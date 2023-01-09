Mt. Laurel Police Asks for the Public's Help Locating Missing Juvenile

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ -- The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is asking for the public's help locating a missing local 16-year-old boy, Michael Amoroso, who was last seen on Thursday, January 5

At approximately 1:05 a.m, Friday, January 6, Mount Laurel police officers responded to Michael's residence after he was reported missing. He was last seen about 11 hours earlier on Thursday, January 5 around 2:30 PM.

MLPD says that Michael left his residence on foot wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and sneakers. The 16-year-old juvenile is described as 5'10" and weighing approximately 200 lbs. Michael was not in possession of a cell phone at the time of his disappearance and there are no known possible destinations of travel.

Anyone who has seen this juvenile or has any information about his whereabouts should contact Mount Laurel Police Department at (856) 234-8300 or the confidential tip line (856) 234-1414 Ext. 1599. Any comments or questions also can be sent to commentspd@mountlaurelpd.org



