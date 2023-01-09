ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vigils planned to honor Las Vegas teen who died during flag football game

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w01Cy_0k8lZfg300

A vigil in memory of Ashari Hughes is scheduled Monday afternoon at Centennial High School.

Hughes died last week after a medical emergency while playing flag football at Desert Oasis High School. She was 16 years old.

Her death raised concerns over student safety and contact sports, coming just days after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game.

Hughes formerly attended Centennial High School before moving to Desert Oasis, due to zoning changes.

Monday's event is one of at least three community vigils planned in Hughes' memory. A balloon release at Doolittle Community Center was scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday. Desert Oasis is expected to host a candlelight vigil for the teen on Wednesday.

Stan Standifer, the head coach of Centennial Flag Football, told KTNV that Hughes had a huge impact on her fellow players during her time with the Centennial team. "Her life was full of joy, she was the light to all of us. You could never see Ashari without a smile on her face, and if you didn't have one, she'd give you hers."

When asked about the ceremony, he said, "We're honored to be blessed by her family to be able to do this, and honor and celebrate the warrior she was."

Students and community members plan to gather at the Centennial High School football field at 4:30 p.m.

RELATED: Coroner determines what caused death of Las Vegas teen who collapsed during flag football game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

High School Senior Dies Following Cardiac Arrest at School, Which Family Says Happened After Gym Class

"He was an amazing kid who loved life to the fullest," read a message on a GoFundMe set up on behalf of Jordan Brister's family A high school senior from Las Vegas died days after suffering cardiac arrest at school. Jordan Brister, 18, "experienced cardiac arrest" while at Amplus Academy on Jan. 3, according to a statement from the school. The student collapsed and was found inside a school bathroom after attending physical education class, his family told affiliate CBS station KLAS-TV and NBC affiliate KSNV. The family said it was about 25 minutes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
americanmilitarynews.com

18-year-old dies after cardiac arrest at Las Vegas charter school

A Las Vegas teenager died Sunday after suffering from cardiac arrest at a southwest valley charter school, officials said. Jordan Brister, 18, died at Southern Hills Hospital. The Clark County coroner’s office had not ruled on his cause of death as of Tuesday, but Amplus Academy school officials said the high school senior suffered cardiac arrest Tuesday on campus and was hospitalized.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

CCSD student arrested after school staff member threat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A student at Sandy Valley High School was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a threat, according to the Clark County School District. In a statement sent to Sandy Valley parents on Thursday, Principal Tati Hadavi said the threat was to a staff member and there were no threats directed at […]
SANDY VALLEY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy