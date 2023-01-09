ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Massive Cardinals, Sean Payton news revealed

As some teams across the league search for their next head coach, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has emerged as one of the top available candidates. And even though Payton seems to think it’s unlikely he’ll return to coaching next season, the Arizona Cardinals are showing interest.
Sean Payton reportedly has his 1st official interview lined up next week in Los Angeles

Unsurprisingly, former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is wasting little time getting the interview process started as he searches for his next job. According to an ESPN report, Payton will meet with the Denver Broncos next Tuesday in Los Angeles, the first day NFL teams are allowed to conduct in-person interviews with candidates for open head-coaching positions.
