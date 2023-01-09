Auburn could be without its starting small forward when it hosts Mississippi State at Neville Arena on Saturday. Chris Moore, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury and underwent an MRI on Wednesday, did not practice with the team Thursday, and coach Bruce Pearl said he did not anticipate Moore practicing Friday afternoon. The No. 21 Tigers (13-3, 3-1 SEC) host the Bulldogs (12-4, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game airing on SEC Network.

AUBURN, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO