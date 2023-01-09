ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

PHOTOS: Las Vegas police looking for robbery turned homicide suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery turned homicide. According to a release, on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery near Spring Mountain and South Wynn roads. While talking to the police, the victim collapsed and died from injuries he sustained during the incident.
Las Vegas police identify victim in deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man who was gunned down in the central valley on Monday, Jan. 9, has been identified. Jose Antonio Soto, 39, was killed near the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue, in an area between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, police said. An investigation by the Las...
Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of employee over impounded car

Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-report-homicide-near-arts-district/. Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of …. Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is...
Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab wounds

A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is now considered a murder victim. According to Las Vegas police, the woman suffered from stab wounds. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/woman-found-dead-in-burning-apartment-suffered-stab-wounds/. Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab …. A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is...
One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
