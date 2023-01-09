ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

New Year’s Eve shooter in Mobile held without bond under early test for Aniah’s Law

The suspected New Year’s Eve shooter in downtown Mobile was denied bond Thursday in one of the first high-profile tests under Alabama’s newly-minted Aniah’s Law. The decision came after a tense hearing in which the shooter’s attorney claimed his client was acting in self-defense, and after the judge threatened to have attendees arrested if they acted up inside the courtroom.
MOBILE, AL
mageenews.com

Mobile, Alabama Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Animal Crushing, and Escape

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Gulfport, Miss. – A Mobile, AL man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Warrants issued for Alabama men in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
utv44.com

Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Alabama men are now charged with a September murder in D’Iberville. Darrius Rowser, 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks, 18, from Prichard, AL are both charged with first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, 36. Around 1 a.m....
D'IBERVILLE, MS
utv44.com

MCSO: Suspect tries to pull gun on deputy, arrested with illegally modified weapons

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff's Office says it seized an alarming number of weapons, including some that were illegally modified, from a 21-year-old Mobile man. Investigators say Nathan Trehern tried to pull a handgun that had a 30 round magazine on a deputy as he struggled during the arrest last Tuesday. Sheriff-elect Paul Burch says Trehern was wearing an armor-plated bulletproof vest and had other guns in his car, including one modified with rubber bands to fire more rapidly and a net to catch the shell casings from falling to the ground.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Officer reports being fired upon, Mobile Police investigating

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile Police officer reported being shot at near the corner of Stanton Road and Bullen Street Tuesday night. It happened at about 8:40 p.m.; no words of any injuries so far, but police had k-9 units out and appeared to be searching for the people responsible.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Irvington man found guilty of murder in connection to 2020 shooting: Court Documents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Circuit Court of Mobile County convicted an Irvington man of a murder charge Wednesday in connection to a January 2020 shooting. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said Stanley Roberson, 36, was originally arrested and charged with manslaughter because, at the time, it was believed he accidentally shot 54-year-old Phillip […]
IRVINGTON, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy