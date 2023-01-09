Read full article on original website
NFL regular-season ratings down 3% over last season
NFL regular-season ratings saw a 3% decrease from last season, which was not unexpected with "Thursday Night Football" moving from Fox and NFL Network to exclusively airing on Amazon Prime Video
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
New Cal QB Sam Jackson V's High School Coaches Give Him High Marks
`He can run 4.4 in the 40, he can windmill dunk and he can throw a football 70 yards.'
Montgomery leaves trash talk behind in Vegas to lead Sony
HONOLULU (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Taylor Montgomery quietly went about his work with a 4-under 66 on Friday for the early lead in the Sony Open, hardly looking like a guy who would willingly trash talk Michael Jordan. He loves to run his mouth for fun. This golf...
Washington State goes for third straight win vs. Stanford
Washington State seeks to increase its winning streak to a season-best three games when it hosts struggling Stanford on Saturday
