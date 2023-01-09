Read full article on original website
First Coast News
Teen accused of murdering 3-year-old girl he was babysitting pleads to lesser charge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Murder charges were dropped Thursday against a teenager charged with killing a 3-year-old toddler when he was just 14. Johnathan Godwin was released from custody after being held since August 2019, when the 3-year-old girl he was babysitting was found beaten to death. As part of...
Fugitive Friday: 33-year-old man wanted in Clay County for manufacturing explosives, weapons violation
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case. This week’s fugitive, Michael Christopher Dyne, 33, is wanted for two counts of violation of probation for manufacturing explosive devices and a weapons violation, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.
JSO: 17-year-old shot, injured in Brooklyn area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Brooklyn area at 7600 Price Street. JSO reported that around 2:00 p.m. Officers responded to the scene due to reported gunfire. When arriving, Officers found at least two vehicles struck by gunfire. Multiple witnesses...
Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville Heights area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Jacksonville Heights area Thursday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers were in the area of 7600 103rd St when they reported hearing gunfire. Police say they were able to locate a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds nearby.
Disagreement over existence of Heaven, Hell leads to shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details have been released following a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock neighborhood this past weekend. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Melson Avenue regarding a person shot. An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect,...
JSO searching for suspect in Woodland Acres burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a burglary in the Woodland Acres area. JSO says the burglary happened on Wednesday at a home on Hare Avenue between Arlington Road and Pecan Street. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man arrested after allegedly shooting into his family's home
A man arrested after allegedly firing a handgun toward his family's home on Jan. 10 asked deputies to execute him and told them to look up a chapter of the Bible, according to his arrest report. No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred near Farnum Lane in Palm...
JSO: Teen shot near Lonnie C. Miller park in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is expected to be OK after shooting in Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park in Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 7600 Price Road in reference to gunfire....
Woodland Acres burglar on the loose, JSO needs help identifying suspect
JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community to help identify a burglary suspect. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, the pictured thief entered a residence around 7700 Hare Ave. He was confronted by the victim as the burglary was taking place. If anyone has information...
News4Jax.com
Man who pleaded guilty in 2018 gas station shooting gets life in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection to a deadly shooting at a Gate gas station in December 2018, according to court records obtained Monday by News4JAX. Jebre Cook was arrested in the fatal shooting of Martin Hower, who was shot before...
News4Jax.com
Man shot several times in front of Planet Fitness on the Westside: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man in his 30s was shot several times in front of a Planet Fitness on 103rd Street on the Westside. This shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Thursday. Police have arrested a suspect. The victim was taken...
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officers
A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Thursday morning for driving under the influence, resisting officers and threatening with death or serious bodily harm, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 in reference to a drunk suspect driving a white Jeep in the 2000 block of State Road 16 West. While out in the area, deputies saw the Jeep traveling west on Stauffer Road, according to the arrest report.
Camden Co. deputy charged after violent traffic stop
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Camden County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges following a controversial traffic stop in Jan. 2022. According to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins, the charges stem from a traffic stop on Jan. 16, 2022, when Deputy Christine Newman threw Charis Faria into the bumper of a cruiser and […]
JSO: One dead, 2 critially injured in fatal crash on Yellow Bluff Road in Oceanway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported a fatal crash in the Oceanway area on Yellow Bluff Rd. The crash happened on the 14000 block of Yellow Bluff Road near Starratt Road, JSO said. JSO reported at around 2:20 p.m. that a full-size SUV was traveling...
Deputies: Hilliard woman killed by deputy during apparent mental health related incident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Hilliard Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the incident happened on Barbara Lane around 2 a.m. No deputies were injured in the incident. NCSO say they were initially called out in reference to...
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Yellow Bluff Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead, and two others were rushed to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries following a crash Thursday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene...
One dead, 2 others critically injured after crash on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead, and two others are critically injured after a crash in North Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:20 p.m., officers say a full-size SUV was traveling northbound on Yellow Bluff Road. For unknown reasons, police say the SUV...
Two deadly shootings that occurred minutes from each other were not related, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The two shootings that occurred on Monday night are not related, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a news briefing. According to JSO, the first shooting on Baldwin Street occurred at 6:10 p.m. When police arrived, they found two adult men with gunshot wounds who were shot on the front porch of a home.
Car accident in Maxville neighborhood leaves 3 children with critical injuries, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to a recently released Florida Highway Patrol accident report, three children are in a hospital tonight, suffering with critical injuries. On Thursday, Jan. 12 at around 5:22 p.m. a sports utility vehicle that the children were traveling in was headed north on US 301, approaching State Road 228. A pickup truck was traveling in the opposite direction.
First Coast News
Two dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead and one is injured after two separate shooting incidents in Jacksonville Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the first incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Baldwin Street near the Mixon Town area. Officers initially...
