Are Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Lyrics About Liam Hemsworth?
Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" lyrics reveal the pop star has finally found a worthy love: herself. Much like Ariana Grande's "thank u, next," Cyrus' new disco-infused pop-rock breakup track, released in the U.S. Thursday night (Jan. 12), finds the singer leaning into self-love as she lets go of a former flame that fizzled out.
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines
Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Mariah Carey Reportedly Filing for Primary Custody of Twins After Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child
Mariah Carey is allegedly filing for primary custody of her and Nick Cannon's 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. A source told Radar Online that Carey wants primary custody because the TV personality rarely sees Monroe and Moroccan. The twins were born in 2011, three years after Carey and Cannon got married in 2008.
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Thirsting Over Jack Black?
We don't deserve Jack Black. The funnyman is known for constantly entertaining us with his "twinkle toes" dance moves and apologetically fun-filled movie characters. But now it seems the internet is finally admitting that Jack Black is the ultimate thirst trap we didn't even know we needed. When you think...
’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed and Liz Break Up for 11th Time, End Engagement Following Explosive Rose Revelation
Another reality TV couple bites the dust… again. Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods have broken up following an explosive 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all. Here's how it all went down... A Big Ed and Rose Reunion. During the special, an argument ensued after...
Prince Harry Alleges Prince William Physically Attacked Him During Argument About Meghan Markle: REPORT
Prince Harry and Prince William may be brothers, but that doesn't mean they always get along. According to reports, Harry alleges William once physically attacked him during an escalated argument about Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. According to The Guardian, Harry's forthcoming memoir Spare details the incident between the brothers, which...
Why a Britney Spears and Beyonce Collaboration Is Long Overdue, Despite That Recent Failed Attempt
We finally almost got a long-overdue Beyoncé and Britney Spears collaboration. Unfortunately, it looks like we'll have to keep waiting. According to a Page Six report, Beyoncé recently asked Britney to appear in a new music video, but the plans fell through. "The Britney and Beyoncé collab could’ve...
Ashley Olsen’s Secret Wedding: Everything We Know About Her Marriage to Louis Eisner
According to a new report from Page Six, the television star-turned-fashion mogul wed longtime beau Louis Eisner in a private ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Not much is known about the wedding, which was held at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. It's believed about 50 guests were in attendance, and a source told Page Six the wedding "went late" into the night.
What Is the ‘Perfect’ Pop Song? Fans on Twitter Have Some Ideas
A tweet speculating about the perfect pop song has gone viral, with countless pop fans sharing their takes on pop perfection on Twitter. Twitter user @TheCourtKim posed the question Tuesday (Jan. 3). "What is a 'Pop' track that you believe is created perfectly? For me, it’s 'Gimme More' by Britney...
Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym
A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Movie Premieres on Hulu This Summer
They are delicious, and spicy, and now, a major motion picture. Flamin’ Hot, which purports to tell the origin of the popular sub-variety of Cheetos and other Frito Lay snacks, is officially coming to Hulu later this year. The film will first premiere as part of the South By Southwest Film Festival later this spring.
