WALA-TV FOX10
Defense attorney for accused NYE shooter claims client used self defense night of deadly shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The attorney for the accused New Year’s Eve shooter is claiming his client used self-defense. Chase Dearman who’s representing Thomas Thomas Jr. says the man Thomas is accused of killing was the aggressor. Thomas is accused of murdering 24-year-old JaTarious Reives and shooting and...
Judge denies bond for New Year’s Eve shooting suspect under Aniah’s Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Judge granted the state’s request for no bond on a murder charge for a man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Jatarious Reives and injuring others in the New Year’s Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile under Aniah’s Law. Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22, was charged […]
Alabama man sentenced to 11 years in prison for shooting Mississippi K9 officer
A Mobile, Alabama, man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
New Year’s Eve shooter in Mobile held without bond under early test for Aniah’s Law
The suspected New Year’s Eve shooter in downtown Mobile was denied bond Thursday in one of the first high-profile tests under Alabama’s newly-minted Aniah’s Law. The decision came after a tense hearing in which the shooter’s attorney claimed his client was acting in self-defense, and after the judge threatened to have attendees arrested if they acted up inside the courtroom.
mageenews.com
Mobile, Alabama Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Animal Crushing, and Escape
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Gulfport, Miss. – A Mobile, AL man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
2 Mobile shooting suspects charged in Mississippi murder
Two men accused of shooting two people at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile are now also accused of murder in D'Iberville, Mississippi. One of the men is also charged in a shooting at the Paparazzi Club in Downtown Mobile on November 26.
Alabama man gets 11 years in prison after shooting Mississippi police K9 named Buddy
An Alabama man will spend more than 11 years in federal prison after fleeing from Moss Point officers and shooting a police K9 named Buddy. Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced to 135 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Warrants issued for Alabama men in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
‘Armed & dangerous’ suspect in custody: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tweet they arrested Patrick Black. The attached image shows Black in handcuffs and leaning against a Sheriff’s vehicle surrounded by deputies. UPDATE (4:02 p.m.): MCPSS said all three schools have been dismissed. UPDATE (3:05 p.m.): MCPSS is dismissing one school at a time starting […]
utv44.com
Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
WDAM-TV
Man sentenced to over 11 years on multiple charges, including ‘animal crushing’
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Mobile, Ala., man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape. Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced Thursday in United States District Court in Gulfport. U.S. Attorney Darren...
Suspect in first Prichard homicide of 2023 in police custody: Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Prichard Police Department have confirmed to WKRG that the man accused of murdering another man in Prichard is in police custody. Keenta Todd, 45, is accused by Prichard police of shooting and killing George Lavon Bush, 45, on Jan. 7, 2023. Police said this was their first homicide […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff, Northwest Florida PBA call for judge to halt release of attempted murder suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff and the Northwest Florida Chapter of Police Benevolent Association are calling for Judge Coleman Robinson to halt the release of a man who allegedly attempted to shoot and kill deputies in 2019. ECSO said they received a call of a suicide threat in the 400 block […]
WLOX
Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Alabama men are now charged with a September murder in D’Iberville. Darrius Rowser, 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks, 18, from Prichard, AL are both charged with first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, 36. Around 1 a.m....
WALA-TV FOX10
Louisiana man gets split sentence for Baldwin County rape conviction
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Louisiana man convicted of rape in Baldwin County will serve prison time. Baldwin County Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski on Wednesday handed down a 20-year split sentence for Tyler Frame of Metairie, La. Frame will serve five years in state prison, followed by five...
utv44.com
MCSO: Suspect tries to pull gun on deputy, arrested with illegally modified weapons
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says it seized an alarming number of weapons, including some that were illegally modified, from a 21-year-old Mobile man. Investigators say Nathan Trehern tried to pull a handgun that had a 30 round magazine on a deputy as he struggled during the arrest last Tuesday. Sheriff-elect Paul Burch says Trehern was wearing an armor-plated bulletproof vest and had other guns in his car, including one modified with rubber bands to fire more rapidly and a net to catch the shell casings from falling to the ground.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
utv44.com
Officer reports being fired upon, Mobile Police investigating
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile Police officer reported being shot at near the corner of Stanton Road and Bullen Street Tuesday night. It happened at about 8:40 p.m.; no words of any injuries so far, but police had k-9 units out and appeared to be searching for the people responsible.
Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
Irvington man found guilty of murder in connection to 2020 shooting: Court Documents
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Circuit Court of Mobile County convicted an Irvington man of a murder charge Wednesday in connection to a January 2020 shooting. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said Stanley Roberson, 36, was originally arrested and charged with manslaughter because, at the time, it was believed he accidentally shot 54-year-old Phillip […]
