Three hospitals or health systems agreed to settle self-reported fraud claims in November and December, according to the HHS Office of Inspector General. 1. Providence Saint John's Health Center, based in Santa Monica, Calif., agreed to pay more than $4.9 million to settle allegations it submitted claims to Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare for items and services provided for in clinical research that should have been paid for by the research study sponsor or provided free to the research participant.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO