Millennials are now the 'roommate generation' after being squeezed out of homeownership by high housing costs, said Redfin CEO

By Robert Davis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Getty Images

  • Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman warns that millennials could become the "roommate generation" due to high housing costs.
  • His comments come as consumer homebuying sentiment continues to lag in 2023.
  • Millennial homebuyers may find reprieve in the Midwest or deflating markets like Boise or Salt Lake City.

Millennials could become the so-called "roommate generation" as would-be homebuyers continue renting or living with parents to avoid paying exorbitant housing costs, Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman told the Barron's Live podcast on January 4 .

"We have a whole group of Americans who can't afford homes, and that's happening right as Millennials are coming of homebuying age," Kelman said.

Kelman's comments come at a time when homebuying sentiment in the US is at a near all-time low. According to Fannie Mae, the agency's Home Purchase Sentiment Index — which measures consumer expectation for six homebuying factors such as employment and mortgage rate outlook — remains just slightly above the all-time low that was set in October.

"The only solution is for prices to fall," Kelman said, adding that the Fed is also paying close attention to home prices and affordability as an indicator of inflation. "We could see that as a calamity — I know that it affects homeowners, and I am one of them — but at the same time, we have to make room for the next generation to be able to buy a home."

Kelman predicted that home prices would decline by about 10% in 2023 as high mortgage rates continue to put homes out of reach for many.

Another reason that Kelman pointed out regarding the trend is that rent increases continue to outpace wage growth, even as the US rental vacancy rate increased. This makes it harder for millennials to save up enough money for a downpayment on a home.

Kelman cited data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis which shows that the US rental vacancy rate jumped from 5.6% in Q2 to 6% in Q3, putting it slightly above the rates that were measured in the third quarter of 2021. In turn, this caused the median US rent to moderate slightly to $1,634 in Q3, but that figure is still 5.8% above where it was in Q3 2021, according to Apartments.com .

Increasing rents and home prices are also two reasons why US household growth has declined significantly over the past 18 months, Kelman said, citing figures from the Census Bureau . In turn, prospective homebuyers are choosing to live with their parents or rent with roommates until the market begins to shift back in their favor, Kelman added.

"To have that happen at that point of the year just shows how much inventory was created in the rental market over the last 18 months and what that is doing to rents," Kelman said.

Millennials who plan to make the leap towards homeownership could still find reprieve in the Midwest or overheated cities like Boise, Idaho or Salt Lake City, Utah. Kelman added that midwestern markets have remained far more stable compared to places in the Sun Belt, where home prices have been falling precipitously .

Other analysts, such as Orphe Divounguy, a senior economist at Zillow, t old Insider in early December 2022 that the Midwest's relative affordability compared to coastal markets makes it an attractive destination for remote workers.

Cities such as Chicago or Columbus, Ohio could see a lot of renters become homeowners as well, Divounguy added. One reason is that homes in these markets are typically selling for under their list price. For example, Chicago's median home price is just over $312,000 , which is about $45,000 less than the US median home price, according to Zillow. Meanwhile, 59% of homes in Chicago are selling for under their asking price as of October 2022 compared to 45.5% of homes selling for under ask across the US.

Comments / 69

Crystal Macmillan
4d ago

Roommates means they are being squeezed out the renting market too. No one willingly wants to live with strangers or even friends sometimes if they can help it. I've heard so many horror stories from friends about being forced into this situation. Ive experienced my own share of bad living situations as well.

Reply
21
Elise Goobldeegook
3d ago

we can't afford even the cheapest apartments now. I'm 33 years old and had finally been able to afford rent on my own in the small 2 bedroom I'd lived in for 6 years when, less than a year later, I was informed rent would increase by almost $150. As much as I would have loved to remain there the management company wasn't willing to work with me at all to either lessen the increase for this year or not raise rent for just a year so I could get enough debt paid off to afford the rent increase the following year instead. These landlords don't care about tenants, even longterm good tenants, they're just greedy. So since they weren't willing to negotiate at all and I couldn't afford a $150 rent increase I ended up having to move in with a friend, her boyfriend, their kid, and the boyfriend's mother. 5 of us in a rental home in order to get rent down to an affordable $700.

Reply(14)
13
Carol Green
3d ago

Soon back to living in a 4 generation household..... my classmate from South America said she lived in a house with 20 people when she first came to America. hope it don't come to that.

Reply(1)
7
Related
CNBC

Millennials bought an abandoned high school for $100,000 and turned it into a 31-unit apartment building—take a look inside

When an abandoned high school in Homestead, Pennsylvania, was listed for sale in 2019, Jesse Wig saw an opportunity. The sellers were asking for just $100,000. The 34-year-old real estate agent bought the school and then reached out to a friend who connected him to Adam Colucci, a 35-year-old real estate investor and owner of an audio-video business.
HOMESTEAD, PA
mansionglobal.com

Casino Mogul Steve Wynn Is Betting on the Luxury Market, as He Unloads $300 Million in Personal Real Estate

Casino mogul Steve Wynn is putting his Sun Valley, Idaho, homes on the market as he looks to sell a huge swath of his personal real estate for close to $300 million. Mr. Wynn is listing two adjacent Sun Valley properties for $27 million, after listing a Palm Beach residence for $78.5 million and a New York City penthouse for $90 million. In addition, a $100 million Beverly Hills, Calif., estate he listed last year is still on the market. He sold his Las Vegas, Nev., home for $17.5 million in June, records show.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
GOBankingRates

Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?

The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...
TheStreet

The Cities Where Home Values Are Rising The Fastest

The past five years have seen some pretty dramatic flip-flopping when it comes to real estate prices. After years of growth, demand for certain large cities dipped briefly during the pandemic as many looked toward the less-dense suburbs before climbing back up again as infection cases and restrictions eased. Cities...
WISCONSIN STATE
