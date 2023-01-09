ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Delores Peters
3d ago

Yes they need Cameras! Gone are the days that your child can play safe in a play ground. We need inside recreation centers with gyms and other resources. Children need a safe place to play, explore and learn. I know that an inside facility could be subject to gun violence but at least it can better monitored. We have to address the issue of gun violence and our children need to truly understand the possible danger of it. My condolences to the families that lost. loved ones and for the child that was hurt. So sad.

KSLA

Bossier police looking for attempted murder suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for help in finding a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Xavier Reese, 20, is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, in addition to other charges, in connection to a shooting that happened on Dec. 14, 2022.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

SPD officer injured while assisting motorist

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police sergeant is recovering from non-life threatening injuries sustained while assisting a stranded driver Thursday night. Police said a driver was stranded in the middle of Interstate 20 east at Hearne Avenue. The officer who responded was unable to move the vehicle so he positioned a patrol unit in the middle lane with overhead emergency lights activated.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Grandson arrested for beating grandfather to death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested for fatally beating his grandfather to death Wednesday morning. According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers arrived at the 400 block of Washington Street for a call of a deceased person. The victim was declared dead on the scene by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Word of God Ministries broken into; suspect attempts to start fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A suspect broke into Word of God Ministries (WoGM) and attempted to set a fire to the children’s center of the church. On Jan. 13, at 4:30 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) and Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a call referring to a break-in and fire at Word of God Ministries, on the 6600 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Overnight arson attempt at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Leadership at Word of God Ministries addressed an overnight break-in and attempt of arson. In a press release, a representative with WOGM said a silver Chevy Malibu was caught on the security cameras driving onto the property around 4:30 a.m. The footage reveals a masked male acting alone broke into the building using a bat and then making his way to the childcare area with a five-gallon can of gasoline.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Natchitoches man found guilty of shooting, killing 2 people in nightclub

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, a jury found a man guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot. The 12-person jury unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, of Natchitoches, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee’Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. They were shot and killed after an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow worked as a security guard at the club during that time, according to Caddo District Attorney’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Overnight arson at Shreveport church

SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, a break-in occurred at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus. WOGM Pastor James McMenis held back tears during a press conference around 9:30 a.m. to address the damage. "What breaks my heart about this morning is that the heart of man can...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Father of fatally shot Vivian teen speaks out

VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) — Corterion Collins was shot and killed in Vivian on Dec. 29, 2022. Now his father is speaking about the tragic loss. Collins was a 17-year-old senior at North Caddo High School when he lost his life to gun violence. Cortez Collins, the father of the...
VIVIAN, LA
ktalnews.com

Man found guilty of manslaughter in downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a Shreveport nightspot. In a media release, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said the 12-person jury unanimously found 27-year-old Trevarious Winslow responsible for the deaths of 22-year-old Chasmine Walters and 29-year-old Lee’Jerryius Baines on June 9, 2019.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier police searching for runaway teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. BCPD is asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Mariah Venious who ran away from her home. Police say Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Multiple Felon Arrested in Fatal Hit-And-Run

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 06:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to stop a 2006 Hyundai sedan at the 3132 eastbound Walker Road exit. As the officer activated lights and sirens to signal for the driver to pull over, the vehicle accelerated rapidly, running a red light at the Walker Road intersection. The vehicle struck a 2017 Chevy Malibu that was legally crossing the intersection.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

BCPD searching for runaway teen

The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who ran away from her home. 16-year-old Mariah Venious left the Cloverdale Apartments, located in the 2200 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, on December 31, 2022. Venious is currently 6-7 months pregnant...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Suspect Wanted for Passing Counterfeit Money

On 01/08/2022, An unknown black male entered 2242 Barksdael Blvd, Bossier City and attempted to break a $100.00 bill. The suspect handed the money to the cashier and it was easily recognized as being counterfeit. The suspect asked for the money back and was denied. The suspect left on foot. The suspect was camo shorts, black hoodie w/camo Superman logo, and had a light colored backpack.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Woman, child die following crash; SPD makes arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman and child injured Tuesday night when a vehicle was broadsided by a man Shreveport police said was trying to evade a traffic stop have died. And late Wednesday afternoon, Shreveport police arrested a man they say is responsible for the two deaths. Terrance Dangerfield, 24, is charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Residents react to shooting that wounded 4-year-old Johnathan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are on the hunt for gunmen after yet another violent weekend. There were four shootings on Saturday alone. In one shooting, a woman was killed. In another, a young boy was struck by a stray bullet fired during a shootout. That child is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SPD K-9 arrest leads to large drug seizure

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police K-9 was instrumental Thursday in a man's arrest and large drug seizure, police said Friday. Police said patrol officers attempted a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. A passenger jumped out of the car and ran. After a brief chase, K-9 Diesel found the...
SHREVEPORT, LA

