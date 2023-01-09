ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Residents wanted ‘democracy.’ Instead, Birmingham Water Works got a restraining order.

By Lee Hedgepeth
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtKbN_0k8lW2vO00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — For 18 years, Fred Randal went from house to house in Birmingham reading water meters.

A self-described “grassroots citizen,” Randal, now retired, has lived in Belview Heights for over 35 years. Randal said he’s ready for change at Birmingham Water Works, but now there’s a restraining order in the way.

Randal is one of dozens of Birmingham residents who signed a petition aimed at forcing the city council to vote on a forced takeover of the Birmingham Water Works Board, the entity that owns and controls retail water service in the metro area. In response, the utility’s board asked a judge to file a restraining order preventing the public official responsible for certifying the petition from doing so, according to court records. In a flurry of legal filings Monday that included one judge’s recusal, a Birmingham judge granted that restraining order, writing that the petition could not move forward.

‘There was no ministry’: Exempt from licensure, religious Alabama daycare allegedly abused children, parents and teachers warn

Fred Randal said it’s long past time for more accountability and transparency from leaders at Birmingham Water Works. The petition, he said, was an effort to force action. It would effectively dissolve the Birmingham Water Works Board, bringing control of the utility back into the hands of city government. Essentially, Randal said, citizens want democracy — the ability to have a say in the governance of what he believes should be a public utility.

“We need some insight on what’s happening with the board when it comes to these rates and these rate increases they’re setting,” he said.

The board held a public hearing in November related to a proposed 3.9% rate increase for its customers.

State law allows proposed ordinances to be submitted to the Birmingham City Council if 10 percent or more of the qualified voters sign a petition, a hurdle Randal said his group was able to overcome.

Now, though, another hurdle has come up — a restraining order sought and successfully obtained by Birmingham Water Works preventing the petition’s certification.

On Monday morning, the board filed a complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order in a Jefferson County Court, arguing that the proposed ordinance is “invalid and void.” Alabama law, the board argued, does not allow a municipality to unilaterally take over an indebted entity like Birmingham Water Works.

Within hours, Judge Carole Smitherman had recused herself from the case and Judge Pat Ballard had issued the temporary restraining order requested by Birmingham Water Works, court documents show.

“A temporary restraining order restraining and prohibiting Judge James P. Natel from certifying the petition and proposed ordinance and from submitting the same to the city council of Birmingham and prohibiting Judge Naftel from taking any further action on the petition and proposed ordinance is hereby granted,” Ballard wrote in an order filed less than an hour after Smitherman’s recusal.”

Alabama woman who joined Islamic State hopes to return from Syria camp

This is not the first attempt to force a vote on a takeover of Birmingham Water Works. Twice before — in 2002 and 2006 — various citizen groups used the same initiative mechanism in an effort to get the issue before the council. Both efforts failed.

Randal said he felt the petition was necessary — instead of simply asking city officials to act — because of the city’s current political climate of inaction.

“There’s too many political bedfellows running around here,” Randal said. “The only way to get it to a vote by the council is to make sure that the public is aware.”

He said that even if the petition faces legal defeat, it’s important because it makes citizens more aware of the issues with water works management.

“If council members in these districts have a care and concern for the welfare of the citizens who took the time to sign the petition, maybe they’ll be inspired to act.”

Birmingham Water Works also asked the court for a preliminary injunction against the probate judge charged with certifying the petition. A hearing on that issue is set for Jan. 12 at 1:30 p.m.

After this article’s publication, Birmingham Water Works issued a statement related to the petition. It is included in full below.

Press Release- BWWB Statement on 01.09 Petition by Lee Hedgepeth on Scribd

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birminghamtimes.com

Mayor Woodfin Seeks $26 Million for New and Existing Venues in Birmingham

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin this week presented a resolution of intent for a one-time $26 million investment to existing and new facilities within the city to enhance economic development as a sports and entertainment destination. The funding would be distributed among four locations:. –CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center design and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board names new chairwoman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board elected new leadership at its meeting Wednesday. Tereshia Huffman was voted as BWWB’s new Chairwoman. Huffman, 38, came to the BWWB as a Director in 2020 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice-Chairwoman. This decision comes after a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham City Council approves funding for storm sewer improvements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is working to improve the storm sewer system, as severe weather is expected in the area Thursday. The Birmingham City Council continues to address the problems with the stormwater system.This week the city council approved funding for projects around town to help address some flooding concerns. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham leaders share how to spot human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking — or modern-day slavery — is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world, and if you don’t think it happens in Alabama, think again. On Wednesday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Birmingham leaders explained what to watch out for and what draws these predators into the area. “[Human […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Kelleigh Gamble joins Birmingham housing authority as vice president

Kelleigh Gamble has joined the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District as vice president of strategic initiatives, the authority announced today. Gamble had served since 2016 as executive director of Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham Inc., the city’s NeighborWorks America affiliate, where he led Neighborhood LIFT, a down payment assistance program with partners Wells Fargo and NeighborWorks America that helped finance more than $30 million in real estate sales. He also oversaw $1.5 million in repairs to Birmingham homes through the Healthy Housing initiative and disbursed more than $2 million in emergency rental assistance to Birmingham families during the pandemic.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are actively investigating a homicide in the 800 Block of 1st Street West. The Public Information Division is en route. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is also headed to the scene. This story is developing. We will update this story as we...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham City Employees to Get 5% Pay Increase Under Woodfin Proposal

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin on Monday presented resolutions of intent for a 5 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all city employees and $26 million investment to existing and new facilities within the city. The resolutions were presented during a meeting the Birmingham City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man had drugs and an illegal machine gun, feds say

An Alabama man was arraigned this week on charges of possession of marijuana, heroin and fentanyl along with possession of an illegal machine gun, federal prosecutors said. Tahji Alonzo Orr, 24, was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Staci G. Cornelius on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance containing a detectable amount of heroin and fentanyl, possession of a machine gun during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and illegally possessing a machine gun, that is, a Glock 9mm pistol equipped with a “Glock switch” – an after-market device designed to illegally convert a semiautomatic Glock pistol into a fully automatic machine gun.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbhm.org

Lawsuit filed over landfill fire near Moody seeks class action status

A pair of Trussville residents have filed a lawsuit over the landfill fire that’s been burning for almost two months near Moody. The suit alleges, among other claims, the owners and operators of Environmental Landfill, Inc., have been negligent and calls for compensatory and punitive damages. Attorney Mark Ekonen...
MOODY, AL
alreporter.com

Hollis elected vice chair of Jefferson County delegation

Rep. Rolanda Hollis, D-Jefferson, was elected vice-chair of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation on Wednesday, landing the top Democratic position in the state’s largest county delegation. Hollis, who was elected to represent House District 58 in 2017 and served on the Jefferson County Delegation since 2019, is seen by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama company pleads guilty in worker death case

HELENA, Ala. — ABC Polymer Industries, LLC pleaded guilty to defying OSHA standards that caused a worker's death. The incident was reported on Aug. 16, 2017, at the Helena plant. According to court documents, a worker was pulled into a cluster of unguarded moving rollers and was killed. ABC...
HELENA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

76K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy