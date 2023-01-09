MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says it seized an alarming number of weapons, including some that were illegally modified, from a 21-year-old Mobile man. Investigators say Nathan Trehern tried to pull a handgun that had a 30 round magazine on a deputy as he struggled during the arrest last Tuesday. Sheriff-elect Paul Burch says Trehern was wearing an armor-plated bulletproof vest and had other guns in his car, including one modified with rubber bands to fire more rapidly and a net to catch the shell casings from falling to the ground.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO