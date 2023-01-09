ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

ESPN 690

JSO: 17-year-old shot, injured in Brooklyn area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Brooklyn area at 7600 Price Street. JSO reported that around 2:00 p.m. Officers responded to the scene due to reported gunfire. When arriving, Officers found at least two vehicles struck by gunfire. Multiple witnesses...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officers

A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Thursday morning for driving under the influence, resisting officers and threatening with death or serious bodily harm, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 in reference to a drunk suspect driving a white Jeep in the 2000 block of State Road 16 West. While out in the area, deputies saw the Jeep traveling west on Stauffer Road, according to the arrest report.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
WSAV News 3

Camden Co. deputy charged after violent traffic stop

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Camden County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges following a controversial traffic stop in Jan. 2022. According to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, the charges stem from a traffic stop on Jan. 16, 2022, when Deputy Christine Newman threw Charis Faria into the bumper of a cruiser and […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Car accident in Maxville neighborhood leaves 3 children with critical injuries, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol accident report, three children are in a hospital tonight, suffering with critical injuries. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at around 5:22 p.m. a sports utility vehicle that the children were traveling in was headed north on US 301, approaching State Road 228. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Two dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and one is injured after two separate shooting incidents in Jacksonville Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the first incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Baldwin Street near the Mixon Town area. Officers initially...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

