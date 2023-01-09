Emily Ratajkowski Blasts 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Over Resurfaced Taylor Swift Interview

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The model is sticking up for T. Swift.

Emily Ratajkowski is calling out Ellen Degeneres after an interview with Taylor Swift resurfaced.

An old interview where Swift sat down on The Ellen Degeneres Show is making its rounds on TikTok next to a recent clip of the 33-year-old singer on a podcast, explaining how early in her career, people would make her dating life out to be something it wasn't.

The TikTok starts with the clip of Swift stating, "When I was like 23, and people were just like, kind of reducing me to like – kind of making slide shows of like my dating life, and putting people in there that I sat next to at a party once, and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick, rather than a skill and a craft."

"It's a way to take a woman who's doing her job, and succeeding at doing her job and making things, and in a way, it's figuring out how to completely minimize that skill," she said on the podcast before the TikTok cut to the singer's interview with DeGeneres.

During the interview, Swift looked extremely uncomfortable as the host asked her to ring a bell anytime a photo of a man popped up that she has dated, which included snaps of her with Taylor Lautner , Justin Bieber , Joe Jonas , and Justin Timberlake .

Swift asked the host to stop multiple times, telling her that she wanted to keep "the one shred of dignity that I have."

“I don’t want to [do it]. They’ll send me angry emails, and I don’t want to get them,” the Midnights artist stated. “Stop it, stop it, stop! This makes me feel so bad about myself. Every time I come up here, you put a different dude up there on the screen, and it just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being," she added.

Ratajkowski took to the comments to defend Swift and point out how terrible it was to watch, writing, "This is so f***ed up. She’s literally begging her to stop."

Neither Swift nor DeGeneres have addressed the supermodel's comment.

You can watch the clip in question below:

