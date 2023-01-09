McGregor Avenue to be closed for 12 months for sidewalk, curb improvements: City of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Starting Wednesday, a portion of McGregor Avenue will be closed for sidewalk, lighting, and curb and gutter improvements for “approximately 12 months,” according to a Facebook post from the City of Mobile-Government page .
The road between Old Shell Road and Spring Hill Avenue will be closed. The detour route will be Old Shell Road to West I-65 Service Road to Springhill Avenue.Lott Rd. closed for ‘bridge replacement project’ beginning Thursday: AL DOT
“Depending on which section of the road is closed, businesses/residents will be able to access their destination from one approach only,” reads the post.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 1