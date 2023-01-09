Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to groundRoger MarshPacific Grove, CA
Former Soldier Charged in 1982 Murder of 5-Year-OldTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seaside, CA
At 22, Gino is Officially the World's Oldest DogAnthony JamesBoulder Creek, CA
Related
pajaronian.com
Catz alumnus inducted into college cross country hall of fame
WATSONVILLE—Tony Muñoz was scanning through his emails one day when he came across one out of the blue that delivered some shocking, yet exhilarating news. The 68-year-old Watsonville native and six of his teammates on the 1977 Humboldt State University men’s cross country team were inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
montereycountyweekly.com
When his son suited up for Stanford, Salinas coach Jose Gil watched for the first time as a father.
Jose Gil had a problem – a serious one, under the circumstances. As he recalls the moment, one concern reverberated through his head: “I hope my phone doesn’t run out of battery.”. It was Dec. 16 and the occasion, in familial terms, was big. Gil’s son, Josue...
pajaronian.com
Communities reeling from multiple storms
On Jan. 8, as the third deluge in a little more than a week bore down upon the Central Coast, Pajaro Valley Unified School District closed all of its schools, a measure they said was intended to protect kids and their families from possible flooding. In Mid-County, school officials closed...
pajaronian.com
Some PVUSD schools to remain closed Thursday
WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced the closure of several schools on Thursday due to impacts from the ongoing storm systems. This includes Hall District, Calabasas, Ann Soldo, Ohlone and Radcliff elementary schools, Lakeview and Pajaro middle schools and Watsonville and Renaissance high schools. All other schools will be...
Where we stand on Wednesday night: After brief dry spell, more storms headed to Santa Cruz County
After what is expected to be a brief reprieve from the rain for much of Thursday, another atmospheric river is set to hit the Central Coast on Thursday night and into the weekend, bringing with it the potential for thunderstorms, hail, gusty winds and more high surf. In Watsonville, workers rushed to repair the Pajaro River levee. The community of Pajaro was put under an evacuation order, though local officials said the river did not flood.
Flooding threatens to turn Monterey Peninsula into an island
The Salinas River in Monterey County was rising Thursday morning and is expected to spill its banks.
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (January 12): Salinas River flood watch
SALINAS, Calif. — During a press conference on Thursday, Sheriff Tina Nieto reiterated the need for people to evacuate and to be prepared for major roadways - which potentially includes Highway 1 and Highway 68- to be closed. >>Watch the press conference. The Salinas River goes under Highway 68...
Under fairer skies, water level on Pajaro River recedes
The Pajaro River, which had neared flood stage amid the ongoing wave of storms, measured at under 26 feet in Watsonville on Thursday morning after hitting 31 feet earlier in the week.
KSBW.com
Sinkhole opens up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A sinkhole opened up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley about a mile from where a retaining wall collapsed. The road was situated above an old railroad culvert. Santa Cruz County crews surveyed the damage on Wednesday afternoon, but people who live in the area...
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm: New evacuation orders issued along Salinas River
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County was hit hard by a series of powerful storm systems over the last week of December and the first two weeks of January, with the strongest system taking place on Monday and Tuesday. The storms caused widespread damage and disruption, due to the heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds that they brought.
NBC Bay Area
Flooding Washes Out Bridge Near Watsonville
Monday’s rain took out an entire bridge near Watsonville, briefly leaving nearly 50 homeowners stranded. Residents in Santa Cruz County have relied on the bridge in Corralitos for years and now, it’s sitting in the Browns Valley Creek. “It sounded like a giant thud,” said Naomi Parrilla, of...
Santa Cruz's bomb cyclones might be gone — but don't relax yet
Much of Santa Cruz County fared better than worse-case scenarios, but road blockages, lots of localized flooding have caused a fair amount of pain. With new ocean swells set to join the nonstop precipitation — 1.5 inches of rain and 50 mph winds to the coastal areas and up to 3 inches of rain and 60 mph winds in the mountains in the next 24 hours — all bets are off on how much dislocation is ahead of us.
Some Santa Cruz County school closures extend into Tuesday as storm evacuation orders continue
All Pajaro Valley Unified School District schools are set to be closed Tuesday, impacting more than 18,000 students. Several other area schools closed Monday and were weighing plans for Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, Mountain Elementary Superintendent Megan Tresham said she had yet to make a decision about whether to close Tuesday. Bonny Doon Superintendent Mike Heffner and Happy Valley Superintendent Michelle Stewart said their schools planned to be open Tuesday.
Templeton sewage released into Salinas River
Public should continue to avoid ocean, river, flood water contact. – On Monday, heavy rains caused the Salinas River to overflow into the percolation ponds operated by the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant resulting in the release of 300,000 gallons of treated sewage into the Salinas River which flows northward through Templeton, Paso Robles, San Miguel and into Monterey County.
Video: San Lorenzo River overflows into Felton neighborhood
FELTON -- The rain swollen San Lorenzo River surged into a neighborhood in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Felton Monday morning, triggering water rescues by local firefighters.Despite the deadly nature of storms, which have killed at least a dozen people, residents of tiny, flooded Felton remained calm and upbeat.Christine Patracuola, the owner of Rocky's Cafe for 25 years, handed out free coffee to customers whose homes lacked power Monday. Her staff couldn't come in because of closed roads, including a bridge over the San Lorenzo."A little coffee can't hurt anybody," she said. "You can't really change Mother Nature; you...
KSBW.com
Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees
SALINAS, Calif. — Helicopter footage shows the Salinas River flooding in south Monterey County. Footage shows the Salinas River breaching farm levees and covering roads. The river, and its flooding, continued its march toward the Monterey Bay on Thursday. It is expected to flood near Spreckels starting Thursday night.
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
KSBW.com
Large swell Forecast is expected to hit Santa Cruz harbor
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A warning has been issued by the Santa Cruz Port District due to another large swell event forecasted to impact the area beginning Jan. 12 and running to Jan 15. The 15 to 18-foot swell is expected to peak around 3 a.m. on Jan 13...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County road closures
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Several roads remain closed in Santa Cruz County after mudslides, fallen trees, floods and rain swept the area.
News 8 KFMB
PHOTOS | The impact of the California storms
Flooding from huge amounts of rain are seen in a neighborhood off of Holohan Road near Watsonville, Calif. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.(Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Comments / 0