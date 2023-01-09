ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Hudson Signs With Jason Owen and Sandbox Entertainment for Move Into Music (EXCLUSIVE)

By Chris Willman
Signaling a forthcoming debut album, Kate Hudson has signed with Jason Owen and his Sandbox Entertainment Group to exclusively manage her musical endeavors. She joins a roster at the Nashville-based management firm that also includes hitmakers Kacey Musgraves , Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini and Faith Hill.

“Music has always been my touchstone,” Hudson said in a statement. “To finally feel ready to share mine is deeply personal to me, almost like a musical memoir. Writing this album over the past year and a half has been the most gratifying and immersive experience and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with Jason to bring it into the world. I can’t wait to hit the ground running with him on this and other creative ventures.”

“Kate Hudson is a superstar of our generation,” said Owen, founder and president/CEO of Sandbox. “Much like other icons in film and stage — from Judy Garland to Lady Gaga — Kate is a multifaceted entertainer who clearly has a deep connection to music. I could not be more honored and excited to help bring her brilliant music to the world and to work with such an incredible talent but mostly a such wonderful person. Big things are coming.”

Hudson, known for her lead roles in “Almost Famous” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” is entering the music world at a point when she is again at peak visibility on the acting side, with her largely comedic role in the Netflix hit “ Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery.” Her singing chops are not completely unknown, as she had singing roles in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Nine,” the Sia-directed “Music” (for which she was Golden Globe-nominated) and a run on the TV series “Glee.”

Hudson had first publicly acknowledged she was moving toward a music career in a tweet last April, when she posted a photo of herself in the studio on Instagram and wrote, “Finally realized it’s time to say fuck it and saaaannngg!” She further discussed it in an interview on “The Tonight Show” in mid-December, telling Jimmy Fallon, “Every time you’re doing interviews, people are like, ‘Do you have any regrets?’ I go, ‘I’m early forties… not yet.’ But during COVID, I was like, ‘You know, what am I doing?’ I just thought that would be one of my great regrets. … I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out, and so I’m doing it. And I’m really proud of it. I can’t wait.”

Owen is known for his career-building work with Shania Twain as well as Sandbox’s current roster, spearheaded by the multi-genre success of Musgraves. Owen was named manager of the year at Variety ‘s Hitmakers event in 2019. Sandbox has also moved more into television and film production in recent years. Moving into the legit theater world now as well, Owen is the producer of “Shucked,” a musical comedy that is set to open on Broadway in April.

Beyond her new alignment with Sandbox, Hudson will continue to be represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Full Coverage Communications and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

