Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a tech expert – here’s why you shouldn’t put an Amazon Echo Alexa device in your bedroom
A TECH expert has warned people to not put their Amazon Echo Alexa devices in their bedrooms. While the new gadgets may have been an excellent Christmas present, users may get more than they bargained for. The Echo gadgets, more commonly known by the name of their AI assistant Alexa,...
KTAR.com
Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings
I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
2 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your Battery, According To Apple Experts
If there’s a better way to use your iPhone so that it doesn’t consume a mountain of battery power each day, you’d do it, right? Well, here’s the great news: conserving battery power is as easy as adjusting a few settings. Without your knowledge, some phone settings can be consuming a great deal of power, leaving you scurrying around searching for a charger just when you need your phone most. Tech Expert Alastair Hazell, an entrepreneur and the founder of The Calculator Site, has priceless advice: turn off these two iPhone settings to save your battery and make your phone charge last so much longer.
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
CNET
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How
You can do countless things with an old Android device, like turning it into a digital photo frame. How about turning one into a really cool universal remote? Instead of plain rubber or plastic buttons, why not control your setup using a custom touch-screen interface? Turn down the lights, flip on a favorite movie, and adjust the thermostat from the Android device you were rocking in 2018. You don't even need AAA batteries.
7 Apple Watch apps I can't live without
These are the 7 Apple Watch apps I use all the time for fitness, navigation, relaxation and more.
makeuseof.com
Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
Android Authority
Android 13 could soon allow you to transfer eSIM profiles on Pixel phones
It's unknown if Google would enable the eSIM profile transfer feature for all Android phones. Code found within Android 13’s QPR2 update suggests Google could be bringing support for transferring eSIM profiles. It’s unknown if this feature would come to Android devices outside of the Pixel. Support could...
How did I not know my iPhone is also a white noise machine?
IPhone 'hacks' do the rounds all the time, and more often than not, they're really not that impressive. Most of the time, it's a headline feature that Apple has been shouting about for months or years – but here's one that's taking users by surprise (before sending them to sleep).
Phone Arena
The Android version of the Google One app reaches a major milestone
The Google One cloud storage app reached a milestone that was noted by TechRadar. The app first was offered to consumers in 2018 and currently offers users additional storage for Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail. The app's Play Store listing reveals that it has been downloaded on Android devices over one billion times.
Android Headlines
The Locky Flex Touch Pro can turn your regular lock into a smart lock
Building a true-to-form smart home requires you to have, ya know, a home. However, there are a lot of people who are renters, so there’s a lot that they can not do. Thankfully, Locky is here with the Flex Touch Pro. This is a device that can turn your regular lock into a smart lock, according to The Verge.
EarSpy can eavesdrop on your phone conversations using motion sensors
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Mobile security is kind of like a highway: new potholes form every day and its throughput capabilities are highly dependent on the drivers taking care not to cause a pile-up. Whether these crashes are caused by researchers sniffing out a new vulnerability, players down the security chain not doing their part, or worse. A group of researchers from some of America's most reputed academic institutions has now developed an attack named EarSpy, designed to capture what users say through curiously crafty means.
Apple will soon reveal more on why it removes certain apps from the App Store
Apple has said it will be more transparent with its decision-making process on app removal from the App Store after investors raised concerns about “freedom of expression”.
ABC 4
Eero vs. Google Wifi
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Since their introduction in the mid-2010s, mesh router systems have become one of the most popular ways to get Wi-Fi in your home. Instead of receiving a wireless connection via a single primary router, mesh router systems use multiple router nodes placed strategically throughout your home to provide comprehensive, reliable Wi-Fi coverage.
Amazon Invites More US Merchants to Buy With Prime
Amazon is opening its invite-only Buy With Prime program to a much wider merchant pool. Beginning Jan. 31, the program will be available to all eligible U.S. merchants, the eCommerce giant said in a news release Tuesday (Jan. 10). Introduced last April, Buy With Prime lets merchants sell listed products...
ZDNet
How to change your Android device name to simplify Bluetooth connectivity
Bluetooth connections go both ways. You can connect your Android phone to third-party devices and you can connect third-party devices to your phone. That's all fine and good and fairly simple. However, it can get a bit confusing when you have multiple Android phones in your house. Case in point, there are two people in my house, both of which have Pixel 7 Pro phones. So when I go to connect my phone to a device, that device might show two different Pixel 7 Pro phones. Which one do I choose?
6 Tech and Electronics Deals on Amazon You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Is one of your resolutions for the new year to stock up on new electronics, replace outdated tech or purchase tech you've been putting off? You've come to the right place. From headphones to smart...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0