Read full article on original website
Related
951thebull.com
Floyd County to Hire Legal Representation to Deal with Carbon Pipelines
Floyd County is hiring a Des Moines law firm to help them establish more local control over the possible construction of underground carbon capture pipelines in the County. With both Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures wanting to build pipelines in the county, attorney Timothy Whipple with Ahlers and Cooney, PC, told the Board of Supervisors this week that the County will want to have a strong voice with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) permitting process.
951thebull.com
Floyd County Community Foundation Awards Nearly $150,000 to Local Nonprofits
The Floyd County Community Foundation (FCCF) is distributing almost $150,000 to non-profit organizations serving Floyd County. FCCF announced its 2022 grants during ceremonies at the Floyd County Fairgrounds Wednesday night, with 25 groups receiving awards. In a statement, Amy Staudt, chair of the FCCF governing committee, said “The Floyd County...
951thebull.com
Former School Board Member Criticizes Charles City School Leadership
A former School Board member is questioning the actions and abilities of leaders in the Charles City School District. During the School Board meeting Monday (01.09), Missy Freund criticized the handling of possible staff reductions and the way they were introduced during the December 12th board meeting, plus, Board policy changes and transparency.
951thebull.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 12
Ice thickness is 7-8 inches near the boat ramp. Ice thickness is around 11 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
951thebull.com
Waverly-Shell Rock/NEIC Agreement Closer to Becoming Official
Waverly-Shell Rock’s (WSR) extra year in the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) came a little closer to becoming official this week. In December, reps from schools in the NEIC, plus mediators from the Iowa Department of Education, Drake Law School, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, drafted an agreement to allow the Go-Hawks to remain in the NEIC through the end of the 2023-24 school year.
951thebull.com
Floyd County Museum Debuts New Exhibits in January
Three new exhibits are launching this week at the Floyd County Museum in Charles City. That’s Museum Director Mckenna Lloyd, who says the third exhibit highlights the short-lived, little-known Charles City College that was open briefly from 1967 into 1968. In addition to the new exhibits debuting this week,...
951thebull.com
Cost of Doing Business Going Up for Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office
Like many businesses and industries dealing with increased costs beyond their control, the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office is also seeing the cost of law enforcement rising. Sheriff Marty Hemann presented the department’s proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Citing factors like...
951thebull.com
Rudd Historical Society on Back on Track for Rebuild
The Rudd Historical Society appears to be on track to finally rebuild their museum space that was heavily damaged by a derecho tornado in December of 2021. In a Facebook post, the Rudd Iowa Historical Society says, “Construction on a new museum building is to begin as soon as weather permits in the spring. The estimate of rebuilding came in at $75,000 more than the Historical Society has available at this time, but grants can be written now because the cost of rebuilding is finally known.”
951thebull.com
Free “Inside Look at Grief” Program Saturday in New Hampton
“An Inside Look at Grief” is a special program being offered free this weekend in New Hampton. Connie Njus with Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home is organizing the event inspired by faith and her own personal loss. Njus says a team of eight presenters have been assembled for the program to...
951thebull.com
North Iowa Authorities Investigate Snowmobile Thefts
Authorities in north Iowa are investigating the theft of a pair of snowmobiles. In a Facebook post, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help providing information on an incident that occurred at about 11:30 pm on December 9th. Two Polaris snowmobiles were taken from Mason City Power Sports and it appears the suspect had knowledge of how to get the snowmobiles started.
951thebull.com
Nora Springs Man Pleads Not Guilty to Firearm, Harassment Charges
A Nora Springs man has pleaded not guilty to firearms and harassment charges. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Nora Springs Police, arrested 34-year-old Robert Fulk in Nora Springs in early December on a warrant for incidents that occurred in November. According to the criminal complaint, Fulk...
951thebull.com
Mason City Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder
A Mason City man is pleading guilty to attempted murder in a November shooting. Mason City Police arrested 24-year-old Stephen Tidemanson after got into a fight with another person on the evening of November 28, 2022, near the 300 block of 3rd Street Northwest Tidemanson is accused of taking a 9 mm handgun from the person he was struggling with and shooting that person in the upper chest as they were on the ground beneath Tidemanson.
951thebull.com
Red Punch Card Campaign Generates Over $1 Million in Holiday Sales in New Hampton
The New Horizons Chamber is touting a successful holiday shopping season in New Hampton. In a Facebook post, Chamber Director Liz Zweibohmer says, over a six-week period for their Red Punch Card promotion, there were almost 13,000 red punch cards entered into their regular drawings for prizes, gift cards and Chamber bonus bucks. With a completed card equaling $100 dollars spent locally, that means approximately $1.3 million were spent locally in New Hampton during the holiday season.
Comments / 0