to help students in need stay warm and dry. Deputy Tom Henry, School Resource Office for Destin High School, is spearheading the clothing drive. Henry said the project started because a Wright Elementary […]
Buffalo Rock coming to Santa Rosa Co., bringing 400 jobs in 2025
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 122-year-old soda bottling company is coming to Santa Rosa in 2025, bringing up to 400 new jobs to the area, according to the Santa Rosa County Economic Development Office. On Monday, SRCDO announced the iconic beverage company Buffalo Rock has agreed to purchase 47 acres of property at […]
Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine
A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
WEAR
Pace community mourns loss of firefighter who passed away from rare cancer
PACE, Fla. -- The Pace community is remembering the life of Pace Fire Rescue District Firefighter EMT Carl Bowers, who passed away Sunday. Carl Bowers lost his battle with Angiosarcoma Sunday, a rare cancer that develops in the inner lining of the blood vessels and lymph vessels. Bowers was with...
WEAR
Dewey Destin Seafood Restaurant to host 'Charity Fish Fry' honoring Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Dewey Destin Seafood Restaurant is hosting a "Charity Fish Fry" in honor of Okaloosa County fallen deputy Corporal Ray Hamilton. The fish fry is set to take place Jan. 22 at 12 p.m. in the parking lot of the Okaloosa County Administration Building located at 1250 N. Eglin Pkwy. in Shalimar.
ssrnews.com
State of Florida Reverses Course on Brock Hamilton Prosecution
Myrick “Brock” Hamilton, 46, previously served 38 months of a 54-month prison sentence for charges including 6 counts of burglary, trafficking in stolen property, 4 counts of grand theft and selling, dealing or manufacturing meth. He was released May 31, 2021 and since then has been arrested three times: August 22, 2022 for a felony larceny charge, December 1, 2022 for felony failure to appear charge and January 6, 2023 for a November 7 incident in which prosecutors initially said they would not charge him.
waltonoutdoors.com
Learn about hummingbirds in Niceville Feb. 2
Choctawhatchee Audubon hosts Fred Bassett of Hummingbird Research, Inc., who has been studying hummingbirds in the Southeastern U.S. for more than 20 years. Fred will discuss our wonderful ruby-throated hummingbirds in depth and introduce many species of western hummingbirds that winter in Florida. This program will be on Thursday, Feb....
WEAR
Rollover crash on Brooks Bridge blocks lanes into Okaloosa Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- All eastbound lanes into Okaloosa Island are currently blocked following a rollover crash Thursday morning. The sheriff's office posted about the wreck at 11:25 a.m. It happened in the eastbound lanes of Brooks Bridge. Traffic is being rerouted north. No further details have been released at...
WEAR
Woman hospitalized after Jeep overturns on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was hospitalized after Jeep overturned on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County Wednesday night. The incident took place at around 5:36 p.m. on the 7000-block of Pine Forest Road. The extent of the woman's injuries is currently unknown. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the...
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man used 87-year-old woman as mop to clean up dog urine
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is accused of dragging an 87-year-old woman across the floor and using her "as a mop" to clean up dog urine, according to an arrest report. Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker, 56, was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the...
'Chrisleys Knows Best' stars denied bond ahead of their Florida prison time
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond Tuesday ahead of their prison time in Florida, court records show. The stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" are in the process of trying to appeal their bank fraud and tax evasion conviction and sentencing.
WEAR
Woman arrested for October crash in Escambia County that killed 44-year-old bicyclist
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 59-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County in October that left a bicyclist dead. Rachelle Johnson, 59, of Lillian, Alabama, is charged with:. DUI manslaughter. hit-and-run DUI causing injury. She is being held in Escambia County Jail on $75,000 bond.
WEAR
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after domestic-related shooting in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Florosa Thursday afternoon. Okaloosa County deputies say they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on Lakeview Street in Florosa. The hospitalized individual's injury is considered non-life threatening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's...
