Buffalo, NY

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Yardbarker

Bills' Damar Hamlin hits another huge recovery milestone

Damar Hamlin spent nine nights in the hospital after he collapsed on the field during the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and the defensive back is finally going home. Hamlin on Monday was transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Damar Hamlin going home from hospital after cardiac arrest incident

Damar Hamlin is headed home! The Bills announced Wednesday that the 24-year-old safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals last Monday night, has been discharged from the hospital. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, a Kaleida Health Facility in Buffalo, NY,” the Bills wrote on Twitter. “Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.” The Bills added a statement from Jamie Nadler, MD, who is a critical care physician and the...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Ex-NFLer Charles Johnson’s death ruled suicide by medical examiner

Former NFL receiver Charles Johnson died by suicide last July after overdosing on drugs, according to a report from the North Carolina medical examiner’s office released on Monday. Johnson, 50, was found dead in a hotel room about 6¹/₂ miles from his home in Raleigh on July 17 after he’d been reported missing by his wife, Tanisha, the day before. The report said Johnson had “acute oxycodone, hydrocodone and mirtazapine toxicity” after his death and noted that he had no active prescriptions or medical history. “In the previous week, he had been acting strange and had recently purchased a funeral and cremation...
RALEIGH, NC
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future

After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Glenn Cook set for Titans G.M. interview

The Titans be holding several General Manager interviews this weekend. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Browns assistant G.M. Glenn Cook is set for an interview with the team on Friday. The Titans requested an interview with him earlier this week. Cook has worked for the Browns since 2016...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Sean McDermott: This is not a soap opera, Bills have a game to focus on

Today’s great news that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is out of the hospital was the top topic of conversation at coach Sean McDermott’s press conference today, but McDermott stressed the importance of his team getting ready for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. “We’re just focusing on this...
BUFFALO, NY

