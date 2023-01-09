The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra's 2023-2024 season, running September through June, will feature more than 30 different programs across their Symphonic, Pops, Chamber, Meet the Artist, and Family series, as well as special events.Along with the new season, FWSO also announced on January 12 that music director Robert Spano, who came to the FWSO at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season, has also agreed to an extension of his contract and will remain in his position with the organization through the 2027-2028 season. He and principal guest conductor Kevin John Edusei will lead the majority of performances of the Symphonic...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO