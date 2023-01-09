ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Cal Poly evacuates agriculture facilities and other impact areas

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkLd3_0k8lWMUf00

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – In addition to cancelling Monday classes , Cal Poly is now evacuating agriculture facilities and other impact areas due to the heavy storm.

Cal Poly issued the following alert on Monday afternoon:

This is an emergency notification from Cal Poly regarding current storm impacts. Students, Faculty and Staff need to evacuate from agriculture facilities, including Cal Poly Creamery, bounding Mt. Bishop Rd. between Stenner Creek Rd. and Highland Dr., especially those living north of Parker Ranch. Shephard's Reservoir is about to breach and we are evacuating the area in an abundance of caution. We are working to evacuate animals that may be impacted. If you are not in this area, please stay away from Stenner Creek Rd. and Mt. Bishop Rd. There is no imminent threat to the campus core from this breach.

For more information on the storm and your full forecast, click here.

Stay tuned for updates.

The post Cal Poly evacuates agriculture facilities and other impact areas appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm

300,000 gallons of treated sewage leaked into Salinas River from the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant after the river overflowed into plant operations. The post 300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
TEMPLETON, CA
News Channel 3-12

All but one San Luis Obispo County school districts will be open Jan. 11 following rain closures

All San Luis Obispo County school districts will be open tomorrow, Jan. 11 with the exception of Coast Unified School District in Cambria according to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education. The post All but one San Luis Obispo County school districts will be open Jan. 11 following rain closures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Mudslide rampages through Los Ojos neighborhood on California's central coast

LOS OSOS, Calif. (KSBY/KERO) — The ongoing extreme weather is still rocking parts of the central coast of California, prompting flood watches, evacuations, and even mudslides like the one that destroyed Phyllis Schoonbeck's home in Los Osos, California. Schoonbeck was at her neighbor's home when she saw tons of...
LOS OSOS, CA
A-Town Daily News

Rain and flooding cause mayhem in Atascadero

– North County joins the rest of the state and the entire region in being inundated with rain over the past few days. An extreme amount of rainfall has wreaked havoc across the county. Today’s forecast should bring just .12-inches of rain to Atascadero, with a break in storms starting...
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy