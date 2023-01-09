Madison Resident Makes Dean's List At Shenandoah

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- Sienna Barbarisi, a senior at New Providence High School, on Friday signed a letter of intent to attend Kutztown University on an athletic scholarship for tumbling/acrobatics. Barbarisi has also cheered at New Providence, and competed for the Pioneers' track and field team as a pole vaulter, long jumper and a member of the relay team. Barbarisi's gymnastics career began eight years ago at the age of 10. She has competed not only locally, but at the national level, consistently mobilizing and placing in her events. “As a coach, I was so thrilled to be working with such a committed, positive, inspirational person,” New Providence cheer coach Sydney Marciano said of Barbarisi. “Sienna had never cheered before (her senior year), but she had such an ability to adapt, observe and apply corrections.” Barbarisi’s grandmother, who was in attendance at the signing ceremony at New Providence High School on Friday, was the head cheerleader at Wagner College in the 1950s. Marciano said, “Sienna made it all look so easy. … She is someone who encourages others to reach their full potential.”

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO