Chef Has Easy Hack for Cooking Pasta Up to 2 Days in Advance

We know what it’s like to prepare for a big gathering. There is so much involved with cleaning and cooking. It can be exhausting just thinking about it. But what if there is a way to save you time in the kitchen?

TikTok content creator @rosereisman shared her pasta hack that’ll have you mingling with guests instead of stuck in the kitchen. This cuts down on time on the day you want to serve it.

Pasta is one of our favorite things to cook. That’s because it’s tasty and pairs well with many vegetables and proteins. But sometimes, the process of cooking pasta can be time-consuming. This is especially true if you make your sauce or pasta from scratch. Even if you don’t boil a large quantity of pasta can time some time. However, the pasta hack we saw in the video helps eliminate the need to cook on the day of an event. You can use the tips offered in the video to boil your pasta two days in advance. We like the sound of it.

But let’s find out how the TikTok viewers felt about it. User @DcDevo said, “Sometimes we overthink. Why would you overcook your pasta? Then eat two-day-old pasta. It only takes approximately 12 mins to cook.” @SB exclaimed, “You should never rinse pasta! Coming from an Italian.” @user7328818137441 admitted, “My grandmother’s name was Rose Reisman.” @veronica K. replied, “Thank you. I sometimes wish it were already cooked. I will use this idea.”

We enjoyed watching this video and look forward to seeing more of them. If you found it helpful and want more content, visit @rosereisman’s TikTok channel. You never know what valuable information you’ll learn.

