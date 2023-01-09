ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

AL.com

5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list

You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
MOBILE, AL
97X

Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine

A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
PENSACOLA, FL
ssrnews.com

State of Florida Reverses Course on Brock Hamilton Prosecution

Myrick “Brock” Hamilton, 46, previously served 38 months of a 54-month prison sentence for charges including 6 counts of burglary, trafficking in stolen property, 4 counts of grand theft and selling, dealing or manufacturing meth. He was released May 31, 2021 and since then has been arrested three times: August 22, 2022 for a felony larceny charge, December 1, 2022 for felony failure to appear charge and January 6, 2023 for a November 7 incident in which prosecutors initially said they would not charge him.
FLORIDA STATE
waltonoutdoors.com

Learn about hummingbirds in Niceville Feb. 2

Choctawhatchee Audubon hosts Fred Bassett of Hummingbird Research, Inc., who has been studying hummingbirds in the Southeastern U.S. for more than 20 years. Fred will discuss our wonderful ruby-throated hummingbirds in depth and introduce many species of western hummingbirds that winter in Florida. This program will be on Thursday, Feb....
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Rollover crash on Brooks Bridge blocks lanes into Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- All eastbound lanes into Okaloosa Island are currently blocked following a rollover crash Thursday morning. The sheriff's office posted about the wreck at 11:25 a.m. It happened in the eastbound lanes of Brooks Bridge. Traffic is being rerouted north. No further details have been released at...
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
WEAR

1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after domestic-related shooting in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is hospitalized and another is in custody after a domestic-related shooting in Florosa Thursday afternoon. Okaloosa County deputies say they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on Lakeview Street in Florosa. The hospitalized individual's injury is considered non-life threatening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's...

