To help people recognize the important moments in life and the love and support that surround them, two local women conceptualized a way to make those celebrations tangible. San Clemente resident Karla Marolf, along with Susie Kimball, her close friend of about 10 years, launched Project Ribbon in 2020, making countdown displays to motivate and inspire. The displays include numerous gift bags, each with a small card inside describing an actual gift to coincide with a step in the countdown.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO