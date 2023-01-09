ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

Bill Gies
4d ago

That can't happen in Dallas. Because the DEMON CRATS especially the mayor and chief of police said that violent crime is almost non-existent.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

WANTED: Fort Worth PD Searching for Teen Accused in a String of Violent Robberies

Fort Worth Police are asking for the public's help finding a teenager they describe as "extremely violent" and suspected in several aggravated robberies, including one where a store clerk's dog was shot and killed. Detective Brian Raynsford said Friday afternoon several law enforcement agencies are looking for 18-year-old Donavin Copeland...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth PD Release Videos of Man Running Over Woman, Confrontation With Officers

Fort Worth Police released videos Thursday afternoon of a driver running down a woman in his car and bodycam video of a fatal police shooting they say involved the same man. Chief of Police Neil Noakes said in a video released on Jan. 12 that at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 police officers were dispatched to Osbun Street after multiple people called 911 to report a man pushed a woman out of a car before running her down as she tried to run away.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police arrest man after shooting that left 1 injured

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured and another was arrested following a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 11, police were sent to the Valero/China One Xpress convenience store on James Avenue in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the right side of his neck.Police said the victim stated he had left a nearby Texaco with a "female acquaintance" when a man—identified as the father of the woman's child—began following them on I-20. The victim told officers that the man pulled out a gun without warning and shot him. The suspect then fled in a silver colored sedan, while the victim drove to the James Avenue convenience store for medical assistance. Police said the suspect has since been identified, and that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition. 
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning. The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard. Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House

Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police searching for suspects in road rage shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for suspects in a road rage shooting. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-11 at 1050 Missouri Avenue. A man told police at the scene that he was the victim of a road rage incident. He said he was traveling northbound on South Freeway near the intersection of Morningside Drive and suspect's vehicle, a dark sedan, was also traveling northbound. Police say there was a possible non-contact traffic incident between the two vehicles. One of the suspects produced a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim once in the head.The suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS19

OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on McCree Road

On January 11, 2023, at about 6:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11600 block of McCree Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound at the location. The man died from his injury. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man in custody after snooping around cars and running from police

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a short chase in North Richland Hills on Thursday. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they received reports of a person looking into cars around businesses on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. Police located the man, but he began to run from officers. He was immediately taken into custody.There were two schools in the area placed in a secure lockout as a precaution.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
WFAA

Dallas police searching for suspect in McCree Road murder

DALLAS — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning on McCree Road, and Dallas police are searching for a suspect. Officers were called about the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11600 block of McCree Road, police said. Upon arrival, police say they found a man with...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road

On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
Larry Lease

Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in Dallas

The incident began when the Texas Department of Public Safety received a call about a suspect in a stolen Porsche. They immediately alerted the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, who in turn deployed a police helicopter to track the vehicle. Fox 4 reports that the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne, had stolen the Porsche in Dallas and was wanted for carjacking a woman in Frisco.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy