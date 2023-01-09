Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Don't expect the Sean Payton sweepstakes to produce a windfall for the Saints
The Sean Payton sweepstakes are heating up. The 2022 NFL regular season had barely ended, and news was already breaking about potential landing spots for the former Saints head coach. Not a day goes by without some sort of update on his future. Payton’s under contract with the Saints through...
thecomeback.com
Massive Cardinals, Sean Payton news revealed
As some teams across the league search for their next head coach, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has emerged as one of the top available candidates. And even though Payton seems to think it’s unlikely he’ll return to coaching next season, the Arizona Cardinals are showing interest.
NOLA.com
Rebuilding the Saints: Which direction should the team go at quarterback after a 7-10 season?
The New Orleans Saints finished a disappointing 7-10 in their first season under head coach Dennis Allen. A year that began with playoff aspirations ended with a third-place finish in the NFC South, the worst division in the league. Allen said Monday he expected there to be significant changes in...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: The Buffalo Bills are the America's Team in these NFL playoffs, but take the Dolphins on Sunday
It’s hard not to root for the Buffalo Bills in these NFL playoffs. They enter the postseason as one of 12 teams without a Super Bowl victory. Along with the Minnesota Vikings, the Bills Mafia is the most tortured fan base in the league. They have made four Super Bowl appearances and failed to earn a single Lombardi Trophy.
NOLA.com
Sean Payton reportedly has his 1st official interview lined up next week in Los Angeles
Unsurprisingly, former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is wasting little time getting the interview process started as he searches for his next job. According to an ESPN report, Payton will meet with the Denver Broncos next Tuesday in Los Angeles, the first day NFL teams are allowed to conduct in-person interviews with candidates for open head-coaching positions.
NOLA.com
Saints linebacker Demario Davis lands on AP All-Pro 2nd team for 3rd consecutive year
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis earned a second-team All-Pro honor from The Associated Press, it was announced Friday. This marks Davis’ fourth straight year with an All-Pro honor from the AP. It’s his third consecutive year on the second team specifically. He was on the first team in 2019.
NOLA.com
CJ McCollum's hot shooting night not enough in Pelicans' loss to high-scoring Celtics
BOSTON — In 2021, Willie Green was the lead assistant coach on a Phoenix Suns team that reached the NBA Finals, where they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. The following season, that disappointment fueled the Suns to come back even stronger. They won a franchise-record 64 games.
