Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

49ers Rumors: DeMeco Ryans Eyed by Panthers for Head Coach Interview

The Carolina Panthers reportedly plan to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy. Joe Person of The Athletic reported the Panthers requested permission from the 49ers to conduct the interview Thursday. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have also sought permission to interview the rising assistant.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Wild Card Weekend 2023 NFL Picks

We've reached the NFL playoffs, which means fewer games to bet on and for some, more money at stake. With Wild Card Weekend upon us, let's cash in. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox, Brad Gagnon and Maurice Moton, editor Wes O'Donnell and B/R Betting host of "Winners Only Wednesdays" Greg Ivory will guide you to big payoffs for the postseason. With Gagnon added to the group, we won't leave you on the fence with split decisions. This week, our crew likes big point spreads and two underdogs.
Bleacher Report

Cardinals Veteran Says Team 'Created a Monster' with Kyler Murray Contract Extension

At least one Arizona Cardinals player doesn't think Kyler Murray's extension signed last offseason was a smart move by the organization. Speaking to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, an anonymous Cardinals player said the team "created a monster" by giving Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal. "Once paid, the veteran...
Bleacher Report

Broncos Rumors: Jim Caldwell Interviews for HC amid Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh Buzz

The Denver Broncos are reportedly interviewing former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell for their head-coaching vacancy Wednesday. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the news as rumors have largely focused on Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Caldwell, 67, has not coached in the NFL since serving as...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Named Bears President, CEO

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has been named the next president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the move was expected. Warren had previously served as the Minnesota Vikings' chief operating officer before becoming the Big Ten commissioner in 2019. He also worked with the Detroit Lions and St. Louis Rams before joining the college ranks.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Addresses PCL Injury, Says Knee Remains 'Unstable'

The Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson for Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the quarterback provided an update on his health Thursday. He tweeted that his knee is still "unstable" after he suffered a Grade 2 PCL sprain that was a "borderline" Grade 3 injury. He said there is "inflammation surrounding my knee" but noted he is "on the road to recovery."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens QB Would Be Out vs. Bengals Even with New Contract

Lamar Jackson's contract status didn't influence his availability for the Baltimore Ravens' AFC Wild Card Round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said Friday on The Pat McAfee Show the Ravens could be frustrated because "the end of two years—last season, this season—he has...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

NFL Draft 2023: 1st-round Order and Projections for Underrated Prospects

The Chicago Bears are on the clock. Thanks to the Houston Texans' comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Bears hold the NFL draft's No. 1 pick for the first time since 1947. Despite the decades-long wait, Chicago might not even make this pick, since the ascension of quarterback Justin Fields could allow the Bears to trade down with a quarterback-needy club.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft: Buying or Selling Latest Buzz, Rumors on Top Prospects

Although the silliest part of NFL draft season is still on the post-Super Bowl horizon, the regularity of April-focused reports is beginning to rise. The latest comments and rumors are connected, too. Will the Chicago Bears stay committed to Justin Fields and pass up a top quarterback prospect with the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Joe Mixon Shades NFL for Fining Him $13,261 for Coin Toss Celebration

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon fired back at the NFL after being fined $13,261 for his coin-toss celebration during Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Mixon posted the fine letter he received from the NFL, along with a challenge to commissioner Roger Goodell to flip a coin: He will pay the fine if it comes up heads, but Goodell has to make a $13,261 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati if it's tails.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

College Football Teams Needing to Replace the Most NFL Talent

College football programs lose players to the NFL draft every year, whether it be underclassmen or seniors. Last year, the Georgia Bulldogs had 15 players selected, which was the most for a school in the current seven-round format. It's not surprising that the schools producing the most draft picks typically compete for the College Football Playoff and national titles.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Derek Carr Gifts Custom Diamond Pendants to Adams, Crosby amid Raiders Trade Rumors

As he's potentially on his way out the door, Las Vegas Raiders star Derek Carr extended an act of generosity toward teammates Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby. Carr commissioned customized diamond pendants for both players that featured their jersey numbers. It could be one of the three-time Pro Bowler's last...

