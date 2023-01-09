Person posed as water department employee while accomplices stole jewelry from Woodridge home: police

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Rich Township Clerk Arlene M. "Sugar" Al-Amin To Seek Village Of Flossmoor Trustee PostSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
Lane closures on Illinois Route 53 from 1/16 to 1/19Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
$50K reward offered in armed robbery of Chicago mail carrier in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in an armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier in Chicago. On Wednesday, police say two armed suspects approached the letter carrier near the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
Lake in the Hills police seek driver of red car involved in shootings
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a red vehicle connected to two shootings in Lake in the Hills. On Jan. 3, Lake in the Hills police were called to Deer Path Road for a report of shots fired. An investigation revealed...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in 3 South Side armed robberies
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing charges for three armed robberies that happened on Chicago's South Side in the summer of 2022. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as one of the offenders that robbed multiple victims at gunpoint last summer. He is being...
wjol.com
Silver Spoon Restaurant In Joliet Vandalized
A Joliet restaurant needs new windows after a person broke several windows. On January 11, 2023, at 10:51 PM, Joliet Police officers were called to the Silver Spoon restaurant located at 1601 West Jefferson Street for a report of a male breaking the windows of the business with a garbage can. Upon arrival, Officers observed that nine windows to the business had been shattered using a garbage can that was located on the sidewalk. During their investigation, Officers identified 36-year old Lethaniel Jones of Calumet City as a suspect. Officers located Jones nearby in the 1500 block of West Jefferson Street and placed him into custody without incident. Jones was transported to the Joliet Police Department where he refused to cooperate with booking procedures. He was then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Jones was charged with two felonies, Criminal Damage to Property and Obstructing Justice. His bond is set at $10,000.
Family Offers Reward After Beloved Church Deacon, Father of 6 Killed in Dec. Attack
It's been a month since Steve Strode, a father of six and a long-serving deacon at a Chicago church, was violently attacked during a possible road rage incident, and now his family is offering a reward for information that will lead them to answers on what happened that fateful night.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek driver suspected in South Side murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person and car believed to be responsible for a homicide that took place last month. The murder occurred in the 0-100 block of East Marquette Street on Dec. 10 around 4 a.m. You can submit information anonymously...
wjol.com
Joliet Man Charged After Hiding Gun in Casino Parking Garage
A 33-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after a run in with police at Harrah’s Casino Joliet. Rashad Owens has been charged with Domestic Battery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by Felon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Defacing Identification on a Firearm, No FOID, and a DuPage County Arrest Warrant.
Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd
CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
vfpress.news
Westchester Police Arrest Homicide Suspect
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester Police Department announced on Jan. 10 that they’ve arrested a suspect connected to the murder of a Maywood man who was fatally shot in Westchester last year. Westchester Police said they arrested Craig P. Satchell on Jan....
fox32chicago.com
Armed carjackers outrun police in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. - A man was carjacked by at gunpoint in a Skokie parking lot on Sunday. Skokie police say nearby agencies were alerted after the incident around 11:27 a.m. Officers with a another agency saw the stolen vehicle traveling but were unable to stop it. The victim was approached...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged in July shooting that wounded 2 women on West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges in a double shooting last July in East Garfield Park. The 16-year-old is accused of shooting two women while they were outside on July 21 in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, police said. The 20-year-old was shot twice in the...
Police ask public’s help in solving slaying of 14-year-old boy
Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in solving the slaying of a 14-year-old boy, who was shot to death a year ago on the Near West Side.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn residents about string of burglaries on West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a string of burglaries that occurred in the Austin neighborhood over the last month. In each burglary, an offender pried open a garage door using a pry tool and took miscellaneous property from within. The incidents occurred at the following locations and...
fox32chicago.com
Multiple commercial break-ins reported on Chicago's South Side: police warn
CHICAGO - Chicago police warn businesses on the South Side near Gresham about a slew of recent break-ins over the past month. There have been at least six robberies along both 87th Street and 95th Street since Dec. 25. In each incident the offenders gain access to the businesses by...
Man charged with murder after cousin found dead in wheelbarrow in Lake County
WADSWORTH, Ill. — A 27-year-old man is charged with murder after his cousin was found dead in a wheelbarrow in Lake County. Quentin V. Harvell faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Monica T. Green. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wellbeing call around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 13100 […]
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 61, stabbed in Little Village business
CHICAGO - A woman stabbed a 61-year-old victim inside a business in Little Village Thursday morning before fleeing. Police say the female victim was stabbed inside a business located in the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 45, fatally shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 1:42 a.m. and found the 45-year-old lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the face in the 1700 block of West 45th Street, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek driver involved in Englewood hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Police are search for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian critically wounded in Englewood on Wednesday night. The victim was at the intersection of 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue around 9 p.m. when they were struck by a black four-door sedan. The car continued...
Suspected catalytic converter thief who escaped Elmhurst police custody captured in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspected catalytic converter thief who escaped police custody and fled on a golf course back in September has been captured. Elmhurst Police, Chicago Police, and other law enforcement agencies were able to locate and arrest Devin Revels, 27, in the 800 block of North Belmont Avenue on Tuesday. Around 5:30 p.m., Revels was located inside a business, when he was taken into custody and transported to the DuPage County Jail.Elmhurst police said investigators determined he had been frequenting the area after escaping custody in September.Revels is facing charges for receiving or possessing a stolen essential motor...
Comments / 2