Good Riddance? Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence On Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Exit After Feud: 'She Loved To Stir That Pot'

mega

Sutton Stracke has broken her silence on Lisa Rinna 's exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills .

The boutique owner and constant frenemy of the Rinna Beauty founder reacted to the shocking news at her West Hollywood store, The Sutton Concept, on Saturday, January 7, after a tumultuous season of going head-to-head with the former soap star.

mega

"I think we're all sad that Lisa's leaving," she explained of her former costar for the last three seasons . "She will be missed."

SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON LOYAL FRIENDSHIP WITH GARCELLE BEAUVAIS, WITHSTANDING 'RHOBH' DRAMA & NEW CASHMERE LINE

"She always loved to stir that pot and then we all liked to taste the soup," Stracke shadily said. "So I think we'll miss Lisa's soup, but I don't think this is the last we'll see from her. I think it's going to be a nice time of reflection for her is what I'm hoping. I wish Lisa all the best."

The blonde beauty and Rinna have a fraught history after the Melrose Place star claimed Stracke tried to “humiliate” her and husband Harry Hamlin after she alleged the couple never thanked her for being her guests at Elton John ’s annual Oscars charity gala in 2021.

mega

“You tried to humiliate us . But you humiliated yourself. You did not humiliate either one of us … You looked like a f**king fool when you did it," Rinna screamed at Stracke during a season 12 episode of the hit Bravo series. "You humiliated yourself and me, Harry, and the charity tenfold, so get ready for that.”

SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON KEEPING HER HEAD UP AFTER 'RHOBH' ASPEN TRIP & 'CHUCKY' DEBUT ALONGSIDE BFF JENNIFER TILLY

mega

The QVC saleswoman announced on Thursday, January 5, she would not be returning to RHOBH after eight years on the show. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," she revealed in a statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

E! News conducted the interview with Stracke about Rinna's RHOBH exit.