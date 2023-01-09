Read full article on original website
Bill Gies
4d ago
That can't happen in Dallas. Because the DEMON CRATS especially the mayor and chief of police said that violent crime is almost non-existent.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Dallas police release video showing person of interest in a murder this week
allas police now have some security video showing a man they believe to be the killer who left a man to die in northeast Dallas this week. Tuesday, the victim Nelson Flores was found shot to death i
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
WANTED: Fort Worth PD Searching for Teen Accused in a String of Violent Robberies
Fort Worth Police are asking for the public's help finding a teenager they describe as "extremely violent" and suspected in several aggravated robberies, including one where a store clerk's dog was shot and killed. Detective Brian Raynsford said Friday afternoon several law enforcement agencies are looking for 18-year-old Donavin Copeland...
Dallas Police investigating three seperate shooting deaths in violent start to 2023
The first shooting was just before 2 Tuesday afternoon. Police were dispatched to North Jim Miller Road where they found 17-year-old Kendreal Jones lying on the ground with a gun shot wound
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth PD Release Videos of Man Running Over Woman, Confrontation With Officers
Fort Worth Police released videos Thursday afternoon of a driver running down a woman in his car and bodycam video of a fatal police shooting they say involved the same man. Chief of Police Neil Noakes said in a video released on Jan. 12 that at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 police officers were dispatched to Osbun Street after multiple people called 911 to report a man pushed a woman out of a car before running her down as she tried to run away.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4800 Elise Faye Heggins Street
On January 12, 2023, at approximately 2:25 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a stabbing call in the 4800 block of Elise Faye Heggins Street. The preliminary investigation determined that 52-year-old Johnnie Earl Morgan, Jr. was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Morgan to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The suspect 34-year-old Jerry Lee Massey is in custody and has been charged with murder. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 006683-2023.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
Fort Worth police arrest man after shooting that left 1 injured
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured and another was arrested following a shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday night.At about 10:42 p.m. Jan. 11, police were sent to the Valero/China One Xpress convenience store on James Avenue in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the right side of his neck.Police said the victim stated he had left a nearby Texaco with a "female acquaintance" when a man—identified as the father of the woman's child—began following them on I-20. The victim told officers that the man pulled out a gun without warning and shot him. The suspect then fled in a silver colored sedan, while the victim drove to the James Avenue convenience store for medical assistance. Police said the suspect has since been identified, and that the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.
fox4news.com
Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning. The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard. Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had...
Man jailed on a murder charge for a stabbing death in South Dallas
Dallas police have now captured the man they believe to be the attacker who stabbed Johnnie Earl Morgan to death in South Dallas Thursday. Morgan was found bleeding badly at an address on Elsie Faye Heggins,
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House
Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
Man wounded in Fort Worth freeway shooting
A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound suffered in what Fort Worth police are investigating as a gang shooting. Investigators say the victim was driving on I-35 near Morningside Tuesday night about 7 p.m.
WFAA
Fort Worth PD releases edited footage of officers fatally shooting man with 'machete style knife'
In the video, an officers is heard saying "get your taser out" after giving the man demands to drop his knife. The man then runs toward the officers and is shot.
Fort Worth police searching for suspects in road rage shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for suspects in a road rage shooting. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the 7-11 at 1050 Missouri Avenue. A man told police at the scene that he was the victim of a road rage incident. He said he was traveling northbound on South Freeway near the intersection of Morningside Drive and suspect's vehicle, a dark sedan, was also traveling northbound. Police say there was a possible non-contact traffic incident between the two vehicles. One of the suspects produced a firearm and discharged it, striking the victim once in the head.The suspects fled the scene. The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.
OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on McCree Road
On January 11, 2023, at about 6:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11600 block of McCree Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound at the location. The man died from his injury. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
Man in custody after snooping around cars and running from police
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in custody after a short chase in North Richland Hills on Thursday. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they received reports of a person looking into cars around businesses on Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive. Police located the man, but he began to run from officers. He was immediately taken into custody.There were two schools in the area placed in a secure lockout as a precaution.
Dallas police searching for suspect in McCree Road murder
DALLAS — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning on McCree Road, and Dallas police are searching for a suspect. Officers were called about the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11600 block of McCree Road, police said. Upon arrival, police say they found a man with...
Victims killed in Fort Worth shooting identified
The two teens killed in a January 4th shooting in Fort Worth have now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirms Adrian Daniels was 14 and Breck Williams was 17.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road
On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
Suspect in Stolen Porsche Arrested Following High-Speed Chase and Attempted Carjacking in Dallas
The incident began when the Texas Department of Public Safety received a call about a suspect in a stolen Porsche. They immediately alerted the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, who in turn deployed a police helicopter to track the vehicle. Fox 4 reports that the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Tyler Charles Payne, had stolen the Porsche in Dallas and was wanted for carjacking a woman in Frisco.
Comments / 1