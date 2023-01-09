Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
PHOTOS: Las Vegas police looking for robbery turned homicide suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery turned homicide. According to a release, on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery near Spring Mountain and South Wynn roads. While talking to the police, the victim collapsed and died from injuries he sustained during the incident.
Las Vegas murder suspect, teenage victims traded guns, took videos before double homicide: police
A 24-year-old man accused of killing two teenagers last summer reportedly fired at them point-blank after a meeting to exchange guns, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday.
8newsnow.com
‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las Vegas man arrested after shooting girlfriend’s friend ‘with benefits’ at trailer park
Police arrested a Las Vegas man after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s friend “with benefits” at a trailer park Friday, newly released documents said. ‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las …. Police arrested a Las Vegas man after he allegedly shot his...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police identify victim in deadly shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man who was gunned down in the central valley on Monday, Jan. 9, has been identified. Jose Antonio Soto, 39, was killed near the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue, in an area between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, police said. An investigation by the Las...
Las Vegas man accused in deadly tow yard shooting ran from scene before turning self in, police say
A usually bustling business remained quiet on Wednesday, as employees of All-In Towing mourn their colleague, Jonet Dominguez.
Only on 8: Family of Las Vegas man found shot, killed in car calls for justice
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after a man was found shot and killed in his car, his family shared his story exclusively with 8 News Now. According to police, 38-year-old Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve; officers said the vehicle had hit a waterline near M.L.K. Boulevard […]
7-month investigation into elderly exploitation leads to CCFD chief’s arrest
Henderson police arrested a man for elderly exploitation after at seven-month investigation.
18-year-old facing murder charge in Las Vegas 7-Eleven shooting
An 18-year-old is accused of firing a gun several times into a 7-Eleven, killing a person inside, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
8newsnow.com
Police: 2 men force their way into Henderson home, shoot resident
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted incident” at a luxury home in MacDonald Highlands Thursday morning involving two men who forced their way into a residence. A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400...
8newsnow.com
Woman calls on community for help after friend dies suddenly of cardiac arrest
A local woman is sharing the story of her friend, who died suddenly from cardiac arrest Sunday; one of several who has suffered the same fate in Las Vegas this past week. Woman calls on community for help after friend dies …. A local woman is sharing the story of...
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at downtown Las Vegas tow company
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team arrested 27-year-old Jaton Terrell Herder, police said in a news release.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of employee over impounded car
Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-report-homicide-near-arts-district/. Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of …. Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is...
news3lv.com
Crash caused by medical episode leaves one dead inside Las Vegas airport parking garage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 63-year-old is dead after experiencing a medical episode inside a parking garage Wednesday night. According to police, the driver of a gray 2013 Mercedes Benz GLK was traveling west inside Harry Reid Airport's Terminal 3 long-term parking garage when it collided with traffic-control barriers.
Henderson police arrest 52-year-old for allegedly exploiting elderly
The City of Henderson Police Department arrested 52-year-old Steven Broadwell for allegedly exploiting the elderly Thursday.
Speeding motorcycle rider on meth accused of leading Las Vegas police on chase
A motorcycle rider who police suspect was high on meth led an officer on a chase near downtown Las Vegas before he hit a curb and flew off the bike, documents said.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: 16-year-old McDonald’s employee shot toward crowd on Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 16-year-old is facing felony charges after Las Vegas police said he fired a 9MM handgun in the direction of a crowd on the Fremont Street Experience. Na’Quintin Norsworthy was an employee at McDonald’s on Fremont Street. Witnesses said he fired at least four shots...
Police make arrest in October murder at apartment complex
Las Vegas Metropolitan police took Kenny Richard into custody on Jan. 10. He was booked into Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge
8newsnow.com
Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab wounds
A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is now considered a murder victim. According to Las Vegas police, the woman suffered from stab wounds. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/woman-found-dead-in-burning-apartment-suffered-stab-wounds/. Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab …. A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is...
Lawsuit accuses Las Vegas Strip casino of not intervening before gunman shot customer
A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses security staff at a Las Vegas Strip casino of failing to protect a group of customers after a man threatened them with a gun. That man later shot a member of the group, leading to substantial injuries and multiple surgeries, documents said.
Fox5 KVVU
One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
