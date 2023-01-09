ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Sentara Healthcare, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare reach new agreement

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Under a new contract agreement, in-network coverage for Optima Health members at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare facilities for three years, beginning March 1. Optima Health is a health plan service of Sentara Healthcare. “Optima Health is proud to continue our decades-long partnership with Chesapeake Regional...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Judge orders Chesapeake company to pay up

Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Mother of DeShayla Harris hires former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as attorney

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of DeShayla Harris hired former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as her attorney in a quest for answers in the death of her daughter. Harris, 28, was shot and killed in March 2021 on the same night Donovon Lynch was killed by a police officer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Her killer was never found. At least seven other people were shot that night across several blocks.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake investigating multiple reports of high water bills

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials confirmed they’re looking into multiple recent reports of high water bills in the city, some as high as several thousand dollars. 10 On Your Side has been looking into the issues for about two weeks now, after being notified about numerous complaints...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

