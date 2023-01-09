Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke asks for public help after a Bald Eagle is found dead at Carvins CoveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Airbnb is becoming popular in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WWE: Saturday Night Main Event comes to the Berglund Center after being sold to Saudi ArabiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Kaptain Robbie Knievel has passed away and Roanoke residents recall when he was in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they're afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police. Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate …. Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police.
pmg-va.com
Blue Ridge man has winning photo
“This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” notes executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to share these gorgeous images with our fellow Virginians.”
wfxrtv.com
Home fire in Roanoke, crews still on scene
The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department is currently on the scene of a fire in Roanoke. 15 year old Blake Phillips is featured with a huge striped bass he caught with Patriot Charters in the lower Chesapeake Bay.
Franklin News Post
WATCH NOW: Phillip Bane and Rocky Mount town employees May 9, 2022
A video collage combines town of Rocky Mount security footage and two town employees' cell phone video recordings of a May 9, 2022 interaction between town staff and Phillip Bane. Some sections have been sped up. The clips were previously published as three separate videos, which are still available on The Roanoke Times website..
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg votes to suspend SRO funding for MCPS schools in town limits
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Town Council will cut funding to its school resource officer program July 1. The town wants Montgomery County to fund these positions, saying the schools are Montgomery County property, despite their location within Christiansburg town limits. “Everybody here wants a resource officer in there but...
timesvirginian.com
VERDICT: Moss guilty in murder of Carlos Rose
Today in Appomattox County Circuit Court, Enrico Andre Moss was found guilty of first degree murder for his involvement in the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of 45-year-old Bedford County resident Carlos L. Rose. The jury trial, which lasted two days, wrapped up at 5:20 p.m. today when the jury announced...
Franklin News Post
Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount
The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech adds a sparkle of history to its collection
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — One dress can hold a thousand memories and this dress is one to remember. Slim and white, with beading detail. It’s the dress that belongs to Kylene Barker McNeill, the first Miss Virginia to be Crowned Miss America in 1979. Even after taking her...
Martinsville Police launch its ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) says residents are going to start seeing more State Police throughout Martinsville as it implements its “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. The initiative started on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Martinsville Police. They say Virginia State Troopers will help with traffic safety and the goal is […]
WSLS
True or False: Does thunder in winter mean snow is soon to follow?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been fun for me to hear about or learn some of the weather wives’ tales that have been passed down from generation to generation. One of the big ones I often hear is the one regarding thunderstorms in winter. Depending on who I...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Judith Jones, beloved SML barber, retires
Being a barber involves much more than just cutting hair, as barbers have to provide a personable atmosphere for their clients. Judith Jones, a barber in Hardy, is more than just someone who cut hair for people in the Smith Mountain Lake (SML) community. She went above and beyond to ensure her customers felt at home and happier after their haircut.
Franklin News Post
Jonathan Holley sworn in as Franklin County's newest school board member
The Franklin County School Board held a swearing in ceremony for new Blue Ridge District representative Jonathan Holley on Thursday. He will be fulfilling the term of Julie Nix who resigned last month. Holley was one of three candidates interviewed for the position on Sunday. The closed-door interviews were held...
WDBJ7.com
Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WSLS
Former Montgomery County superintendent speaks out after being fired
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Months of speculation came to a head when former Montgomery County Superintendent Dr. Mark Miear opened up about his firing on Facebook. “There’s a lot of speculation, obviously, as to what folks have said,” Miear said. “And, you know, rumors are out there.”
WSET
Former Carilion board member and wife donate $1 million to fund cancer services expansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Cancer service expansion at Carilion will be given a boost after 1$ million was donated to boost the funds by former board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife Helen. George was on the board between 2003 and 2007 after already serving ten...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox County murder trial to continue Thursday
Testimony was heard today at Appomattox County Circuit Court in the opening day of the jury trial for Enrico Andre Moss, who is charged in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020 homicide of Bedford County resident Carlos L. Rose, aged 45. The case will resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
