How Alabama, Brandon Miller have adapted to freshman’s star treatment by opponents
In terms of the NCAA’s NET rankings, there is no debate about Alabama’s two biggest wins so far this season: both on the road at No. 1 Houston and No. 15 Arkansas. Between those two games, Alabama’s phenom freshman Brandon Miller has made a total of three shots.
Asa Martin, former Mr. Football & Auburn running back, reportedly in transfer portal
Running back Asa Martin, the former Alabama Mr. Football who briefly played at Auburn, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal after four years at Memphis. Martin, who won the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Mr. Football Award at Decatur’s Austin High School in 2017, has one season of eligibility remaining. He rushed for a career-best 435 yards and seven touchdowns and also caught 36 passes this past season at Memphis.
Bruce Pearl updates status of Auburn starting wing Chris Moore amid shoulder injury
Auburn could be without its starting small forward when it hosts Mississippi State at Neville Arena on Saturday. Chris Moore, who is dealing with a right shoulder injury and underwent an MRI on Wednesday, did not practice with the team Thursday, and coach Bruce Pearl said he did not anticipate Moore practicing Friday afternoon. The No. 21 Tigers (13-3, 3-1 SEC) host the Bulldogs (12-4, 1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game airing on SEC Network.
Where does Auburn stack up compared to the rest of the SEC in Lunardi's recent Bracketology?
Where is Auburn in Joe Lunardi's recent Bracketology update?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: 10 burning questions as the Tigers head into the offseason
It’s a new era in Auburn football. Hugh Freeze has returned to the SEC and landed on The Plains. The hope is that Freeze can boost the program back into conference and national prominence like he did at Ole Miss, where the Rebels rose to a No. 3 national ranking in both 2014 and 2015 after back-to-back victories over Alabama.
Former Auburn QB Zach Calzada transfers to top FCS program
Former Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada is headed back to the state of Texas, this time to play for one of the nation’s top FCS programs. Calzada, who reentered the transfer portal in December, signed with Incarnate Word on Wednesday, the program announced. Incarnate Word reached the FCS semifinals last season and finished the year ranked third in the final FCS top-25 poll.
Former Alabama five-star recruit transferring again, looking for fifth school
The top-rated player in Alabama’s 2018 recruiting class is looking to transfer to a fifth different school. Eyabi Okie, who was known as Eyabi Anoma when he signed with Alabama as a five-star recruit more than five years ago, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday, On3 Sports and the Detroit Free Press reported. Okie is a graduate transfer.
Rewinding Alabama’s 84-69 road win over Arkansas
Alabama men’s basketball played its fourth SEC game of the season Wednesday night, and for the second time, it faced a top-25 ranked conference opponent on the road. The No. 4 Tide met No. 15 Arkansas at 6 p.m. CT in Fayetteville’s Bud Walton Arena, the first trip for Alabama to the venue since it lost in February 2021.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka's Kavosiey Smoke transfers to Colorado
Former Wetumpka running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home. Smoke, one of the top running backs in the college transfer portal, has announced his commitment on Twitter to play at the University of Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders. As a graduate transfer, he will join the...
auburntigers.com
"A big dream realized': Grand Opening Gala of Auburn's Woltosz Football Performance Center
AUBURN, Ala. – With a chandelier hanging above an elevated piano on the 50-yard line of the indoor practice field, Auburn celebrated the opening of the Woltosz Football Performance Center at Friday’s Grand Opening Gala. At a black-tie dinner, Tigers Unlimited honored the families and individuals who pitched...
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music Legend
This fall of 2023 will mark the 100th birthday of the "King of Country Music," Hank Williams, whose life and legendary career began in our own state of Alabama. Read along for a look back at his life and rare photos and video of his career, family and untimely death at age 29. (Bonus rare footage at end of article!)
Alabama tornado victims: How to help
At least seven people are dead after tornadoes tore a path through central and eastern Alabama Thursday. The deaths occurred in Autauga County in the Old Kingston area. Another 12 people were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Selma in Dallas County also experienced widespread damage, as did places in Sumter, Greene, Hale and Winston counties.
At least 7 now dead in Autauga County after storms, tornado strike Alabama
The death toll continues to mount in Autauga County after a tornado roared through central Alabama on Thursday. Coroner Buster Barber said Friday morning another victim had been discovered and he was on his way to the undisclosed location. He said there could likely be more. Autauga County EMA Director...
‘At least’ EF-3 tornado damage found in Autauga County; NWS to continue damage surveys
The National Weather Service on Friday continued to assess the damage across Alabama following Thursday’s severe weather. The weather service in Birmingham released some preliminary results Friday afternoon. Meteorologists found “at least” EF-3 damage in the Kingston area of Autauga County, where seven people have died, and “at least” EF-2 damage in the Selma area.
alabamawx.com
Alex City: Time to Get Ready is Now
The powerful storm that produced a devastating tornado at Selma is now near Marbury about to exit Autauga County. It will move through extreme northwestern Elmore County the move across southeastern Coosa County south of Rockford. Then it will move very near Alexander City, crossing US-280 in the Alex City/Jacksons...
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
‘It was brutal,’ Alabama man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
Did historic Selma’s homes, monuments withstand possible tornado? Photos, video of damage
Selma and Autauga County residents are still assessing damage from a dangerous storm that tore through the area Thursday afternoon. The potential tornado drove through the historic Alabama town from west to east and appears to have done at least some damage to many homes in the center of town.
Wetumpka cat ladies raise more than $80,000 for legal defense
A fundraiser for two Alabama women arrested last year for trespassing during efforts to feed and trap feral cats has raised more than $80,000 for their legal defense, according to the GoFundMe page. Wetumpka police officers arrested Mary Alston, 61, and Beverly Roberts, 85, last summer when they found the...
