the university of hawai'i system
New forum aims to position faculty for success
A new forum aims to empower University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers and scholars with support and professional development through the Office of the Vice Provost for Research and Scholarship (OVPRS). The inaugural Puwalu Faculty Research Forum is scheduled for January 18, 2023, 12–1 p.m. at the UH Mānoa ITS Conference Room 105A/B.
Three Bishop Museum executives, including CEO, resign following independent investigation
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Bishop Museum's Board of Directors announced Thursday that three executives will be stepping down, following a months-long independent investigation into the museum's work environment amid staff complaints. Chief Executive Officer Melanie Ide, General Counsel Barron Oda, and Vice President of Operations, Planning, and Program Management Kaiwi...
Premier law journal taps two UH Mānoa professors as new editors
Two University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa associate professors from the College of Social Sciences (CSS), Katharina Heyer and Ashley Rubin, have been appointed to three-year terms as co-editors of Law & Society Review. Published quarterly by the Law and Society Association, Law & Society Review is the premier...
National APEC innovation award for College of Social Sciences alumnus
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Social Sciences (CSS) alumnus and affiliate faculty member Micah R. Fisher was selected as the lone U.S. nominee for the APEC Science Prize for Innovation, Research and Education (ASPIRE) in 2022, and was one of 13 finalists for the international ASPIRE science award, which recognizes research that helps society achieve economic, environmental and social goals. As part of the recognition, Fisher’s work was showcased alongside two U.S. finalists in a public forum in January.
Bishop Museum CEO, 2 other execs ousted after months-long probe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum’s CEO and two other top leaders are stepping down following a months-long internal investigation, the nonprofit’s board of directors announced Thursday. Their departures are in effect immediately after a unanimous vote. The Bishop Museum’s board put CEO Melanie Ide and two other leaders...
Enhance your life and home with feng shui
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Born and raised in Hawaii, on Oahu’s rural Northshore and Honolulu, Elise is a local girl who grew up with a love for the ocean, the mountains, the sky, and all the beauty, Mana, culture, and rich melting pot of experiences Hawaii has to offer. She attended high school in Europe at the prestigious Royal Academy, returned to the US to attend Smith College and UCLA, and returned back to home to Hawaii, with a wide view of the world. Ms. Lee brings a fresh, creative perspective to her Luxury Real Estate business. Celebrating almost 20 years in Luxury Real Estate, within the top 1% in the state, her career cache includes residential and commercial real estate, along with Feng Shui Design Consult & Concierge.
Tourism Outlook feat. Prince Resorts Hawaii
What are some of your company’s most important/interesting projects and plans for 2023?. We believe our people are the key to our success. In 2022, we identified leaders across all of our operations and commenced a series of summits to harness their skills and talents while identifying innovative strategies for success. 2023 promises to be very exciting as we begin to put these collaborative ideas to work creating experiences for our guests and sustainable solutions for our communities. Striving to provide the best service in hospitality, we are continuing to find new ways to empower our frontline staff, enabling them to provide solutions to the hospitality challenges we face.
Lifetime geography appointment for UH professor
Reece Jones, professor and chair of the Department of Geography and Environment in University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Social Sciences, has been named a 2023 Fellow by the American Association of Geographers (AAG). The lifetime appointment recognizes geographers who have made significant contributions to geographic research, advancement of practice, and careers devoted to strengthening the field of geography, including teaching and mentoring.
Grand Re-Opening of Silversword Café
Freshmen Araceli Kee and Ro Razavi gave their thumbs-up of approval. Alumni Elijah Abramo ’21 misses the old booths, but understands the logic and appeal of high-tops. And as students, staff members and faculty filed into the renovated Silversword Café this past Monday, many commented about the modern décor, vibrant color pallete and contemporary furnishings.
City purchases 48 new TheHandi-Vans
Compared to the older models, the new vans will come with improved reverse docking lights, electronic passenger doors and enhanced safety and comfort for riders and operators.
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
Dozens of flights delayed in Honolulu following 'major' nationwide technical glitch
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- U.S. domestic flights have started to resume after a major technical issue grounded thousands of flights across the country overnight and into the morning hours. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that the system that provides pilots with pre-flight safety notices went down making it unsafe for...
LIST: This year’s top 10 standout schools in Hawaii
NICHE has released its annual ranking of standout schools in Hawaii.
Voro Motors Comes to Hawaii With Electric Scooters
Honolulu (KHON2) – Voro Motors now offers electric scooters to Hawaii residents. Now in Hawaii, Voro Motors carries new and certified refurbished electric scooters. Voro Motors includes sets of new standards on electric scooters by introducing the car grade tubeless tires. “Our mission is to to empower personal commutes...
BedMart Mattress Superstore Is Now Open at The Windward City Shopping Center
Honolulu (KHON2) – BedMart Mattress Superstore is now open at the Windward City Shopping Center, just in time for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration. “BedMart at Windward City Shopping Center offers a better kind of mattress shopping experience, and a wide variety of quality products at the lowest price. We offer mattresses in every comfort and size. Plus we carry every style, like traditional innerspring mattresses to advanced memory foam, natural Talalay latex, and hybrid mattresses. Our large inventory includes some of the top mattress brands like Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Kingsdown, Oregon Mattress Company, and more, ” says Hannah Royals, Marketing Director and General Manager at BedMart Mattress SuperStore.
Waikiki’s only full-selection grocery store now open
This is the only full-service grocery store in Waikiki and it carries locally grown produce with a variety of meat, seafood, deli and produce, along with a curated selection of wine, beer and spirits, specialty foods, exclusive gifts, flowers and lei.
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Kuleana
—Right, privilege, concern, responsibility. “I believe that kuleana is an important word that many should know because a world without kuleana would be a world that thrives off of many being able to commit atrocities without feeling the consequences of their harmful actions. To me, it is one of the most meaningful words that contribute to the wellbeing of our society.”
Adaptation of Japanese thriller novel to premiere on stage
Set in Hokkaido, Tokyo and Hawaiʻi, the world premiere play adaptation of Dance Dance Dance leads audiences on one man’s journey to open doors to “other” places. The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Department of Theatre and Dance and Kennedy Theatre production is based on the novel published by Japanese author Haruki Murakami. Adapted and directed by UH Mānoa MFA candidate Maggie Ivanova, the play blurs the lines between various realities framed by magical realism and incorporates scenes set in Sapporo and an old multi-storied building in downtown Honolulu.
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
Vidinha Stadium track and field to close
According to Kauai county officials, the track will be closed from Jan. 17 through Jan. 27. and will reopen to the public on Monday, Jan. 30.
