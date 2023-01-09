ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Resident Makes Dean's List At Shenandoah

 4 days ago

MADISON, NJ - Angelina Martirano, of Madison, is one of 1,087 students who earned a spot on the Dean's List at Shenandoah University for the Fall 2022 semester.

To qualify for the Dean's List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Students with a GPA of 3.90 or higher also qualify for Shenandoah's President's List.

For more information, visit su.edu.

