Citrus County Chronicle
Bills turn focus to Dolphins, with Hamlin recovering at home
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With Damar Hamlin recovering at home, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott smiled when asked if he thought the tide of bad news might finally be turning for his team. And he jumped on an opportunity to move forward to Sunday, when the AFC East...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vikings to get center Bradbury back for playoffs vs. Giants
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury has been cleared to return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday that Bradbury would start against the New York Giants in the wild...
Citrus County Chronicle
Elliott has revamped role in 4th playoff trip with Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott enters his fourth trip to the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys in a position unlike any of the previous three. The two-time NFL rushing champion is no longer the top playmaker in the Dallas backfield, and not even the leading rusher. Tony Pollard carries those distinctions now.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Citrus County Chronicle
Quandre Diggs thrives as teacher for young Seattle secondary
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Quandre Diggs spent as much time this season teaching as playing free safety. While that’s a little bit of an exaggeration, this season was challenging in a different way for the anchor of the Seattle Seahawks defensive backfield.
Citrus County Chronicle
Georgia TE Washington, CB Ringo headed to NFL draft
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia players, tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Kelee Ringo, are headed to the NFL draft after helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national title. Both made the expected announcements on their Instagram accounts.
Citrus County Chronicle
2022 NFL All-Pro Team Voting
NEW YORK (AP) — The results of The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro balloting as selected by a national panel of 50 media members. First-place votes in parentheses are worth three points, second-place votes worth one:. OFFENSE.
Citrus County Chronicle
Trevor Bauer unclaimed on waivers, is now free agent
NEW YORK (AP) — Trevor Bauer became a free agent Friday when he went unclaimed on waivers, leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers responsible for about $22.5 million owed to the former Cy Young Award winner whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced by an arbitrator. Los...
