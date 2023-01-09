Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
K-12 advocates eye big state budget surplus as AISD recapture estimated at $845.9M
AUSTIN, Texas — The state budget is bill number one in the Texas Legislature, and this session, lawmakers have a big surplus. That means lots of hands out for more money, including k-through-12 education. The Education Week Research Center gives Texas a D+ in school finance. “A D+ you...
CBS Austin
COVID-19 upended Texas schools' finances. Now they're calling for a new funding system.
"COVID-19 upended Texas schools’ finances. Now they’re calling for a new funding system." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. During a triumphant 2019...
CBS Austin
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson lays out his vision for the city's progression
AUSTIN, Texas — After being sworn in last week, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson is detailing how he plans to move the city forward. From campaigning to taking the oath for a third time, Mayor Watson says Austin has evolved tremendously in terms of growth since his last term in office.
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
Neighbors say store uses loud opera music to push away homeless
Some businesses around the country have started using roaring classical music as a tactic to deter people experiencing homelessness from camping out in front of their storefronts.
kut.org
Here are five public education issues to keep an eye on during Texas’ 88th legislative session
Texas lawmakers return to Austin this week for the start of a new legislative session. It will be the first one since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, and it will be the second regular session since the COVID-19 pandemic caused major disruptions in education. Public education...
fox7austin.com
STAAR test undergoes major redesign
Every spring, the 'State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness' (STAAR) test, is used to assess a student's knowledge of the state standards required to be taught in Texas public schools. This year, it's undergone a major redesign. Alison Bogle, with Austin Family magazine, joins us to talk about it.
Waitlists open up for Austin affordable housing — why not everyone will get on it
The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) is opening up a few affordable housing building waitlists this week, which will all close at 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 17.
fox26houston.com
What will Texas do with its $33 billion surplus? State comptroller shares his thoughts
HOUSTON - Lawmakers have gathered in Austin for the legislative session and have an unprecedented challenge to contend with that is what to do with a huge number of excess tax dollars. State Comptroller Glen Hager, considered the Chief Financial Officer of Texas, reported a gigantic budget surplus that’s far...
Williamson County commissioners call for legislation to end property tax loophole
Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court gave an update on their priorities for the Texas legislative session Jan. 10. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Members of the Williamson County Commissioners Court discussed legislative priorities Jan. 10 as state lawmakers met for the first day of the Texas legislative session, focusing on potential bills to close tax loopholes that allow public facility corporations to remove properties from a government body’s tax rolls.
Patients don’t panic: Blue Cross Blue Shield and Ascension negotiation update
In summary, the provider says it is still working in good faith to come to an agreement but alleges the health system of trying to make up lost profit in other states by raising prices in Texas.
kut.org
TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.
The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state's preferred plan — now open for public comment until March 7.
CBS Austin
Computer failure at FAA impacts flights nationwide, including at AUS Airport
AUSTIN, Texas — The FAA temporarily grounded all flights Wednesday morning and well into the evening some passengers were still dealing with delays and cancellations. A federal investigation is underway to hunt for the cause of the unprecedented order to stop all aircraft departures nationwide. Planes were grounded for...
CBS Austin
HAAM to help fund hundreds of musicians' health insurance
AUSTIN, Texas — Last month, the Central Health Board of Managers unanimously voted to increase funding by $1 million to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) to help an additional 500 local artists enroll in health coverage through Sendero Health Plans. HAAM provides access to affordable healthcare for...
Many Central Texans seeing car insurance rates rise
AUSTIN, Texas — Many KVUE viewers have reported that they are seeing an increase in their car insurance payments. Tim Saenz from Jarrell owns two vehicles. He said he was paying about $600 for both for a six-month period, but his recent renewal jumped to around $900 for six months.
Travis County commissioners shoot down proposal from HOA looking to install more license plate readers
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County commissioners have rejected a proposal that would have placed more cameras on public roads that police say can help solve crime. Members of the Rob Roy on the Creek Homeowners Association (HOA) asked the County if they could use public roads to put up license plate readers operated by a company called Flock Safety.
CBS Austin
Tesla plans for $700+ million expansion at Travis County Gigafactory
AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla is accelerating into the new year by investing another $700 million in Austin. The company revealed its plans for new facilities at 1 Tesla Road in documents filed with the state this month. The plans show that construction could begin later in January. The documents...
This Austin couple continue to give away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Brian and Adria Sheth. The Sheths have donated millions to worthy organizations in Austin and across the country.
CBS Austin
COVID-19 omicron subvariant officially identified in Austin-Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB. 1.5 has been officially identified in Austin-Travis County, according to the Austin Public Health Department. On Jan. 6, it was reported in variant surveillance samples in the area. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County. “The...
CBS Austin
Why cold, cough and flu meds are in short supply around Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A fast start to flu season combined with a spike in other respiratory illnesses has some over-the-counter medicines in short supply at Austin pharmacies. Everything from Children’s Tylenol to cough drops are out of stock at some retailers. “As you can see it’s all empty,”...
