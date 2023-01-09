ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tammy Emineth

Reasons to Consider an ADU in Los Angeles

You have probably heard about ADUs (accessory dwelling units) as a solution to the housing crisis, providing additional housing without developing new property. In addition to increasing the amount of housing available in California, ADUs can provide a long list of personal benefits to you if you are a Los Angeles homeowner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes

The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

New Study Shows CA Cost-of-Living So High that $180k is New “Middle Class”

The original story can be read here. Pew Research releases new data showing that Californians are suffering the highest cost of living in the country. Earning as much as $180k would still put someone in the “Middle Class” in some parts of the state. Reform California breaks down the reasons why the state is so unaffordable and how to fix it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

SoCalGas Warns Customers of Shockingly High Gas Bills

If you want to keep your home cozy and warm this winter season be prepared to pay a hefty price. “There’s no easy way to put this – January bills are likely to be higher than usual,” SoCalGas said in an email to customers on Monday. “An unprecedented cold snap caused natural gas market prices on the West Coast to more than double between December and January to a staggering 128%, the gas company continued. As a result, SoCalGas customers can expect to pay more than double what they did this time last year.
KTLA

Live updates: Storm delivers heavy rain to Southern California

A powerful winter storm is drenching Southern California this week. Tuesday was expected to bring even more rain to the region, causing flooding and mudflow concerns, particularly in recent burn areas. Follow KTLA’s live team coverage on how the storm is affecting Southern California residents and commuters. 8:20 a.m.: Photographers across California have captured the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Hot debate: Should gas stove be banned?

SAN DIEGO — It's a topic that's generating some heated debate: could gas stoves eventually be banned in the United States?. The Consumer Product Safety Commission raised that possibility this week. with one of its commissioners warning that using gas stoves is "a hidden hazard." Thirty-five percent of households...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Union Station Los Angeles flooding

The torrential rain has led to flooding in the pedestrian walkway leading to train platforms on the main level of Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Metro says people who need to go from one end of the station to the other can go downstairs and use the subway platform, which has entrances on each side of Union Station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Smithonian

California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks

Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
SOUTH PASADENA, CA

