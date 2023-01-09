Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital for Special Surgery taps Florida CEO
Hospital for Special Surgery has named Tara McCoy CEO of HSS Florida, based in West Palm Beach. Ms. McCoy has more than 20 years of leadership experience, including roles at Cleveland Clinic and Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, according to a Jan. 13 news release. She most recently served as division chief executive for the West Florida region of GenesisCare, an oncology provider.
Comments / 0