Auburn, AL

Asa Martin, former Mr. Football & Auburn running back, reportedly in transfer portal

Running back Asa Martin, the former Alabama Mr. Football who briefly played at Auburn, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal after four years at Memphis. Martin, who won the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football Award at Decatur’s Austin High School in 2017, has one season of eligibility remaining. He rushed for a career-best 435 yards and seven touchdowns and also caught 36 passes this past season at Memphis.
Bruce Pearl updates status of Auburn starting wing Chris Moore amid shoulder injury

Auburn could be without its starting small forward when it hosts Mississippi State at Neville Arena on Saturday. Chris Moore, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury and underwent an MRI on Wednesday, did not practice with the team Thursday, and coach Bruce Pearl said he did not anticipate Moore practicing Friday afternoon. The No. 21 Tigers (13-3, 3-1 SEC) host the Bulldogs (12-4, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game airing on SEC Network.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: 10 burning questions as the Tigers head into the offseason

It’s a new era in Auburn football. Hugh Freeze has returned to the SEC and landed on The Plains. The hope is that Freeze can boost the program back into conference and national prominence like he did at Ole Miss, where the Rebels rose to a No. 3 national ranking in both 2014 and 2015 after back-to-back victories over Alabama.
Former Auburn QB Zach Calzada transfers to top FCS program

Former Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada is headed back to the state of Texas, this time to play for one of the nation’s top FCS programs. Calzada, who reentered the transfer portal in December, signed with Incarnate Word on Wednesday, the program announced. Incarnate Word reached the FCS semifinals last season and finished the year ranked third in the final FCS top-25 poll.
Rewinding Alabama’s 84-69 road win over Arkansas

Alabama men’s basketball played its fourth SEC game of the season Wednesday night, and for the second time, it faced a top-25 ranked conference opponent on the road. The No. 4 Tide met No. 15 Arkansas at 6 p.m. CT in Fayetteville’s Bud Walton Arena, the first trip for Alabama to the venue since it lost in February 2021.
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka's Kavosiey Smoke transfers to Colorado

Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home. Smoke, one of the top running backs in the college transfer portal, has announced his commitment on Twitter to play at the University of Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders. As a graduate transfer, he will join the...
Alabama tornado victims: How to help

At least seven people are dead after tornadoes tore a path through central and eastern Alabama Thursday. The deaths occurred in Autauga County in the Old Kingston area. Another 12 people were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Selma in Dallas County also experienced widespread damage, as did places in Sumter, Greene, Hale and Winston counties.
‘At least’ EF-3 tornado damage found in Autauga County; NWS to continue damage surveys

The National Weather Service on Friday continued to assess the damage across Alabama following Thursday’s severe weather. The weather service in Birmingham released some preliminary results Friday afternoon. Meteorologists found “at least” EF-3 damage in the Kingston area of Autauga County, where seven people have died, and “at least” EF-2 damage in the Selma area.
alabamawx.com

Alex City: Time to Get Ready is Now

The powerful storm that produced a devastating tornado at Selma is now near Marbury about to exit Autauga County. It will move through extreme northwestern Elmore County the move across southeastern Coosa County south of Rockford. Then it will move very near Alexander City, crossing US-280 in the Alex City/Jacksons...
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic

About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
Wetumpka cat ladies raise more than $80,000 for legal defense

A fundraiser for two Alabama women arrested last year for trespassing during efforts to feed and trap feral cats has raised more than $80,000 for their legal defense, according to the GoFundMe page. Wetumpka police officers arrested Mary Alston, 61, and Beverly Roberts, 85, last summer when they found the...
