Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Irvine mother charged with felony child abuse and drug possessionEdy ZooIrvine, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Related
sanclementetimes.com
City Council Corner: Leadership and Water and Sand—Oh, My!
The year 2023 is going to be a great year in San Clemente, good Lord willing. Let me start by saying, I am blessed to have been reelected to our City Council and am honored to serve this year as your mayor pro tem. This year, San Clemente should experience...
sanclementetimes.com
Grom of the Week: WSL World Junior Championships
This week, the WSL World Junior Championships are being contested at Seaside Reef, and to kick off the event, there was a ton of local talent in the heat draw. Deciding who will be this year’s junior world champions, the event features the top under-20 surfers from around the world.
sanclementetimes.com
City Progresses in Researching Coastal Protection with New Study
The City of San Clemente announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that it has initiated a study intended to develop solutions to coastal erosion along San Clemente beaches and identify locations where significant erosion has occurred. The Nature Based Coastal Resiliency Project Feasibility Study will be presented at the Feb. 14...
sanclementetimes.com
Council Concludes City Manager Search, Expected to Vote on Appointment Next Week
The San Clemente City Council is expected to vote on the potential appointment of a new city manager during its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, concluding months of searching for someone to take the reins of the city, local officials confirmed with San Clemente Times. In an email sent...
sanclementetimes.com
Locally Owned Project Ribbon Looks to Provide Support in Challenging Times
To help people recognize the important moments in life and the love and support that surround them, two local women conceptualized a way to make those celebrations tangible. San Clemente resident Karla Marolf, along with Susie Kimball, her close friend of about 10 years, launched Project Ribbon in 2020, making countdown displays to motivate and inspire. The displays include numerous gift bags, each with a small card inside describing an actual gift to coincide with a step in the countdown.
sanclementetimes.com
Triton Report: SCHS Girls Basketball, Water Polo Open League with Dominant Showings
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Girls Basketball Rolls Aliso Niguel in League Opener. After its first back-to-back losses of the season, the San Clemente girls basketball team has returned to form...
sanclementetimes.com
Rainstorm Delays Completion Date of South OC Train Track Stabilization
Recent rainfall in California has impacted daily life in the Golden State, as numerous communities are under flood watches. In South Orange County, it’s also slowing down the overall construction schedule of railroad track stabilization in south San Clemente. A project update given to the Orange County Transportation Authority...
Comments / 0