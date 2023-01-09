ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodridge, IL

Person posed as water department employee while accomplices stole jewelry from Woodridge home: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

$50K reward offered in armed robbery of Chicago mail carrier in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in an armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier in Chicago. On Wednesday, police say two armed suspects approached the letter carrier near the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged in 3 South Side armed robberies

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing charges for three armed robberies that happened on Chicago's South Side in the summer of 2022. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as one of the offenders that robbed multiple victims at gunpoint last summer. He is being...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Silver Spoon Restaurant In Joliet Vandalized

A Joliet restaurant needs new windows after a person broke several windows. On January 11, 2023, at 10:51 PM, Joliet Police officers were called to the Silver Spoon restaurant located at 1601 West Jefferson Street for a report of a male breaking the windows of the business with a garbage can. Upon arrival, Officers observed that nine windows to the business had been shattered using a garbage can that was located on the sidewalk. During their investigation, Officers identified 36-year old Lethaniel Jones of Calumet City as a suspect. Officers located Jones nearby in the 1500 block of West Jefferson Street and placed him into custody without incident. Jones was transported to the Joliet Police Department where he refused to cooperate with booking procedures. He was then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Jones was charged with two felonies, Criminal Damage to Property and Obstructing Justice. His bond is set at $10,000.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek driver suspected in South Side murder

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person and car believed to be responsible for a homicide that took place last month. The murder occurred in the 0-100 block of East Marquette Street on Dec. 10 around 4 a.m. You can submit information anonymously...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged After Hiding Gun in Casino Parking Garage

A 33-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after a run in with police at Harrah’s Casino Joliet. Rashad Owens has been charged with Domestic Battery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by Felon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Defacing Identification on a Firearm, No FOID, and a DuPage County Arrest Warrant.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd

CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Westchester Police Arrest Homicide Suspect

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester Police Department announced on Jan. 10 that they’ve arrested a suspect connected to the murder of a Maywood man who was fatally shot in Westchester last year. Westchester Police said they arrested Craig P. Satchell on Jan....
WESTCHESTER, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed carjackers outrun police in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. - A man was carjacked by at gunpoint in a Skokie parking lot on Sunday. Skokie police say nearby agencies were alerted after the incident around 11:27 a.m. Officers with a another agency saw the stolen vehicle traveling but were unable to stop it. The victim was approached...
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged in July shooting that wounded 2 women on West Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in a double shooting last July in East Garfield Park. The 16-year-old is accused of shooting two women while they were outside on July 21 in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, police said. The 20-year-old was shot twice in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents about string of burglaries on West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of burglaries that occurred in the Austin neighborhood over the last month. In each burglary, an offender pried open a garage door using a pry tool and took miscellaneous property from within. The incidents occurred at the following locations and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 61, stabbed in Little Village business

CHICAGO - A woman stabbed a 61-year-old victim inside a business in Little Village Thursday morning before fleeing. Police say the female victim was stabbed inside a business located in the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 45, fatally shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 1:42 a.m. and found the 45-year-old lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the face in the 1700 block of West 45th Street, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police seek driver involved in Englewood hit-and-run

CHICAGO - Police are search for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian critically wounded in Englewood on Wednesday night. The victim was at the intersection of 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue around 9 p.m. when they were struck by a black four-door sedan. The car continued...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspected catalytic converter thief who escaped Elmhurst police custody captured in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspected catalytic converter thief who escaped police custody and fled on a golf course back in September has been captured. Elmhurst Police, Chicago Police, and other law enforcement agencies were able to locate and arrest Devin Revels, 27, in the 800 block of North Belmont Avenue on Tuesday. Around 5:30 p.m., Revels was located inside a business, when he was taken into custody and transported to the DuPage County Jail.Elmhurst police said investigators determined he had been frequenting the area after escaping custody in September.Revels is facing charges for receiving or possessing a stolen essential motor...
ELMHURST, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy