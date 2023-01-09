ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

City Council Corner: Leadership and Water and Sand—Oh, My!

The year 2023 is going to be a great year in San Clemente, good Lord willing. Let me start by saying, I am blessed to have been reelected to our City Council and am honored to serve this year as your mayor pro tem. This year, San Clemente should experience...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Grom of the Week: WSL World Junior Championships

This week, the WSL World Junior Championships are being contested at Seaside Reef, and to kick off the event, there was a ton of local talent in the heat draw. Deciding who will be this year’s junior world champions, the event features the top under-20 surfers from around the world.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

City Progresses in Researching Coastal Protection with New Study

The City of San Clemente announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that it has initiated a study intended to develop solutions to coastal erosion along San Clemente beaches and identify locations where significant erosion has occurred. The Nature Based Coastal Resiliency Project Feasibility Study will be presented at the Feb. 14...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Locally Owned Project Ribbon Looks to Provide Support in Challenging Times

To help people recognize the important moments in life and the love and support that surround them, two local women conceptualized a way to make those celebrations tangible. San Clemente resident Karla Marolf, along with Susie Kimball, her close friend of about 10 years, launched Project Ribbon in 2020, making countdown displays to motivate and inspire. The displays include numerous gift bags, each with a small card inside describing an actual gift to coincide with a step in the countdown.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Rainstorm Delays Completion Date of South OC Train Track Stabilization

Recent rainfall in California has impacted daily life in the Golden State, as numerous communities are under flood watches. In South Orange County, it’s also slowing down the overall construction schedule of railroad track stabilization in south San Clemente. A project update given to the Orange County Transportation Authority...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

