ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Harvard rescinds fellowship offer to leading rights activist

By MICHAEL CASEY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfyEt_0k8laNau00

BOSTON — (AP) — Harvard University rescinded a fellowship that it had offered to a leading human rights activist over what he said Monday was his group’s criticism of Israel.

Kenneth Roth, who was the executive director of Human Rights Watch, or HRW, until last year, was recruited by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy to become a fellow and he accepted. But a few weeks later, in July, Roth said the center called and told him that the dean of the school, Douglas Elmendorf, had not approved it.

Roth said he wasn't given a reason but believes it was due to his and his group’s criticism of Israel. It is unclear why it took six months for the decision to become public, though The Nation reported on the issue last week.

A son of a Jewish refugee from Nazi Germany, Roth acknowledges that his work has made him enemies around the world. In a brief conversation with Elmendorf before his fellowship was denied, Roth said he told the dean that he had been sanctioned by the Russian and Chinese governments and “was pretty sure the Israeli government detests me. That turned out to be the kiss of death.”

Over the years, the group has issued a number of reports saying that Israel appears to have committed war crimes against the Palestinians.

And in 2019, Israel expelled the group's local director, accusing him of boycott activity. Roth, who at the time was HRW's executive director, said Israel was joining a "fairly ugly group of governments" that have barred the group's researchers. Two years later, HRW said Israeli policies toward the Palestinians amounted to apartheid. Israel vehemently denies the label and comparisons to apartheid-era South Africa.

“This is a shocking violation of academic freedom,” Roth told The Associated Press. “I don't understand how an institution that purports to address foreign policy, that even has a human rights policy center, how can it possibly avoid criticism of Israel.”

In a statement, the Harvard Kennedy School didn't say why Roth wasn't chosen for a fellowship, only that Elmendorf “decided not to make this fellowship appointment, as he sometimes decides not to make other proposed academic appointments, based on an evaluation of the candidate’s potential contributions to the Kennedy School.”

The director of the Carr Center, Mathias Risse, called the decision a “profoundly sad moment” for him personally.

“My subsequent conversation with Ken Roth to explain this decision to the extent I could was one of the lowest moments in my professional life,” he said in a statement that was sent to the Carr Center community and shared with the AP.

Kathryn Sikkink, the Ryan Family Professor of Human Rights Policy at the Kennedy School, said she “couldn't understand” the decision so she went to Elmendorf for an explanation. He told her that “they would not approve the fellowship because they considered HRW and Roth to have an anti-Israel bias.”

“I have seen no credible evidence whatsoever that HRW or Ken Roth are biased against Israel. I consider this misinformation, and for people who know better, actual disinformation,” she added.

The move has also angered civil rights and press freedom organizations, many which defended Roth and his work.

“Few people have done more to advance human rights than Kenneth Roth. If Harvard’s decision was based on HRW’s advocacy under Ken’s leadership, this is profoundly troubling — from both a human rights and an academic freedom standpoint," Anthony Romero, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement. “Scholars and fellows have to be judged on their merits, not whether they please powerful political interests. We urge Harvard to reverse its decision.”

PEN America also criticized the move, saying that withholding the fellowship over Roth's “staunch critiques of human rights abuses by governments worldwide raises serious questions about the credibility of the Harvard program itself.”

But the decision was applauded by some groups supportive of Israel.

Gerald Steinberg, president of NGO Monitor, a group that reports on alleged anti-Israel bias by international NGOs, welcomed the university’s decision, saying Roth is an “anti-Israel activist far beyond what is called legitimate criticism.”

He said his organization was not directly involved in Harvard’s decision, but that he believes academic articles he has written that are critical of Roth were reviewed as part of the university’s “due diligence.”

“The decision is consistent with academic standards,” he said. He cited “the obsession that he has with Israel, the completely disproportionate focus, the vindictive and vitriolic language that he uses.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it was not involved in the issue.

The Israel-Palestinian conflict is an extremely fraught subject on college campuses these days.

A boycott movement against Israel has made great inroads on many campuses. Israel’s supporters, meanwhile, say the country is unfairly singled out and that the boycott movement masks a deeper agenda to delegitimize and even destroy Israel.

___

This story was updated to correct two instances in which Roth was referred to as “Ross.”

___

Associated Press writer Josef Federman contributed to this report from Jerusalem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial adjourns for weekend following testimony showing Capitol Police being overwhelmed by Trump supporters

WASHINGTON — On the second day of the seditious conspiracy trial of five members of the far-right Proud Boys group for their involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, evidence presented by prosecutors to the jury appeared to show that police guarding the building reacted slowly and with shock to the assault launched by supporters of then-President Donald Trump to keep Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Photo with Clinton used against jailed Belarus politician

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Belarusian investigators are using a photo of an opposition politician shaking hands with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as evidence in a criminal case tied to the mass protests after Belarus’ disputed 2020 presidential election. The Investigative Committee of Belarus...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Europe in 'collective denial' over the state of the COVID pandemic, former WHO official says

BARCELONA, Spain — A report released Friday morning by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) found that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the continent was improving compared with the spikes of new cases and hospitalizations experienced in December. But experts who spoke with Yahoo News painted...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Afghan rulers urged to reverse ban on women aid workers

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — A strong majority of the U.N. Security Council urged Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers Friday to immediately reverse all “oppressive” restrictions on girls and women including the latest ban on women working for aid organizations which is exacerbating the already critical humanitarian crisis in the country.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Is it time for the West to give Ukraine heavy tanks?

President Emmanuel Macron’s Jan. 4 announcement that France was prepared to send a consignment of AMX-10RC to Ukraine that seemingly broke a diplomatic impasse about NATO providing serious armor to the embattled nation. The AMX-10RC, a light tank in all but name, is the most heavy-duty Western armored fighting vehicle pledged to Ukraine since the beginning of the war.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

SCOTUS to hear cases on Biden's student debt-relief plan, Title 42, social media liability

The U.S. Supreme Court has gaveled itself back in for the new year and is about to embark on a long list of significant decisions due for release in the weeks ahead. More than three months into its term, the high court, which convened Monday to hear oral arguments, has yet to release opinions in any of the cases it's heard during the term — an unusual delay, according to Adam Feldman, who aggregates and analyzes data on the court at Empirical SCOTUS.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
222K+
Followers
153K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy