Read full article on original website
Related
951thebull.com
Floyd County to Hire Legal Representation to Deal with Carbon Pipelines
Floyd County is hiring a Des Moines law firm to help them establish more local control over the possible construction of underground carbon capture pipelines in the County. With both Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures wanting to build pipelines in the county, attorney Timothy Whipple with Ahlers and Cooney, PC, told the Board of Supervisors this week that the County will want to have a strong voice with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) permitting process.
951thebull.com
Cost of Doing Business Going Up for Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office
Like many businesses and industries dealing with increased costs beyond their control, the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office is also seeing the cost of law enforcement rising. Sheriff Marty Hemann presented the department’s proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Citing factors like...
KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds appoints district judge in Judicial Election District 2A
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Blake Norman as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2A. Norman, of Garner, Iowa, currently serves as the Hancock County Attorney. He was appointed by the Board of Supervisors in 2017 and elected to a four-year term in 2018. Norman has also served as an Assistant County Attorney in Cerro Gordo County and Scott County.
951thebull.com
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Holiday Campaign Gifts Over $5,000
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office recently wrapped up their latest “Shop With A Cop” event. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office says that through the use of their Deputies Association funds as well as generous donations from the community, they were able to gift over $5000 to school students in Floyd County for Christmas. A total 25 gift cards were handed out to students from Charles City, Rockford and Nora Springs to shop at Theisen’s.
951thebull.com
Floyd County Community Foundation Awards Nearly $150,000 to Local Nonprofits
The Floyd County Community Foundation (FCCF) is distributing almost $150,000 to non-profit organizations serving Floyd County. FCCF announced its 2022 grants during ceremonies at the Floyd County Fairgrounds Wednesday night, with 25 groups receiving awards. In a statement, Amy Staudt, chair of the FCCF governing committee, said “The Floyd County...
951thebull.com
Former School Board Member Criticizes Charles City School Leadership
A former School Board member is questioning the actions and abilities of leaders in the Charles City School District. During the School Board meeting Monday (01.09), Missy Freund criticized the handling of possible staff reductions and the way they were introduced during the December 12th board meeting, plus, Board policy changes and transparency.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fayette County Inmate Attacks and Injures Correctional Officer
A Fayette County correctional officer was injured earlier this week by an inmate. It happened at the Fayette County Jail in West Union on Tuesday morning around 4:30 am. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was being moved from one cell to another after damaging a sprinkler in her jail cell when she attacked the correctional officer, striking the officer several times.
kwayradio.com
New Hampton Man Dies in Prison
A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
951thebull.com
North Iowa Authorities Investigate Snowmobile Thefts
Authorities in north Iowa are investigating the theft of a pair of snowmobiles. In a Facebook post, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help providing information on an incident that occurred at about 11:30 pm on December 9th. Two Polaris snowmobiles were taken from Mason City Power Sports and it appears the suspect had knowledge of how to get the snowmobiles started.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
KIMT
Mason City gets $1 million for housing rehab projects
DES MOINES, Iowa – Mason City is getting a $1 million state grant to rehabilitate 47 housing units. The money is part of $4 million in state grants announced Thursday by Governor Kim Reynolds. Mason City will use its share to provide grants to upgrade distressed housing in collaboration with local partners to purchase and renovate houses into homeownership units and make improvements to neighborhood infrastructure. Property owners will have to provide a 20% local match to receive state funding.
KIMT
Fillmore County farmer directs $5,000 to safety project at county fairgrounds
LANESBORO, Minn. – A Fillmore County farmer has helped complete a safety project at the county fairgrounds. Farmer Jared Olson was honored by the Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities program with a $5,000 donation, which Olson directed to a safety project for bringing water to the grandstand at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds. Water will now be instantly available for any issues related to performances in the track area, especially for safety during the demolition derby.
951thebull.com
Nora Springs Man Pleads Not Guilty to Firearm, Harassment Charges
A Nora Springs man has pleaded not guilty to firearms and harassment charges. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Nora Springs Police, arrested 34-year-old Robert Fulk in Nora Springs in early December on a warrant for incidents that occurred in November. According to the criminal complaint, Fulk...
KIMT
Man arrested for doing over $200,000 damage to Howard County road
CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man has been arrested for doing over $200,000 in damage to a new road. Logan Harden, 25 of Lime Springs, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say Harden left Laddy’s Bar and Grill in Chester the evening of October 21, 2022,...
kwayradio.com
Raymond Man Arrested in Sumner
A Raymond man was arrested in Sumner on Sunday after an unreadable license plate led to a search of his vehicle. A Sumner police officer pulled over the vehicle driven by David Tabor. Tabor failed to produce a driver’s license and the officer ran his name he found out that Tabor’s license had been revoked for an OWI. The officer then conducted a search of the vehicle which turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He has been charged with Driving While Revoked, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Tabor was taken to the Bremer County Jail and booked without incident.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from Mason City liquor store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who embezzled from her employer is sentenced to probation. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, was ordered Wednesday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $3,224 in damages to Prime Wine and Spirits in Mason City. Police say that when...
951thebull.com
Rudd Historical Society on Back on Track for Rebuild
The Rudd Historical Society appears to be on track to finally rebuild their museum space that was heavily damaged by a derecho tornado in December of 2021. In a Facebook post, the Rudd Iowa Historical Society says, “Construction on a new museum building is to begin as soon as weather permits in the spring. The estimate of rebuilding came in at $75,000 more than the Historical Society has available at this time, but grants can be written now because the cost of rebuilding is finally known.”
951thebull.com
Mason City Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder
A Mason City man is pleading guilty to attempted murder in a November shooting. Mason City Police arrested 24-year-old Stephen Tidemanson after got into a fight with another person on the evening of November 28, 2022, near the 300 block of 3rd Street Northwest Tidemanson is accused of taking a 9 mm handgun from the person he was struggling with and shooting that person in the upper chest as they were on the ground beneath Tidemanson.
KAAL-TV
IA woman faces 33 theft, forgery charges allegedly benefitting Harmony businesses
(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa woman appeared in Fillmore County Court Monday on 33 theft charges: two counts of theft/transfer movable property, two counts of theft by check, seven counts of theft by swindle, two counts of receiving stolen property, and 20 charges of check forgery. Mindy Jo...
kwayradio.com
Drug Arrest After Car Chase
A Waterloo man has been arrested after a drug investigation and a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police attempted to pull over a truck driven by 27 year old Daniel Chisum around 12:20am Tuesday morning on Highway 20. His vehicle had been identified as part of a drug investigation. Chisum did not pull over and instead led police on a chase. During the chase Chisum allegedly threw a bag of methamphetamine out of the vehicle. Police eventually used stop sticks to bring the chase to a close. Chisum has been charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While License Revoked. He has since been released from jail.
Comments / 0