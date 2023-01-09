Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Everyone loves 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Except for one writer at The Ringer.
"He's smart, accurate, and just big enough ... he still ended up as the 2022 draft's Mr. Irrelevant. That is how bad his arm is."
SFGate
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
Rain has ticket prices for Saturday's 49ers playoff game cratering
Ticketmaster has tickets for less than $80 a day ahead of the game.
Richard Sherman disappointed 49ers don't get to humiliate Packers yet again
"In 2019, we took them behind the woodshed. Green Bay doesn't have a good track record playing the 49ers in the playoffs."
49ers' George Kittle says Calif. storms have left him without power for days
NFL stars: They're fed up with PG&E, just like you.
SFGate
Elliott has revamped role in 4th playoff trip with Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott enters his fourth trip to the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys in a position unlike any of the previous three. The two-time NFL rushing champion is no longer the top playmaker in the Dallas backfield, and not even the leading rusher. Tony Pollard carries those distinctions now.
Kyle Shanahan explains how 49ers' Nick Bosa is dedicated to 'hermit' life
Nick Bosa is always thinking about how his decisions will affect him on any given Sunday.
Mom of 49ers' Nick Bosa hilariously overshares on Lisa McCaffrey's podcast
Cheryl Bosa's sons play for the 49ers and Chargers, and she wasn't shy about her thoughts on both: "The Chargers ain't the 49ers."
SFGate
