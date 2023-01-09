The upper-level low-pressure system that helped produce yesterday’s severe weather outbreak will swing through the Southeast today and tomorrow. As it does so, it will usher in a much colder and drier air mass that will work to squeeze out lingering moisture in the atmosphere, creating some light snow showers and snow flurries across North Georgia today and tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through early tomorrow morning for the following counties in North Georgia: Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White. Total snowfall accumulations of ½” to 1 inch will be possible above 1,500 feet in these counties, with up to 2 inches possible in the highest elevations. Lower elevations in the Advisory area and in Northwest Georgia could see ½ inch or less. This could create some slippery road conditions after sunset tonight as temperatures quickly drop below freezing. Winds could also gust as high as 35 mph. Outside of the Winter Weather Advisory, some snow flurries or light snow showers will be possible north of the I-85 corridor today and tonight, but snowfall accumulations are not expected. Temperatures in North Georgia outside of the Advisory area should stay above freezing until closer to midnight.

MURRAY COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO