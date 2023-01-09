Seahawks defender wants FOX Sports host to pay up on preseason wager

One Seattle Seahawks player had the receipts ready after his team officially clinched a playoff berth over the weekend.

Seattle defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to finish with a winning record on the year (9-8) as well as earn themselves a spot in the postseason (after the Detroit Lions knocked off the Green Bay Packers later in the day).

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen marked the accomplishment by bringing up a wager that FOX Sports host Jason McIntyre made before the season. McIntyre had said on an episode of “The Herd” back in August that he would shave a Seahawks logo into the side of his head if Seattle finished above .500. Woolen responded on Sunday by tweeting an eyeballs emoji.

McIntyre himself also brought up the wager on Sunday, saying that he planned to make good on his word in February.

Expectations were in the gutter for the Seahawks before the 2022 campaign amid the trade of Russell Wilson that left the team to rely on Geno Smith as their starting quarterback. But Smith ended up having a phenomenal year, leading the league in completion percentage and earning the first Pro Bowl nod of his career. Seattle also got important contributions from rookies like running back Kenneth Walker III and Woolen himself, who started in all 17 games and led the team with six interceptions.

The Seahawks are now set to face the NFC West rival San Francisco Giants in the wild-card round next week. As for McIntyre, at least a Seattle logo in the side of his head is not nearly as bad a fate as the haircut that this fellow analyst recently got after losing a wager .

