Cartersville Police Arrest Two Atlanta Women After High-Speed Chase
In October 2022, Cartersville Police Investigators arrested two Atlanta residents for their involvement in committing numerous Entering Auto crimes in Sam Smith Park and Pine Mountain Trail System. Weeks later, Cartersville Police Officers received continued reports of autos being broken into at the same parks. CPD Investigators determined an associate of the original perpetrators as the individual responsible for the continued break-ins.
10 people arrested in drug bust on Maple Avenue
Wednesday, January 11, 2023–3:16 p.m. Ten people were arrested in a Rome Floyd Metro Task Force drug bust on Maple Avenue late Tuesday, including five who additionally face charges related to membership in a street gang. According to Floyd County Jail reports:. Demarius Tyrese Hodges, 19; Jerramyha Nayshion Wright,...
Video: Man arrested at county commission meeting Tuesday
A former local bank president was arrested and charged with preventing or disrupting a lawful meeting or gathering when he refused to leave the podium after his time expired at a Floyd County Commission meeting. Mark Kenneth Swanson, 56, of Rome requested additional time to speak to the County Commissioners...
Governor declares State of Emergency due to Thursday storms
Friday, Jan. 13, 2023–8:06 a.m. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency due to the severe thunderstorms and deadly tornados that moved through the state on Thursday. Portions of Floyd, Polk, and Bartow County saw strong storms that brought down trees and power lines. More than...
Floyd County Commission votes to participate in NOVA TAD
Monday, January 11, 2023–3:37 p.m. The Floyd County Commission voted Tuesday to participate in Tax Allocation District funding for the NOVA development in the River District. CRE Impact is asking for $14 million in TAD funding over the next 13 years. The development, which has been in the works...
Committee discusses possible impact of new middle school on Three Rivers Drive
The City of Rome has received at least one letter expressing concerns about increased traffic on Three Rivers Drive should a new Rome Middle School be constructed across Veterans Memorial Highway from the current facility. A number of representatives from businesses on Three Rivers Drive, mostly medical practices, spoke during...
DDA office relocating, Rome accepted into placemaking collaborative
The office of the Rome Downtown Development Authority will soon have a new home. The brick annex building behind the Rome-Floyd County Chamber of Commerce at the corner of Broad Street and Riverside Parkway is in the process of being renovated, according to Rome Downtown Development Authority Director Aundi Lesley.
Photos: Demolition of the former Relax Inn underway
Demolition of the former Relax Inn between Martha Berry Boulevard, North Fifth Avenue, and West 11th Street began on Monday. The demolition will make way for a new development known as The Point by Atlanta-based 33 Holdings. During the rezoning hearing before the Rome City Commission on Oct. 25, 2021,...
Winter Weather Advisory
The upper-level low-pressure system that helped produce yesterday’s severe weather outbreak will swing through the Southeast today and tomorrow. As it does so, it will usher in a much colder and drier air mass that will work to squeeze out lingering moisture in the atmosphere, creating some light snow showers and snow flurries across North Georgia today and tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through early tomorrow morning for the following counties in North Georgia: Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White. Total snowfall accumulations of ½” to 1 inch will be possible above 1,500 feet in these counties, with up to 2 inches possible in the highest elevations. Lower elevations in the Advisory area and in Northwest Georgia could see ½ inch or less. This could create some slippery road conditions after sunset tonight as temperatures quickly drop below freezing. Winds could also gust as high as 35 mph. Outside of the Winter Weather Advisory, some snow flurries or light snow showers will be possible north of the I-85 corridor today and tonight, but snowfall accumulations are not expected. Temperatures in North Georgia outside of the Advisory area should stay above freezing until closer to midnight.
Rome International Film Festival Now Accepting 2023 Film Submissions
The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) seeks submissions for the 2023 Festival, to be held in Rome, Georgia this November. This year marks the twentieth year since the Festival’s founding, and in recent years the event has attracted more sponsorship, more submissions by filmmakers, and more regional and industry trade attention.
MLK holiday weekend kicks off Friday
– Friday (Jan 13th) starting at 6:30 PM a talent show is scheduled to take place at the Rome City Auditorium with a talent showcase featuring local students and also a performance by Miss Georgia. – Saturday (Jan 14th) there will be a family prayer breakfast at the Lovejoy Church...
Ossoff lauds Qcells announcement
It was recently announced that Qcells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Qcells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location. Last year,...
