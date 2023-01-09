Read full article on original website
Amphibian Stage lets Fort Worth audiences choose their own pricing for 2023
Amphibian Stage is trying something new for 2023. Audience members will be encouraged to set their own ticket pricing, starting as low as $10 and ranging up to $60 for all events in the 2023 season.Each programming series will have 3-4 price points, all in an effort to make theater accessible for any budget."Some of my favorite projects at Amphibian Stage have been offered entirely for free," says artistic director Kathleen Culebro. "These include the short film This is My Story and the newly released augmented reality art walk Neighborhood Leap. These projects, like our arts outreach initiatives, are accessible...
Universal Studios will open a new family-friendly theme park in North Texas
Dallas-Fort Worth, get ready to meet Shrek: Universal Parks & Resorts is opening a one-of-a-kind theme park in Frisco, promised to be unlike any other in the world — a new park set in a green landscape featuring immersive themed lands that celebrates Universal's iconic characters and stories. According to a release, the company has purchased 97 acres of land, east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway, which will also be home to a themed hotel. The complex will boast a completely different look, feel, and scale from Universal's existing parks, one designed to appeal to a...
Fort Worth Symphony fills 2023-24 season with music superstars and compelling collaborations
The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's 2023-2024 season, running September through June, will feature more than 30 different programs across their Symphonic, Pops, Chamber, Meet the Artist, and Family series, as well as special events.Along with the new season, FWSO also announced on January 12 that music director Robert Spano, who came to the FWSO at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season, has also agreed to an extension of his contract and will remain in his position with the organization through the 2027-2028 season. He and principal guest conductor Kevin John Edusei will lead the majority of performances of the Symphonic...
New SXSW-style music industry festival to debut in Fort Worth Stockyards
A new music event in Fort Worth seems to be taking on SXSW: Called the Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference at the Stockyards, it's a music networking conference for aspiring agents, managers, promoters, and emerging local Texas-based artists, that will take place across multiple venues at the Stockyards. According to a release, it'll take place from March 2-4 — a week before SXSW which in 2023 runs from March 10-19. The event will begin with a VIP Party at Tannahill’s on March 1, followed by three days of panels, workshops, and performances. Produced by Live Nation in partnership with Chef Tim Love...
10 eye-opening art exhibitions around Dallas-Fort Worth in January
From exploring and celebrating identity to sharing the dawn of a new day or a new year, Dallas-Fort Worth artists are jumping into 2023 with both feet and a lot of heart. Local art galleries and museums have shows ready to lead us to new discoveries and nourish our spirits. Here are 10 must-see exhibitions to visit in January, in order of opening date."The Miseducation of Boys and Girls"Cris Worley Fine Arts, through February 11In her playful yet powerful paintings for this series, Abi Salami borrowed from pop culture and her indigenous Nigerian religious experience to explore and question such...
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
Grapevine cracks open its first and only indie bookstore
Grapevine is finally getting an independent bookstore, and it's women-owned, to boot. Talking Animals Books, located at 103 W. Worth St. in Grapevine, is throwing open its doors to the public on February 2. Founded by Katy Lemieux and co-owned with Valerie Walizadeh, the shop will also double as an arts venue, with the popular Shakespeare in the Bar becoming its resident theater company.Customers can expect a wide selection of new and used books, including adult and children’s literature, modern fiction, true crime, romance, cookbooks, foreign-language titles, art books, plays, poetry, and YA, as well as the regular spotlighting of...
Save the date for these 10 can't-miss Fort Worth galas and soirees of spring 2023
Time to steam the ballgowns and send the tuxes to the cleaner: Spring gala season has arrived.Fort Worth's biggest fundraising balls - along with sleek cocktail soirees and panache-filled power luncheons - kick off early this year with Grand Entry Gala the first weekend of January. Then, don't sleep on tickets to see music icon Yo-Yo Ma headline the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Gala Concert and Dinner in February. Jewel Charity Ball is going to Japan, and Classically Cliburn Gala is headed to Monte Carlo. Photo by Lawrence JenkinsThe FWSO Gala is back, February 25. ...
Top TCU watch parties score in this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. 12 best Fort Worth bars to watch TCU Football in the National Championship. The biggest football game in Horned Frog history is happening Monday, January 9 as TCU takes on No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship (6:30 pm local time). There’ll be watch parties all over town as Fort Worth unites to cheer on the home team. Here are 12...
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s All-Western Parade happens this Saturday morning, and events this week seem to follow suit with very Texas-themed vibes. There’s a barbecue class, a Texas whiskey cocktail class, and even a chuckwagon cookout in the middle of downtown. Also don’t miss a taste of a former fan-favorite local beer from a now-closed brewery that’s making a return at a South Fort Worth bar. Monday, January 9TCU National Championship watch partiesEven if you're not in L.A. to celebrate and cheer on the TCU Horned Frogs in person, plenty of restaurants and bars around town are...
These are the 9 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
The first full weekend of the new year is not jam-packed with new events, but there are still some nice options. Choices include a showcase of a visiting composer, screenings of a new film, a traveling comedian, a trio of concerts, a classical concert with a family connection, and the final days of an art exhibition and a light-filled garden.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, January 5Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra eventsComposer Stacy Garrop will be showcased...
Singer Sam Smith makes first headlining visit to Fort Worth with upcoming Gloria tour
Singer Sam Smith will headline a show at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena for the first time with a September 7 stop on their upcoming Gloria The Tour.The tour, Smith's first North American run since 2018, will go to 27 cities over the course of two months, starting in Miami, Florida on July 25. In addition to the Fort Worth concert, Smith will also go to Austin on September 5 and Houston on September 8.The tour is in support of Smith's fourth album, Gloria, which is set for release on January 27. They will be joined by special guest Jessie Reyez,...
New classes and fitness ideas for the New Year in Dallas-Fort Worth
Resolutions or not, it would benefit us all to move a little more in 2023. If you want to ease yourself back in after the holidays, consider these new classes, free trials, and new membership deals.As it gears up to celebrate its one-year anniversary in Dallas, John Reed Fitness in Preston Center is making a play to be your go-to gym in the New Year with new-member deals. Through January 31, sign up for a 12-month contract and receive one month free, plus 12 guest passes, two personal training sessions, and a one-month freeze option.The fitness studio is known for...
Travel + Leisure heralds Fort Worth among world's 11 best places to visit this January
A national magazine is proclaiming what Fort Worth residents already know - that the city is a pretty great place to be this month. A new report by Travel + Leisure has named Fort Worth one of the 11 best places to travel in the United States and around the world in January 2023."If the post-holiday blahs typically set in after the busy end-of-the-year season, planning a vacation, even a weekend getaway, can be just what the doctor ordered," writes Patricia Doherty in the article. "Whether you stay close to home for a local staycation or head to a far-off...
Highly reputable Dallas-Fort Worth animal nonprofit expands hours
A Dallas-Fort Worth nonprofit made up of compassionate veterinary professionals who are working to end pet overpopulation in North Texas by providing high quality, affordable vaccines, spays, and neuters is expanding its hours.Texas Coalition for Animal Protection, better known as TCAP, has added days at two DFW locations:TCAP Fort Worth will now be open for walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays.TCAP Garland will now be open on Wednesdays.They'll offer free rabies vaccines on Tuesdays in Fort Worth, as well as Wednesdays in Garland, every week in January.TCAP was founded in November 2022 by Stacey Schumacher, whose vision was to end animal overpopulation...
Famous Watauga gas station restaurant (and Guy Fieri favorite) will close
A restaurant made famous by Food Network's Guy Fieri is closing: Chef Point Bar & Restaurant, the restaurant-in-a-gas-station in Watauga, will close at the end of January after 20 years.The restaurant will close its location at 5901 Watauga Rd. on Sunday, January 29, 2023.In good news, its second location in Colleyville, at 5220 TX-121 will remain open.According to a release, husband-and-wife owners Franson Nwaeze and Paula Nwaeze have decided to scale back operations to just the Colleyville location so that they can enjoy family, friends, and life."While somber and hard, it is satisfying that our Watauga location is closing its...
'Yellowstone' stars blaze into our 10 hottest Fort Worth society stories of 2022
Editor's note: As we look back at the most popular society stories of 2022, a clear theme emerges: Yellowstone. Red-carpet and black-tie events featuring stars from Taylor Sheridan's hit show land on the list three times. Fort Worth philanthropists also shined up their stilettos for the first Jewel Charity Ball since the start of the pandemic, donned their ballgowns for an elegant FWSO Gala, and slid on their cowboy boots and hats for Cowtown Ball. These are the most-read society stories of the year.1. Yellowstone stars hit the red carpet for season 5 premiere in Fort Worth Stockyards. On a...
These are the 10 hottest stories that had Fort Worth talking in 2022
Editor's note: What was Fort Worth reading in 2022? We are so glad you asked. Readers craved news about a new, state-of-the-art McDonald's; Christmas light attractions; and visits from Yellowstone royalty and real British royalty. Here's a look back at the 10 most-read CultureMap stories from the past year. By the way, you can also look back at the top dining , arts, and society stories; and best and worst movies of the year.1. McDonald's tests out one-of-a-kind new restaurant model in Fort Worth. McDonald’s is trying out a brand new test restaurant concept, and the only place it's happening...
12 best Fort Worth bars to watch TCU Football in the National Championship
The biggest football game in Horned Frog history is happening Monday, January 9 as TCU takes on No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship (6:30 pm local time). But if you’re not heading west to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the “Natty,” not to worry. There’ll be watch parties all over town as Fort Worth unites to cheer on the home team. Here are 12 of the best bars to do so. Wear your purple, and all glory to the Hypnotoad. (If you know, you know.)Fort BreweryThe brewery and pizza joint is all in on the...
BBQ dominates this final Fort Worth restaurant news roundup of 2022
It's the end of 2022, which brings us to the last restaurant news roundup of the year, and it does not lack for material, dominated by BBQ, plus new breakfast, new beef, and a TV show starring a Fieri.Here's what's happening in Fort Worth restaurant news: Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has opened its first location in Fort Worth at 4500 Sycamore School Rd. Founded in Pleasant Grove in 1974, Soulman's is family-owned and -operated with original family recipes including eight types of meat smoked over hickory wood and sides including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn. There are currently 19 locations...
