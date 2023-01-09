Vigils planned to honor Las Vegas teen who died during flag football game

A vigil in memory of Ashari Hughes is scheduled Monday afternoon at Centennial High School.

Hughes died last week after a medical emergency while playing flag football at Desert Oasis High School. She was 16 years old.

Her death raised concerns over student safety and contact sports, coming just days after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game.

Hughes formerly attended Centennial High School before moving to Desert Oasis, due to zoning changes.

Monday's event is one of at least three community vigils planned in Hughes' memory. A balloon release at Doolittle Community Center was scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday. Desert Oasis is expected to host a candlelight vigil for the teen on Wednesday.

Stan Standifer, the head coach of Centennial Flag Football, told KTNV that Hughes had a huge impact on her fellow players during her time with the Centennial team. "Her life was full of joy, she was the light to all of us. You could never see Ashari without a smile on her face, and if you didn't have one, she'd give you hers."

When asked about the ceremony, he said, "We're honored to be blessed by her family to be able to do this, and honor and celebrate the warrior she was."

Students and community members plan to gather at the Centennial High School football field at 4:30 p.m.

RELATED: Coroner determines what caused death of Las Vegas teen who collapsed during flag football game