Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Street Eats: A Foodie's Guide to Los AngelesNathalie writerLos Angeles, CA
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
California natural gas bills are outrageous: Why is this happening, and what can you do?
Many Californians are experiencing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bill.
Two California Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding Zones
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective now for Saturday as the next storm system in the current Raiden Storm Pattern moves on through. For the details of this system, read on …
Man with metal pipe in road-rage video on SoCal freeway involved in other incidents
Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.
KRON4
‘We are soaked’: California governor says 3 more atmospheric rivers are coming
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California was slammed by six atmospheric rivers this winter, and at least three more are on the way, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters at a news conference held in Capitola Tuesday. Newsom toured the small beach town to survey heavy damages left in the wake...
'A very significant emergency': California's deadly, record-setting storms are about to get an encore
The historic storms devastating much of California have turned entire neighborhoods into lakes, unleashed sewage into floodwater and killed at least 18 people. And there's more to come.
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
Is California’s drought over? Here’s what you need to know about rain, snow, reservoirs and drought
A dozen days of wet and wild weather haven’t ended the drought, and won't cure the driest period in the West in the past 1,200 years.
Ground stop lifted at LAX as powerful storm continues to pummel Southern California
A ground stop was lifted at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, as another powerful storm pummeled Southern California.
You're Not Going To Believe Why California Legalized Jaywalking
California State Legislators decided jaywalking should no longer be a crime "unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power." 21955 Cal. Veh. Code.
Reasons to Consider an ADU in Los Angeles
You have probably heard about ADUs (accessory dwelling units) as a solution to the housing crisis, providing additional housing without developing new property. In addition to increasing the amount of housing available in California, ADUs can provide a long list of personal benefits to you if you are a Los Angeles homeowner.
scvnews.com
2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
New Study Shows CA Cost-of-Living So High that $180k is New “Middle Class”
The original story can be read here. Pew Research releases new data showing that Californians are suffering the highest cost of living in the country. Earning as much as $180k would still put someone in the “Middle Class” in some parts of the state. Reform California breaks down the reasons why the state is so unaffordable and how to fix it.
nbcpalmsprings.com
SoCalGas Warns Customers of Shockingly High Gas Bills
If you want to keep your home cozy and warm this winter season be prepared to pay a hefty price. “There’s no easy way to put this – January bills are likely to be higher than usual,” SoCalGas said in an email to customers on Monday. “An unprecedented cold snap caused natural gas market prices on the West Coast to more than double between December and January to a staggering 128%, the gas company continued. As a result, SoCalGas customers can expect to pay more than double what they did this time last year.
Live updates: Storm delivers heavy rain to Southern California
A powerful winter storm is drenching Southern California this week. Tuesday was expected to bring even more rain to the region, causing flooding and mudflow concerns, particularly in recent burn areas. Follow KTLA’s live team coverage on how the storm is affecting Southern California residents and commuters. 8:20 a.m.: Photographers across California have captured the […]
Hot debate: Should gas stove be banned?
SAN DIEGO — It's a topic that's generating some heated debate: could gas stoves eventually be banned in the United States?. The Consumer Product Safety Commission raised that possibility this week. with one of its commissioners warning that using gas stoves is "a hidden hazard." Thirty-five percent of households...
foxla.com
Union Station Los Angeles flooding
The torrential rain has led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway leading to train platforms on the main level of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Metro says people who need to go from one end of the station to the other can go downstairs and use the subway platform, which has entrances on each side of Union Station.
Smithonian
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks
Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
nprillinois.org
Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought
Despite several weeks of torrential rain and flooding, California is still facing a severe multi-year drought. That has many people thinking about how to better capture winter floodwaters to last through the dry season. An innovative approach at two California reservoirs could help boost the state's water supply, potentially marking...
