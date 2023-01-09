Read full article on original website
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Sentara Healthcare, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare reach new agreement
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Under a new contract agreement, in-network coverage for Optima Health members at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare facilities for three years, beginning March 1. Optima Health is a health plan service of Sentara Healthcare. “Optima Health is proud to continue our decades-long partnership with Chesapeake Regional...
After condemned building saga, Virginia delegate re-introduces tenants rights bill
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fight for tenants rights is back on the table in Virginia’s capital. “My ask is simple: I ask you cast the same vote you did last year to protect the families that are in need of help," Del. Marcia Price told a General Laws subcommittee Thursday afternoon.
Newport News mom is 'tired of thoughts and prayers' amid safety concerns
During Thursday's press conference, the school board announced they will make some changes to strengthen security at schools.
Shooting fallout: Metal detectors in elementary schools?
The shooting of a first-grade teacher by a 6-year-old boy has plunged the nation into uncharted waters of school violence, with many demanding metal detectors in every school.
Tallwood High School students hospitalized after eating THC gummies: Officials
Virginia Beach City Public School officials have confirmed that multiple students have been hospitalized after eating THC gummies.
Chesapeake company to pay $1.5M in back pay, damages to 194 home health care workers for failing to pay overtime
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Kynd Hearts Home Health Care LLC, a Chesapeake home health care company, has been ordered to pay more than $1.5 million to 194 workers who were not paid proper overtime. The payment includes $759,698 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages, the...
Police investigate single-vehicle crash on Virginia Beach Blvd. in VB
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 5:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Virginia Beach Blvd.
No injuries reported following house fire on Westminster Ave in Norfolk
Crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Norfolk Friday morning.
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
Man dead following overnight shooting on Stonecypher Ct in Virginia Beach
Police say one person is dead following an overnight shooting in Virginia Beach.
Tenants in Newport News given 30-day notice to vacate apartments after new company buys complex
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Pack up and move out -- that’s the only option for nearly 100 people in Newport News. Tenants living at St. James Terrace Apartments tell 13News Now a new company recently purchased their apartment complex and told them they need to leave in 30 days.
Judge orders Chesapeake company to pay up
Delegates address possible laptop of VB mass shooter during …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, and the government launched an investigation into the breakdown, which grounded some planes for hours.
Mother of DeShayla Harris hires former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as attorney
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of DeShayla Harris hired former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as her attorney in a quest for answers in the death of her daughter. Harris, 28, was shot and killed in March 2021 on the same night Donovon Lynch was killed by a police officer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Her killer was never found. At least seven other people were shot that night across several blocks.
Man dies after shooting off of Ferrell Parkway in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday morning. According to dispatch for the department, the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Stonecypher Court. That's near Ferrell Parkway and Indian Lakes Boulevard. Police got the call to respond at...
NSU professor: Pandemic-related perfect storm may have set stage for NN teacher shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some academics were not surprised by what happened at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News last Friday when police said a teacher was shot in the chest by a first-grader who was armed with a 9mm pistol. Norfolk State psychology professor Dr. Ernestine Duncan said...
Aaron Rouse says he's won special election in Va. Senate District 7
State Senate District 7 candidate Aaron Rouse (D) has declared victory in the district's special election Tuesday night, though the official results still have to be certified.
Opening of Virginia’s first free-standing casino delayed
The opening of Virginia's first free-standing casino has been delayed.
Chesapeake coach maintains innocence on prison release anniversary
Thursday marks one year since the release of a former Chesapeake basketball coach from prison, following a News 3 investigation uncovering evidence pointing to his innocence in a 2012 robbery.
Chesapeake investigating multiple reports of high water bills
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials confirmed they’re looking into multiple recent reports of high water bills in the city, some as high as several thousand dollars. 10 On Your Side has been looking into the issues for about two weeks now, after being notified about numerous complaints...
