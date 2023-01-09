Flu and RSV are on the rise because people have worn masks for too long. Children now have lower immunities and are more susceptible to illnesses. My granddaughter was diagnosed with RSV and the hospital medical staff said the pediatric wards are overflowing due to lower immunities. Time to unmask and boost our immunity systems. I taught young kids for over 30 years and rarely got sick even after getting puked, sneezed , and coughed on. I picked up dirty tissues every day. My immunities were incredibly strong due to all the illnesses I was exposed to on a daily basis.
maybe the people should look at China, Chinese people waring mask and guess what look at the people sick and dying o and they took the vaccine, so stop lying that masks work
Masks do not stop an airborne viral pathogen that inhabits aerosolized microdroplets 0.3-0.5 microns in diameter. It’s laughable.
