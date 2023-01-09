Residents wanted ‘democracy.’ Instead, Birmingham Water Works got a restraining order.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — For 18 years, Fred Randal went from house to house in Birmingham reading water meters.

A self-described “grassroots citizen,” Randal, now retired, has lived in Belview Heights for over 35 years. Randal said he’s ready for change at Birmingham Water Works, but now there’s a restraining order in the way.

Randal is one of dozens of Birmingham residents who signed a petition aimed at forcing the city council to vote on a forced takeover of the Birmingham Water Works Board, the entity that owns and controls retail water service in the metro area. In response, the utility’s board asked a judge to file a restraining order preventing the public official responsible for certifying the petition from doing so, according to court records. In a flurry of legal filings Monday that included one judge’s recusal, a Birmingham judge granted that restraining order, writing that the petition could not move forward.

Fred Randal said it’s long past time for more accountability and transparency from leaders at Birmingham Water Works. The petition, he said, was an effort to force action. It would effectively dissolve the Birmingham Water Works Board, bringing control of the utility back into the hands of city government. Essentially, Randal said, citizens want democracy — the ability to have a say in the governance of what he believes should be a public utility.

“We need some insight on what’s happening with the board when it comes to these rates and these rate increases they’re setting,” he said.

The board held a public hearing in November related to a proposed 3.9% rate increase for its customers.

State law allows proposed ordinances to be submitted to the Birmingham City Council if 10 percent or more of the qualified voters sign a petition, a hurdle Randal said his group was able to overcome.

Now, though, another hurdle has come up — a restraining order sought and successfully obtained by Birmingham Water Works preventing the petition’s certification.

On Monday morning, the board filed a complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order in a Jefferson County Court, arguing that the proposed ordinance is “invalid and void.” Alabama law, the board argued, does not allow a municipality to unilaterally take over an indebted entity like Birmingham Water Works.

Within hours, Judge Carole Smitherman had recused herself from the case and Judge Pat Ballard had issued the temporary restraining order requested by Birmingham Water Works, court documents show.

“A temporary restraining order restraining and prohibiting Judge James P. Natel from certifying the petition and proposed ordinance and from submitting the same to the city council of Birmingham and prohibiting Judge Naftel from taking any further action on the petition and proposed ordinance is hereby granted,” Ballard wrote in an order filed less than an hour after Smitherman’s recusal.”

This is not the first attempt to force a vote on a takeover of Birmingham Water Works. Twice before — in 2002 and 2006 — various citizen groups used the same initiative mechanism in an effort to get the issue before the council. Both efforts failed.

Randal said he felt the petition was necessary — instead of simply asking city officials to act — because of the city’s current political climate of inaction.

“There’s too many political bedfellows running around here,” Randal said. “The only way to get it to a vote by the council is to make sure that the public is aware.”

He said that even if the petition faces legal defeat, it’s important because it makes citizens more aware of the issues with water works management.

“If council members in these districts have a care and concern for the welfare of the citizens who took the time to sign the petition, maybe they’ll be inspired to act.”

Birmingham Water Works also asked the court for a preliminary injunction against the probate judge charged with certifying the petition. A hearing on that issue is set for Jan. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

After this article’s publication, Birmingham Water Works issued a statement related to the petition. It is included in full below.

Press Release- BWWB Statement on 01.09 Petition by Lee Hedgepeth on Scribd

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.