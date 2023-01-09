ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

cnycentral.com

Syracuse's balanced attack subdues Va. Tech 82-72

JMA WIRELESS DOME — Joe Girard III scored 24 points and Syracuse reserves combined for 26 points and the Orangemen beat Virginia Tech 82-72 on Wednesday night. It was Girard's 10th-straight game scoring in double figures. The Orange now are 8-2 in their last 10 following a three-game losing streak.
SYRACUSE, NY

