Eagles fans are waiting with bated breath to hear whether or not Lane Johnson will play in the NFL Divisional Round. He provided a pretty clear update. Forget waiting for Adam Schefter or some other reporter to Tweet it out. These days we get it straight from the source, baby! After Lamar Jackson took his injury rumors into his own hands this week, Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson did just the same when he appeared on the Pat McAffee show on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO