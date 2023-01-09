SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – In addition to cancelling Monday classes , Cal Poly is now evacuating agriculture facilities and other impact areas due to the heavy storm.

Cal Poly issued the following alert on Monday afternoon:

This is an emergency notification from Cal Poly regarding current storm impacts. Students, Faculty and Staff need to evacuate from agriculture facilities, including Cal Poly Creamery, bounding Mt. Bishop Rd. between Stenner Creek Rd. and Highland Dr., especially those living north of Parker Ranch. Shephard's Reservoir is about to breach and we are evacuating the area in an abundance of caution. We are working to evacuate animals that may be impacted. If you are not in this area, please stay away from Stenner Creek Rd. and Mt. Bishop Rd. There is no imminent threat to the campus core from this breach.

For more information on the storm and your full forecast, click here.

Stay tuned for updates.

The post Cal Poly evacuates agriculture facilities and other impact areas appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .