Austin, TX

STAAR test undergoes major redesign

Every spring, the 'State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness' (STAAR) test, is used to assess a student's knowledge of the state standards required to be taught in Texas public schools. This year, it's undergone a major redesign. Alison Bogle, with Austin Family magazine, joins us to talk about it.
Williamson County commissioners call for legislation to end property tax loophole

Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court gave an update on their priorities for the Texas legislative session Jan. 10. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court discussed legislative priorities Jan. 10 as state lawmakers met for the first day of the Texas legislative session, focusing on potential bills to close tax loopholes that allow public facility corporations to remove properties from a government body’s tax rolls.
TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.

The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state's preferred plan — now open for public comment until March 7.
Computer failure at FAA impacts flights nationwide, including at AUS Airport

AUSTIN, Texas — The FAA temporarily grounded all flights Wednesday morning and well into the evening some passengers were still dealing with delays and cancellations. A federal investigation is underway to hunt for the cause of the unprecedented order to stop all aircraft departures nationwide. Planes were grounded for...
HAAM to help fund hundreds of musicians' health insurance

AUSTIN, Texas — Last month, the Central Health Board of Managers unanimously voted to increase funding by $1 million to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) to help an additional 500 local artists enroll in health coverage through Sendero Health Plans. HAAM provides access to affordable healthcare for...
Many Central Texans seeing car insurance rates rise

AUSTIN, Texas — Many KVUE viewers have reported that they are seeing an increase in their car insurance payments. Tim Saenz from Jarrell owns two vehicles. He said he was paying about $600 for both for a six-month period, but his recent renewal jumped to around $900 for six months.
Tesla plans for $700+ million expansion at Travis County Gigafactory

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla is accelerating into the new year by investing another $700 million in Austin. The company revealed its plans for new facilities at 1 Tesla Road in documents filed with the state this month. The plans show that construction could begin later in January. The documents...
This Austin couple continue to give away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Brian and Adria Sheth. The Sheths have donated millions to worthy organizations in Austin and across the country.
COVID-19 omicron subvariant officially identified in Austin-Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB. 1.5 has been officially identified in Austin-Travis County, according to the Austin Public Health Department. On Jan. 6, it was reported in variant surveillance samples in the area. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County. “The...
Why cold, cough and flu meds are in short supply around Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A fast start to flu season combined with a spike in other respiratory illnesses has some over-the-counter medicines in short supply at Austin pharmacies. Everything from Children’s Tylenol to cough drops are out of stock at some retailers. “As you can see it’s all empty,”...
